POS Terminal & Kiosks New Member POSBANK

Welcome to our latest Silver Sponsor. POSBANK is a Point of Sale and Kiosk manufacturer that provides the best quality products and services based on more than 25 years of experience and technology.
Global manufacturerPOSBANK is a global leading manufacturer of POS/Kiosk hardware. With advanced engineering and years of experience, we manufacture and offer a wide range of POS terminals, Kiosks, Touchscreen Monitors, POS Printers, and Peripherals for the retail, restaurant, and hospitality industries.
Total POS solutionPOSBANK is a Total POS Solution company, we design, manufacture, and service all of our products in-house. We integrate and manage POS system design, analysis, product production, and quality control based on excellent human resources. As a leading company in the POS industry, we are constantly striving to develop, produce, and manage customer requirements to achieve cutting-edge technology in our products.
The most reliable productsPOSBANK offers OEM/ODM services with the most flexible customization to the business requirements of each customer. We can provide in-depth expertise on designing, manufacturing, and quality control to your project and produce the most reliable products available.
Stringent manufacturing and quality control proceduresAs an ISO9001 and ISO14001 certified company, we have stringent manufacturing and quality control procedures to ensure that our product goes to our customers safely and competitively.
Contact or send an email to [email protected]
Case Studies
We deliver best-in-class products and services to our valuable customers with our expertise in POS and Kiosk solutions. Here is link to case studies.
Succeeded in miniaturization of the kitchen and labor saving through complete self-ordering by installing a kioskAs a plan to open stores in 2022, it is …2022.11.14
Using a kiosk, we plan to operate a study cafe with an unattended system 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Users should be able to use store promotional images or videos on the sta…2022.11.14
Since membership types are diverse, such as one-day, one-month, and three-month passes, and member services include many optional items such as locker tickets, membership uniforms…2022.11.14
A high-end CPU capable of processing large orders in a short period of time and accommodating various payment methods was used. The 21.5-inch kiosk was installed in various ways d…2022.08.05
In order to give customers who spend time visiting and spending time in a high-end coffee shop feeling like they are being treated with friendly service until the moment they make…2022.08.05
OEM•ODM
POSBANK is one of the leading manufacturers of POS and kiosk brands, applying technologically advanced systems to ensure a high level of product quality. With its outstanding development and manufacturing capabilities, POSBANK offers optimized standards by reviewing the various check items required by the customers and projects. With these standards, we design and coordinate the project to provide the best products through a comprehensive evaluation on proper installation and expansion to meet the requirements.
