Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) Announces Research Panel, MCR and NRF

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KMA’s ADA & Accessibility Research Panel serves as an ongoing feedback mechanism between KMA and the community. We invite companies interested in accessibility, associations dedicated to accessibility as well as users who are blind or partially sighted to join and share insights and opinions on accessible technology and more through focus groups, online questionnaires & telephone surveys. Join the KMA ADA research panel today and help shape the future of accessible media.

In tandem with the research panel, KMA invites you to take our ADA Accessibility Quiz and qualify for a free consultation review. Register for a free copy of our MCR (Mandatory Current Requirements) ADA Guidelines as recommended by the KMA at our recent meeting with the U.S. Access Board in Washington, DC. Take the quiz here.

NRF 2020 – Visit with us in NYC on January 12-14 at NRF 2020 at booth 1703. For a complete preview of KMA companies at NRF you can read our NRF 2020 Preview.

If your company, organization, association, local, city, state or federal agency would like to participate at some level with the KMA, please contact craig@kma.global or call 720-324-1837

The KMA ADA Committee consists of Olea Kiosks, KioWare, KioskGroup, Storm Interface, Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc., Vispero, Peerless-AV, MimoMonitors, KIOSK (KIS), Turnkey Kiosks, Dynatouch, AudioEye and Tech For All Consulting.

