Electric Vehicles Standards Panel (EVSP) Support

The KMA is a sponsor for this program. The ANSI Electric Vehicles Standards Panel (EVSP) is a cross-sector coordinating body whose objective is to foster coordination and collaboration on standardization matters among public- and private-sector stakeholders to enable the safe, mass deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) and associated infrastructure in the United States with international coordination, adaptability, and engagement. The ANSI EVSP does not develop standards; rather, it serves as a forum for facilitating coordination among standards developing organizations (SDOs) and others.

ANSI invites organizations to sponsor Electric Vehicles Standards Panel (EVSP) program. Sponsorship opportunities and associated benefits are outlined in the attached flyer. All contributions (at any level) will directly help offset ANSI’s costs in executing this important work.

Over the past three years, the EVSP has been supported through a combination of federal funding (via DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory EVs@Scale program) and private-sector sponsorships, and is guided by an Advisory Group representing industry, the U.S. government, and standards and codes developers. With the conclusion of the EVs@Scale program in 2025, continued support is needed to sustain EVSP standards coordination activities. To that end, the ANSI EVSP Advisory Group is seeking new sponsors.

Past contributions resulted in the development and the publication of the Roadmap of Standards and Codes for Electric Vehicles at Scale which identified 37 standardization gaps addressing vehicle systems, charging infrastructure, grid integration, and cybersecurity. To support the maintenance and implementation of the Roadmap, the EVSP is now publishing Gaps Progress Reports to:

Report progress on research, standards, and codes activities Review prioritization of topics and increase / decrease priority to guide resource allocation Add to the discussion about the scoping and recommendations Propose additional gaps based on the evolving research and technology landscape

As of October 2025, 30 of the 37 gaps have reported updates and 21 additional gaps have been suggested.

Those interested in supporting this initiative may contribute through the EVSP sponsorship portal. Please let me know if you have any questions.

2025 EVSP Flyer-compressed

