Airport Digital Displays and MSP Airport Review – DVLEDs

MSP Airport Digital Signage Review

MSP has been in the news multiple times for its technology. Future Travel Experience and Aviation Pros being the two most notable. Worth noting that apparently the inspiration for airport management came from what the local baseball team, the Minnesota Twins did (consolidate display information systems).

FTE is a shorter article and covers new DVLEDs installed. We will start with FTE and DVLED.

What is DVLED — Direct View LED is not like regular LED – or any other display. Forget Backlights. It is worth noting that the literal phrase “direct view” is shared by both LG and Samsung.

Direct View LED displays eliminate the LCD panel, instead using a surface array of LEDs as the actual display pixels. This allows for incredible contrast, vibrant colors, and brightness levels several times that of LCDs. Direct View LED displays can also be made virtually any size, including large sizes of 100 feet or more, making them the perfect choice for outdoor and indoor spaces alike. Thanks to the bezel-free design of Direct View LED displays, it’s possible to create seamless video walls too. Explanation of DVLED by LG.

Competing Technology — DVLED is an LG term and basically competes with Samsungs “The Wall” for wall-sized displays. Example is 325-inch Extreme Home Cinema by LG. A nice article too on Micro-LED vs OLED in which we as consumers win either way.

MSP DVLEDs

From FTE — new direct-view LEDs mounted above North and South Exit escalators. Actually two displays:

“Digital displays allow us to maximize the use of overhead space at our exit escalators, which was previously used to hang printed messages,” said Eduardo Valencia, Chief Information Officer for the Metropolitan Airports Commission that manages MSP and several regional airports. “We now can schedule and convey important information and offer local businesses a big, bright, bold way to get their messaging in front of visitors.”

Components

digital signage controller by Radiant Technology Group

LG displays

CMS by Omnivex

AviationPros picked some of this up and did a comprehensive article. There is a nice image gallery and the great news is that they started at the South Exit. There are five nice images of the South side and the different iterations of digital signage.

Excerpt:The dynamic digital signage “moons” that Delta uses which can be reconfigured on the fly are probably going to be very handy. Too bad Southwest Airlines didn’t have those for its baggage areas.

Cross-asset utilization encourages the use of consistent messaging and affords efficiency.

In airports, you sort of have these “fiefdoms,” Valencia said. In other words, he said, “Those displays are only for this purpose.”

Picture a bank of many monitors displaying flight information at the beginning of the day. As there are fewer flights left in the day, less space is needed for flight information, making room for other content. The CMS can dynamically use that free space and offer art or advertising, for instance.

“We wanted to leverage all our digital displays in a cohesive integrated way to try to then open up that digital canvas to business (units) for them to use, basically be able to put any message, from any source, data or not, anywhere, any time,” he said.

Comments by participants

“Like many airports, MSP had a very siloed approach to digital signage,” said digital signage expert Neil Bron Chatwood of Omnivex Corporation. “Digital signage is traditionally screens on a wall serving a single purpose. Our products enable any content, on any screen, at any time. We also bridge the passenger-owned technology gap. Moving beyond screens on a wall to passenger smartphones and smart TVs”

Traditionally, airport digital signage systems were not interconnected. Each data source had its own information display systems (IDS).

“That’s where a lot of airports currently are and where MSP were 5 years ago,” Chatwood said.

Roughly 10 years ago, he said big data was all the rage. “Big data forced organizations to look at their data infrastructure, assess how unwieldy it was and say we need to get our hands around this, unify our data and bring it into a single layer.”

Connecting people to information and extending it for a broader purpose is the role of the digital signage system, said Omnivex President Chris Devlin, adding, “Done properly, they’re some of the most connected systems in the world.”

Work done by Radiant Technology began with consulting, including a multi-year vision and implementation plan, said Doug Freutel, Radiant Technology VP of innovation and visionary. Freutel reports moving MSP’s various digital assets onto one platform took about four years and complete consolidation was achieved this year.

He describes MSP’s vision not as digitization (analog to digital) but as a digital transformation (completely transforming an experience using digital).

“We can actually use data to recognize who the passenger is, then based on that intelligence, we can help them drive a better experience,” he said.

Thinking about a digital transformation at your airport?

When digital signage expert Neil Bron Chatwood of Omnivex Corporation talks to airport managers about what they envision for their airport in the future, he said beyond steel and concrete, the biggest spend is digital.

“That’s where we are in the hierarchy now,” he said. “Digital signage is now mission critical for these spaces. The passengers expect the information to be valuable.”

Here are some considerations for airports looking at a digital transformation.

“Consider the value of the information on the screens around your airport right now,” said Chatwood, who defines value as context and accessibility of data.

He suggests:

Look at your screens – how many are black – what’s the reliability of your current systems?

How many different systems are driving those visuals? The more systems that are driving those screens, the exponential effort it’s taking your IT teams to stay on top of these systems.

Consider how more valuable those existing screens could be if you had more agility and flexibility in the information you could show on those screens.

Radiant Technology Group Vice President of Innovation and Visionary Doug Freutel said unfortunately, a lot of people think about digital signage from just a digitization standpoint.

“How do we take static signs and convert them to digital? That’s been the approach in not only airports but other industries,” Freutel said.

Looking at digital signage from a digitization standpoint, he said, “It’s really tough to cost-justify a lot of the investments toward that.”

Freutel advocates for digital transformation, completely transforming an experience.

Chatwood shares one example to illustrate cost savings.

“One of the biggest areas of growth right now is dynamic or digital wayfinding,” he said.

A static sign 12 feet in the air can be used to point to where the baggage claim is. If there’s construction, the arrow may need to point in a different direction. A cherry picker will be needed to access it, but it can’t be used during peak hours. The job, which could require three union employees, is scheduled for 2 a.m. Tuesday. Altogether, he said the cost to rotate the arrow could be up to $20,000.

To digitize the sign, with hardware and a cable, the cost might be $15,000 to $20,000, Chatwood said. From there, he said, “you could spin that arrow all you want, there’s no incremental cost.”

Airports should also think about what happens after the digital transformation has taken place. Radiant Business Development Manager Tracy McNanie said airports don’t always think about how they’re going to monitor and manage technology once it’s in place.

“We see that as an afterthought sometimes, when really it should be talked about up front,” McNanie continued.

“Airports need to understand how that’s going to happen from a technology perspective but what that’s going to look like on a day-to-day, week-to-week basis.

