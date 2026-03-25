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Last Updated on March 25, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

April 2026 Gaps Progress Report on ANSI EVSP 2023 Roadmap By the ANSI Electric Vehicles Standards Panel (EVSP)

The ANSI Electric Vehicles Standards Panel has released its April 2026 working draft “Gaps Progress Report” updating the 2023 Roadmap of Standards and Codes for Electric Vehicles at Scale. The report tracks progress on priority gaps around battery safety, charging infrastructure (including megawatt and wireless charging), grid integration, and cybersecurity that directly affect how public-facing EV charging is deployed and maintained. Stakeholders are invited to comment on individual gaps or propose new ones to help keep the roadmap aligned with real-world deployment and operations.​

Call for Comment Instructions:

ANSI welcomes feedback about research, standards or conformity assessment activities related to the EVSP gaps. The language in the gaps is the same as was published in the 2023 roadmap. The rows below the gaps are where input will be added. Updates can be added as a margin comment or text within those boxes. It is helpful if related URLs are provided. ANSI will help format or move content to the appropriate sections if needed.

Any comments not specific to a gap can either be added to the end of the chapter or end of the report as noted. Some examples of this are suggestions for new gaps. New gaps related to a specific chapter can be added at the end of the chapter or a new topic not addressed in the roadmap can be added at the end of this report.

If you do not feel confident about where something fits, add a margin comment where you think it fits best and I can assist.

Christine Bernat, ANSI

[email protected]

This is a doc file, and safe…

Apr_2026_EVSP_Roadmap_Gaps_Progress_Report_WORKING DRAFT