QSR tech pioneer inspires innovation

Nice article on/with Paul Brown, the CEO of Inspire Brands by Elliot at KMC. If you operate or manage restaurants register directly here for webinar today at 3:30 EDT.

Excerpt:

On Tuesday, attendees at the MUFSO virtual conference will have a chance to hear from a leader of one of the more innovative restaurant companies when Paul Brown, CEO of Inspire Brands, speaks on “Building a Culture that Sparks Innovation” at 3:30 p.m.

Brown, whose resume includes leadership roles at Arby’s, Hilton Worlwide, Expedia Inc. and McKinsey & Co., will offer his insights on how to stimulate innovation in a team. His presentation is sponsored by the Kiosk Manufacturer Association.

KMC was able to submit some questions to Mr. Brown and here are some the areas he talks about in the KMC article.

Enhanced online orders – Inspire Brands further enhanced its ordering capability by partnering with ItsaCheckmate, which integrates multiple online ordering platforms into POS systems.

– Inspire Brands further enhanced its ordering capability by partnering with ItsaCheckmate, which integrates multiple online ordering platforms into POS systems. Enhanced supply chain – On the supplier side of the business, the company has focused on its supply chain, tapping supply chain specialist CMX to improve its efficiencies.

– On the supplier side of the business, the company has focused on its supply chain, tapping supply chain specialist CMX to improve its efficiencies. How to inspire innovation – So how does a company achieve all this innovation?

Read the full article interview on/with Paul Brown, the CEO of Inspire Brands by Elliot at KMC.