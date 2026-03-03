Last Updated on March 3, 2026 by Staff Writer

LG at CSUN with Dot Braille

Two notable things stand out: LG is clearly positioning this as an evolution of its Gen2 accessible kiosks, and they are now publicly tying that roadmap to Dot’s full braille/tactile module and multi‑modal access (audio, sign language, braille) at CSUN, which reinforces their “Better Life for All” accessibility narrative.

From LG — “We are excited to announce that LG will be showcasing our co-developed kiosk with Dot at the upcoming CSUN event. The event will be held at the Anaheim Marriott from March 12 to March 14, and you can find us at Booth #1209. This innovative kiosk builds on the existing Gen2 accessibility features and includes additional solutions such as a screen reader, sign-language guidance, and a braille module. We believe these enhancements will significantly improve accessibility for all users.“

We think the conference is actually 9th thru 13th. Our friends in Korea forgot to adjust their calendar?

Details – Locations, DOT booth, Vispero Booth

Grand Ballroom + Marquis Ballroom are exhibit areas

DOT is in booth 603 and that is where you find LG we think

Vispero is 503 for reference

From CSUN — https://conference.csun.at/event/2026/summary

41st CSUN Assistive Technology Conference