Dennys Tablet Kiosk – Presto Selected Exclusive Pay-At-Table Technology

Denny’s Tablet Kiosk is Presto Pay-At-Table

Press Release

Presto has been selected to deploy its industry-leading pay-at-table tablets at participating Denny’s restaurants across America

Presto, the restaurant industry’s end-to-end front-of-house (FOH) technology platform, has been selected by Denny’s, one of America’s largest full-service family restaurant chains, as the exclusive provider of its guest-facing pay-at-table solution. The solution is designed to provide a superior guest experience, real time payments, and a range of operational benefits.

This partnership with Presto will enable Denny’s to offer their guests a powerful, next generation pay-at-table experience. It will also deliver a significant return on investment by generating additional revenue streams, faster table turns, low processing costs, and improved loyalty program enrollments leading to more repeat visits. The Presto tabletop tablets have an intuitive user interface offering other rich guest features such as consumer feedback surveys and loyalty program integration. They have a low profile and space-saving industrial design, which does not intrude upon the dining experience.

Before making this strategic decision, Denny’s conducted a thorough evaluation of Presto through pilot testing. The Presto tabletop tablets proved to be easy to use and were well received by both restaurant staff and guests. Denny’s was also able to identify and measure a variety of tangible benefits generated by Presto. These include improvements in staff efficiency, generation of a robust premium content revenue stream, and a significant increase in guest feedback via Presto’s survey feature.

“We like to empower our operators with solutions that make sense for their business,” said Dave Coltrin, Denny’s Vice President of Guest Experience & Marketing Intelligence. “Presto’s next-generation tabletop tablets present a unique, cost-effective opportunity for our operators to deliver a superior guest experience and streamline in-restaurant operations.”

Presto tabletop tablets are the most secure and support the widest range of pay-at-table options in the industry. They are also a unique platform to offer promotions, upsells, entertainment, and guest surveys — all of which can be refreshed every couple of days. Presto’s pay-at-table experience supports all the latest EMV and mobile payment technologies, including Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay, Chip-and-PIN, Chip-and-Signature and PIN-Debit.

“We are excited to be selected by Denny’s as their exclusive pay-at-table technology partner,” said Rajat Suri, Founder and CEO of Presto. “This is a validation of the strong value offered by the Presto platform and Denny’s desire to bring the most innovative technologies to their operators.”

With Presto, Denny’s guests will also benefit from the industry’s highest standard of payment security (that includes full P2PE encryption) and the fact that they can pay at the table without giving up control of their credit or debit card. After payment, receipts can be automatically emailed for signed-in guests, saving paper and maximizing convenience.

About Denny’s

Denny’s is one of America’s largest full-service family restaurant chains, currently operating more than 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company-owned restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, Aruba, El Salvador, and Indonesia.

About Presto

Founded in 2008 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and now based in Silicon Valley, California, Presto is transforming the age-old restaurant industry through the creation of innovative, enterprise-grade technologies. Offering the industry’s end-to-end front-of-house (FOH) technology platform, Presto enables revenue growth and profitability while enhancing guest experience. The highly customizable platform includes powerful solutions for guests (kiosk, mobile, tabletop), servers (server handheld, line buster, wearable), and managers (analytics, AI, computer vision). Presto is currently the leading provider of front-of-house technology in the industry and is used by 10 out of the top 20 restaurant chains in the U.S. including Applebee’s, Denny’s, and Outback Steakhouse.