QSR Customer Experience – Customer Study Survey

Excellent study from KIOSK Information Systems and Hathway on self-order kiosk CX and business impact

75% of under 30s have used self-order kiosks

60% of under 45s prefer kiosks over cashier ordering

75% that order online also order in-store

And drum roll… – Customer that create their own order 30% more – >60% leave when more than 7 customer are inline

QSR consumers have heightened digital expectations and restaurant operators struggle to keep pace. Consumers are increasingly savvy and expect a highly personalized experience, one that is consistent across channels. Each time a consumer is exposed to an improved digital experience (i.e., Amazon, Google), their expectations are reset to a new higher level. How can restaurant operators gain a QSR advantage in this digital transformation?

To better understand this growing trend, KIOSK Information Systems and Hathway developed an industry survey and white paper. Results from this survey provide insights into QSR purchasing behaviors and customer preferences that pinpoint which factors can actually improve the customer experience and help drive significant gains.

