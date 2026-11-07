IAAPA Mail Send

A custom photo-imaging kiosk and a look at automated guest photo transactions.
The full guide also covers Embed, Intercard, Sacoa, Nayax, CenterEdge Software, accesso and Gateway Ticketing Systems.
Exhibit selections are editorial priorities—not an official IAAPA ranking.
Six trends worth watching
Hybrid venues combining multiple experiences.
Active play and multigenerational attractions.
Food and beverage becoming part of the attraction.
Connected cashless systems and guest transactions.
More selective investment in immersive technology.
Higher-value prize redemption experiences.
The useful question: Where does this fit into your guest journey—and what will it take to operate?
Vispero: Where accessibility meets AI
Vispero’s JAWS for Kiosk brings speech-guided navigation and tactile controls to self-service transactions, helping blind and low-vision guests use ordering, ticketing and payment systems. The next frontier is AI-assisted accessibility: desktop JAWS developments include AI-generated control labels and tools that summarize and explain web pages. Those capabilities are not yet confirmed for JAWS for Kiosk, but they point toward more adaptable interfaces—with on-device AI offering a potential path to reduced cloud dependence and greater control over sensitive data.