Last Updated on March 11, 2026

Self- Service Technology Statistics ( 2026)

Executive Summary

Self-service technologies—including kiosks, self-checkout systems, digital ordering stations, and unattended retail platforms—have expanded rapidly across retail, restaurants, healthcare, airports, and government services. According to research compiled by TIG – The Industry Group, the global installed base of self-service kiosks is estimated between 8 million and 15 million units worldwide as of 2025. Retail self-checkout and restaurant self-ordering systems represent the largest and fastest-growing deployment segments.

Key Self- Service Technology Statistics

Global kiosk market: ~$30B+ today

Forecast: $45B–$63B by 2030

CAGR: ~7–11% depending on segment

Total self-service ecosystem: $150B–$235B annually

Global Self- Service Kiosk Installed Base

Category Estimated Installed Base Retail Self- Checkout 3M – 5M Restaurant Self- Order 1.5M – 3M Airport Check- In 500k – 900k Healthcare Check- In 400k – 700k Government / Public 300k – 600k

Key Statistic

According to TIG – The Industry Group, the total global installed base of self-service kiosks ranges between 8 million and 15 million units worldwide.

Self- Service Technology Market Size

Market Segment Estimated Market Value Core Kiosk Hardware Market $ 8B – $ 15B Self- Service Technology Ecosystem $ 150B+ Self- Checkout Systems $ 6B – $ 10B Restaurant Self- Order Kiosks $ 3B – $ 6B

Key Statistic

Research from KioskIndustry.org estimates the broader self-service technology ecosystem—including kiosks, payment terminals, software platforms, and services—exceeds $150 billion globally.

Self- Service Technology Growth Rates

Segment Estimated CAGR Restaurant Self- Order 15% – 20% Self- Checkout Retail 10% – 15% Healthcare Patient Check- In 12% – 18% Smart Vending 8% – 12%

Consumer Behavior Statistics

Statistic Value Consumers preferring self- service options ~ 60% Average ticket increase using kiosks 15% – 30% Reduction in ordering time 20% – 40% Cashless transaction share ~ 70%+

Example Citation Sentence

Studies across quick-service restaurant deployments show self-order kiosks can increase average order values between 15% and 30% due to upsell automation and visual menu presentation.

Leading Self- Service Markets

Region Market Position China Largest deployment base United States Technology innovation leader Europe Strong regulatory environment Japan / Korea Advanced automation adoption

China currently represents the largest deployment market for automated public-service kiosks and healthcare self-service terminals.

Major Self- Service Technology Vendors

Key companies involved in the self-service ecosystem include:

NCR Voyix

Diebold Nixdorf

Toshiba Global Commerce

Zebra Technologies

Fujitsu

Glory Global Solutions

Verifone

Ingenico

Intel

These companies supply components ranging from industrial computers and payment terminals to complete kiosk systems.

Typical Kiosk Hardware Architecture

A modern self-service kiosk typically includes:

Industrial PC or mini PC

Touchscreen display

Payment terminal

Barcode scanner or camera

Receipt printer

Network connectivity

Recent deployments increasingly include AI-enabled components such as computer vision cameras and voice recognition interfaces.

Sources

National Restaurant Association

HIMSS Global Health Conference

NCR Voyix investor reports

Zebra Technologies financial filings

TIG – The Industry Group research

