March 3, 2026
LG DOT CSUN

LG at CSUN with Dot Braille

Two notable things stand out: LG is clearly positioning this as an evolution of its Gen2 accessible kiosks, and they are now publicly tying that roadmap to Dot’s full braille/tactile module and multi‑modal access (audio, sign language, braille) at CSUN, which reinforces their “Better Life for All” accessibility narrative.
From LG — “We are excited to announce that LG will be showcasing our co-developed kiosk with Dot at the upcoming CSUN event. The event will be held at the Anaheim Marriott from March 12 to March 14, and you can find us at Booth #1209.  This innovative kiosk builds on the existing Gen2 accessibility features and includes additional solutions such as a screen reader, sign-language guidance, and a braille module. We believe these enhancements will significantly improve accessibility for all users.
We think the conference is actually 9th thru 13th. Our friends in Korea forgot to adjust their calendar?

Details – Locations, DOT booth, Vispero Booth

  • Grand Ballroom + Marquis Ballroom are exhibit areas
  • DOT is in booth 603 and that is where you find LG we think
  • Vispero is 503 for reference

From CSUN — https://conference.csun.at/event/2026/summary

41st CSUN Assistive Technology Conference

March 9, 2026 – March 13, 2026
Anaheim Marriott
Join us at the 41st CSUN Assistive Technology Conference!

Conference Schedule (schedule subject to change)

Monday, March 9, 2026

7:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Customer Service

7:30 AM to 5:30 PM

Conference Check-In

9:00 AM to 4:30 PM

Pre-Conference Workshops

5:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Kick-off Happy Hour

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

7:00 AM to 6:30 PM

Customer Service

7:30 AM to 6:30 PM

Conference Check-In

9:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Keynote Address Program

11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Kaffeeklatsch with the Keynote

1:20 PM to 4:00 PM

Conference Sessions

4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Exhibit Hall Preview (for registered Conference Participants only)

7:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Welcome Party

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

7:30 AM to 3:00 PM

Conference Check-In

7:30 AM to 4:00 PM

Customer Service

8:00 AM to 9:00 AM

Featured Presentation

9:20 AM to 12:00 PM

Conference Sessions

9:30 AM to 5:30 PM

Exhibit Hall

12:00 PM to 1:00 PM

Birds of a Feather

1:20 PM to 5:00 PM

Conference Sessions

Thursday, March 12, 2026

7:30 AM to 3:00 PM

Conference Check-In

7:30 AM to 4:00 PM

Customer Service

8:00 AM to 9:00 AM

Featured Presentation

9:20 AM to 12:00 PM

Conference Sessions

9:30 AM to 5:30 PM

Exhibit Hall

12:00 PM to 1:00 PM

Birds of a Feather

1:20 PM to 5:00 PM

Conference Sessions

7:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Karaoke

Friday, March 13, 2026

7:30 AM to 10:00 AM

Conference Check-In

7:30 AM to 2:00 PM

Customer Service

8:00 AM to 9:00 AM

Featured Presentation

9:20 AM to 12:00 PM

Conference Sessions

9:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Exhibit Hall

12:00 PM to 1:00 PM

Birds of a Feather

1:20 PM to 5:00 PM

Conference Sessions

ADA Kiosk
    • The Industry Group