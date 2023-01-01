POS Terminal & Kiosks New Member POSBANK

POSBANK POS Terminals & Kiosks

Welcome to our latest Silver Sponsor. POSBANK is a Point of Sale and Kiosk manufacturer that provides the best quality products and services based on more than 25 years of experience and technology.

Global manufacturer POSBANK is a global leading manufacturer of POS/Kiosk hardware. With advanced engineering and years of experience, we manufacture and offer a wide range of POS terminals, Kiosks, Touchscreen Monitors, POS Printers, and Peripherals for the retail, restaurant, and hospitality industries.

Total POS solution POSBANK is a Total POS Solution company, we design, manufacture, and service all of our products in-house. We integrate and manage POS system design, analysis, product production, and quality control based on excellent human resources. As a leading company in the POS industry, we are constantly striving to develop, produce, and manage customer requirements to achieve cutting-edge technology in our products.

The most reliable products POSBANK offers OEM/ODM services with the most flexible customization to the business requirements of each customer. We can provide in-depth expertise on designing, manufacturing, and quality control to your project and produce the most reliable products available.

Stringent manufacturing and quality control procedures As an ISO9001 and ISO14001 certified company, we have stringent manufacturing and quality control procedures to ensure that our product goes to our customers safely and competitively.

Contact or send an email to [email protected]

Case Studies We deliver best-in-class products and services to our valuable customers with our expertise in POS and Kiosk solutions. Here is link to case studies.

OEM•ODM POSBANK is one of the leading manufacturers of POS and kiosk brands, applying technologically advanced systems to ensure a high level of product quality. With its outstanding development and manufacturing capabilities, POSBANK offers optimized standards by reviewing the various check items required by the customers and projects. With these standards, we design and coordinate the project to provide the best products through a comprehensive evaluation on proper installation and expansion to meet the requirements.

Videos

