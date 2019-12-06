Peerless-AV Joins the Baseball Trade Show During the MiLB Winter Meeting 2019

The Official Digital Display Partner of the MiLB will be exhibiting at the upcoming Baseball Trade Show during the MiLB Baseball Winter Meetings (Dec 8-12).

SAN DIEGO – December 6, 2019 – Peerless-AV®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of innovative audio and video solutions and accessories, is pleased to be exhibiting at this year’s Baseball Trade Show during the Minor League Baseball (MiLB) Baseball Winter Meetings, December 8-12, 2019.

Exhibiting at Booth #514, Peerless-AV and its team of experts will be showcasing a variety of AV solutions, including the UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TVs as well as the Smart City Kiosk. The solutions on display have been incorporated into stadiums and are proving to create a positive experience for fans and staff alike, keeping attendees and staff updated with scores, weather trends, social media updates, and more. In attendance from the Peerless-AV team include CEO, John Potts, Executive Vice President, Nick Belcore, Vice President of Sales, North America and APAC, Brian McClimans, Senior Director of National Accounts, Rich Fiorino, and Senior Director of Business Development, Kevin McDonald.

“Working with MiLB and collaborating together on optimizing fan engagement in stadiums across the U.S has demonstrated the positive impact that digital signage and AV can have on the fan experience,” said Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President, Peerless-AV. “With new sports venues costing up to one billion dollars, franchises are deploying partners like Peerless-AV to consult on and implement technology to provide a digital platform for fans to engage in a way that is most relevant to them. The result is an optimized experience for a significant diversity of fans.”

Earlier in 2019, Peerless-AV began a multi-year partnership with the MiLB to become the league’s “Official Digital Display Partner.” By the end of 2020, Peerless-AV plans to have its AV technology in over 40 MiLB stadiums across the U.S.

The MiLB Winter Meeting brings baseball executives and industry leaders together for 5 days of networking, informational workshops, discussion of innovative industry trends, and the exchange of new ideas as well as best practices. Events include the Diversity in Sport Forum, the PBEO Job Fair, the Women in Baseball Leadership event, Baseball Gala, and more.

To learn more about the 2019 Baseball Trade Show and MiLB Winter Meetings, visit https://www.baseballwintermeetings.com/.

