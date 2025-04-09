See How Businesses Like Yours Succeed with Kiosks

Self-Service Kiosks Success Stories – Advanced Kiosks

About Advanced Kiosks

Advanced Kiosks, headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire, has been a leader in the self-service kiosk industry for over 20 years. The company was founded in 2003, evolving from an engineering firm (H32 Design and Development) established in 2000. Since its inception, Advanced Kiosks has focused on designing and manufacturing interactive kiosks and software solutions tailored to diverse industries, including government, healthcare, education, and retail134.

Capabilities and Focus

Advanced Kiosks specializes in creating turnkey self-service solutions integrating robust hardware and proprietary software. Their kiosks support various applications such as visitor management, wayfinding, bill payment, form submissions, and remote office operations. The company also emphasizes customization to meet specific client needs, offering features like weather-resistant outdoor kiosks and sleek designs for retail environments. All design, engineering, manufacturing, and support processes are based in the U.S., ensuring high-quality standards345.

Their software offerings include the ZAMOK™ Kiosk Management Suite, which provides tools for kiosk security, remote management, and analytics. This software supports integration with third-party systems and enhances user experience through features like video chat capabilities and session security45.

Innovations

Advanced Kiosks has introduced several groundbreaking products over the years:

FaceLock : A facial recognition feature that secures user sessions by automatically erasing personal information after completion. This innovation addresses privacy concerns in AI-driven self-service interactions8.

FormFlow : A tool for filling out forms on kiosks and converting data into legal PDFs for seamless processing10.

Compact Power Kiosk : One of the first ADA-compliant wall-mounted kiosks1.

Enviro Kiosk : Designed for extreme outdoor conditions1.

Tribute™ Software: Interactive memorial software honoring military heroes1.

The company continues to push boundaries by integrating artificial intelligence and biometric technologies into their systems to enhance personalization and security810.

Recognition

Advanced Kiosks is a certified vendor for government contracts under the GSA Advantage program and has received exceptional ratings in federal contract performance assessments. Their commitment to quality is further demonstrated by their industry-leading three-year warranty on all kiosks17.

With a strong focus on innovation, customization, and customer satisfaction, Advanced Kiosks remains a prominent player in the self-service kiosk industry.

