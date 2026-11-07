IAAPA Mail Send

PARTNER EVENT • ARKI

Continue the conversation at ARKI

Automated Retail & Kiosk Innovation Show

December 14–16, 2026 • Miami Beach, Florida

Looking beyond IAAPA? Explore the next wave of automated retail and kiosk innovation at ARKI.

Use discount code

INDUSTRY20

when registering.

Early-bird rates end November 13, 2026. Registration categories and approval requirements apply. Check the registration page for current pricing and terms.