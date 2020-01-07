Kohls Partners With Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. on Checkout

NEW SELF-SERVICE CHECK-OUT SOLUTION FOR KOHL’S CUSTOMERS

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. engineers self-checkout option for Kohl’s shoppers

GRAFTON, WI – Popular department store chain Kohl’s has partnered with Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. to design, engineer and produce self-service checkouts at the retailer’s store locations.

Initially, Kohl’s sought to do an initial test in two stores to analyze the success of the program. After data showed the self-checkouts had been well-received, the company announced plans to roll out the units to select sites across the nation.

Throughout the design process, Kohl’s had specific requests for the self-service checkouts, including, but not limited to, an elevated design that complemented existing registers and fixtures, materials and engineering that could withstand the rigors of the store environment, and special bins for hard and soft tags and hangers.

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. worked closely with the Kohl’s team to ensure designs and engineering not only met the corporation’s objectives, but exceeded them.

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. is a leader in the development of in-store merchandising displays, interactive kiosks, and store fixtures for brands and retailers nationwide. The company helps retailers and brands utilize the latest display solutions and technologies to create engaging customer experiences. Visit www.frankmayer.com for more information.

