NRA Chicago – Fast Food Kiosks

Fast Casual Kiosks at NRA Chicago in May
NRA is our next show (May in Chicago). Visit our page on NRA site. We’ll be in the Tech Pavilion in booth 6475
Clover Kiosk
New entry in the McDonalds kiosk field. Interesting too since not only does Nanonation provide self-order platform, they also provide robust digital signage and menuing software. From the Nanonation website
Samsung’s state-of-the-art kiosk platform combined with Nanonation’s content and application management tools is a win-win for any business
The Samsung Kiosk platform is a versatile solution built upon Samsung’s Tizen operating system. Configurable to meet a variety of industry needs, the kiosk can be free-standing, tabletop or even wall mounted. Multiple payment and peripheral options make the Samsung Kiosk a great solution for retail, restaurant, transit, hospitality or just about any public-space application. Nanonation’s robust CMS tool allows you to deploy and manage your applications and content to Samsung Kiosk networks large or small.
Nanonation partnered with Samsung to bring our Commandpoint management tools to the Samsung Kiosk platform. Through Commandpoint you can quickly and easily deploy new versions of HTML interactive applications to your kiosks. Commandpoint also allows you to control the kiosk’s attract loop usin…
Outdoor Display and Digital Menu Boards – Dual 55
Keyser Industries, Inc. is proud to report that their patented application, the Keyser FLEX Outdoor Digital Display System, now showcases a new full turnkey 55” LCD outdoor display with the most cost-effective design that allows all customers growing into digital, to never grow out of it while also enhancing the overall customer experience. Keyser’s 3000Nit LCD display with an Android 7.0 Operating System, is specialized for high commercial performance and its high bright output remains polarized in any climate while also combating unwanted glare thanks to its high impact reflective coating. Our weather tight, anti-reflective safety glass features a pristine optically bonded seal, built to withstand the harshest weather conditions, prevents moisture, dirt and debris from deeply impacting the displays’ performance while still maintaining a stunning HD image in direct sunlight!
Keyser’s LCD displays are the greatest compliment to any digital drive-thru system because it improves the customer’s order accuracy, decreases wait time, amplifies sales and minimizes the worry that comes with your business investing in digital due to Keyser’s most-competitive pricing.
Self-Order Station Solution with Digital Menus and Pickup Options
Come to NRA booth 6576 in Chicago and see a super-economical self-order station for restaurant. Contact [email protected] for more information or to arrange demo.
Acquire Digital Restaurant Software
Improve quick-service restaurant efficiencies with ordering software to place orders on the go. Easily synchronize content to menu displays for a complete digital experience. Website link
Self-service and digital ordering is the way of the future for quick-service restaurants. As the QSR industry transforms before our eyes, customers are looking for contactless ways to place orders through ordering kiosks and interactive menus.
Acquire’s digital toolset tailored for restaurant applications includes ordering kiosks, menu boards, and kitchen and pick-up displays. Improve the ordering process, increase sales, and lower overhead with the Acquire suite of QSR applications.
Touch Monitor Touch AIO by Insight Touch
QSR Self-Order by Olea Kiosks
QSR | Food Ordering Kiosk
Quick Serve Restaurant Order Entry kiosks are increasing in popularity as consumers often prefer to customize their order and they enjoy the convenience of skipping the line.
Self-Service Kiosks for guest ordering streamlines the process to benefit operations and enhance customer satisfaction. Whether it’s a kiosk inside a restaurant, casino, theater or other entertainment venue, or an outdoor drive-thru kiosk, Olea has helped design and deliver innovation to streamline food ordering and enhance the guest experience.
Self-Order Kiosks
Apex is a modular standard kiosk design series providing off-the-shelf enclosures that can accommodate a wide array of configurations. This design features a VESA mount LCD that can be configured for a 19-inch, or 21.5-inch LCD mounted in portrait or landscape presentation. Enclosure base options include a full-height pedestal for free-standing deployment or a smaller base option for compact countertop installation needs.
The Apex combines a brilliant Projective Capacitive (PCAP) touch display paired with a flush-mounted PC, providing all-in-one space efficiency. The zero-bezel flush face and minimalist lines complement any retail or hospitality setting. Apex transaction component options include a side-mounted payment device (multiple), a receipt printer, and a 1D / 2D barcode scanner. All models are ADA Compliant.
All components in the Apex (except the preferred payment device) are manufactured by KIOSK’s Parent Company, Posiflex.
ADA and Accessibility Consulting
Vispero is the world’s largest assistive technology provider for the visually impaired. Although officially formed in 2016, our brands Freedom Scientific, Enhanced Vision, Optelec, and TPG Interactive, share a long, rich history as industry leaders dating back to 1975.
We develop and deliver innovative solutions that enable blind and low vision individuals to reach their full potential – to gain an education, obtain employment, succeed in professional careers, and live independently throughout their lives.
Vispero is proud to operate in 90 countries worldwide, with products localized in over 24 languages.
As the prevalence of age-related eye diseases like macular degeneration steadily rise, assistive technology plays an increasingly vital role, resulting in a growing demand for low vision devices and services. Vispero is uniquely positioned to address these challenges head-on by providing the tools necessary to meet the needs of the low vision population through our far-reaching distribution network.
Self-Order Kiosks, Digital Menus, Lockers, Drive-Through
Kiosk Tablets by Kiosk Group
Backed by experience
With over 30 years in designing interactive kiosks, we know what works. We’ve developed both hardware and software for hundreds of interpretive exhibits, transactional kiosks, sales exhibits, and training programs.
Partnering with us on your next kiosk deployment means you benefit from working with some of the most experienced people in the kiosk industry.
We focus on creating long-term client relationships, so you can feel confident that if you have questions about our kiosks or experience a problem with your order, we’ll do everything we can to help.
