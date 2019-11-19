Micromarket Kiosk Requirements – Models For Micromarket Retail Application

TAGS: vending, micro market, micomarket kiosk, Olea micro market kiosk, Olea Kiosks Inc., Frank Olea, self-checkout systems CERRITOS, CA — Olea Kiosks Inc. has two kiosks designed for micromarket developers and operators.

Source: www.vendingtimes.com

Olea’s systems come with 19″ touchscreen monitors and barcode scanners that can be used for products, loyalty cards and cellphones. They accept cash, credit cards, Apple Pay or payment through biometrics, and both models are available with either PCI- or EMV-compliant devices. They can be accessed by landline, Wi-Fi or cellular connections.

Typical functions and requirements:

Vendor needs to provide retail and micro market (kiosk) POS system.

– POS or Kiosk Software,

• The software system must be designed to run on a counter top or alternatively a tablet and integrate with a tablet stand for ease of use for operator and customer,

• Key capabilities include online payment processing, sales reports, inventory and digital receipts, as well as analytics information,

• The software must,

o Provide regular free updates with new features on a regular basis,

o Allow users to populate a spreadsheet with historic sales data for tax calculations,

o Work offline by providing a recording of transactions even when the internet is down by storing the data locally, and automatically sync all information when users can access the internet again,

o Allow users to manage details such as names, quantities and prices, as well as features such as credit card processing, discounts, gift cards, refunds, and a barcode scanner,

o Include all credit card processing. (Magnetic-stripe cards, EMV chip cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, NFC cards),

o Be able to support credit card swipe, chip readers and contactless tap and go transactions,

o Be able to operate in a Micro Market and Retail area for self-serve service,

o Have the ability for customers to pre-order food,

o Have the ability to conduct online marketing campaigns,

o Meet all PCI data security standards with fraud monitoring, dispute management, chargeback protection, payment encryption and two-step verification,

o Have flat processing rate of 3.0% or lower,

o Provide 24/7 Technical Support,

– POS Equipment must include the following,

• POS Register (No Cash Drawer Needed),

• Customer display,

• USB Accessory Hub with minimum 4 ports,

• Mounting plate with cleat & Mounting toolkit,

• Connectivity, Wi-Fi, ethernet, USB accessory hub with enough ports to run included accessories,

• USB Receipt Printer,

• USB Bar Code Scanner with Stand,

• All equipment must have the ability to be secured, mounted or locked in place,

– Self-Serve Micro-Market (Kiosk) Equipment must include,

• Kiosk Register,

• Connectivity.

A contract term will be for one year.