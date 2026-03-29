Last Updated on March 29, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

EAA Kiosk Compliance Checklist (2026 Edition)

The European Accessibility Act (EAA) does not tell you how to build a kiosk.

It determines whether your kiosk can legally be deployed in Europe. Compliance is achieved by applying EN 301 549 and proving—through design, testing, and documentation—that your system is usable by all people, including those with disabilities.

1. Scope Check — Does EAA Apply?

If YES to any, you are in scope:

☐ ATM / banking kiosk

☐ Ticketing / transport kiosk

☐ Check-in (airline, hospital, hospitality)

☐ Retail self-order / POS

☐ E-commerce terminal / self-service purchase

☐ Government or public service kiosk

Insight: If your kiosk facilitates transactions or public services, assume EAA applies.

2. Core Requirement — EN 301 549 Alignment

You must align to EN 301 549 (ICT accessibility standard).

Functional Performance (MANDATORY)

☐ Usable without vision

☐ Usable with limited vision

☐ Usable without hearing

☐ Usable with limited mobility

☐ Usable with limited cognition

Insight: If any one of these fails → non-compliant

3. Non-Visual Operation (Critical Failure Area)

☐ Full workflow accessible via audio guidance

☐ Headphone jack or private audio output

☐ Screen reader / TTS support

☐ Logical navigation (step-by-step, no dead ends)

☐ No reliance on visual-only cues

Insight: Reality: Most kiosks fail here.

4. Non-Audio Operation

☐ All functions available without sound

☐ Visual equivalents for alerts and confirmations

☐ Captions or visual prompts for instructions

5. Input & Interaction

☐ Touch targets usable with limited dexterity

☐ No requirement for multi-finger gestures

☐ No time-limited actions without extension

☐ Alternative input supported (keyboard, tactile, assistive tech)

6. Cognitive Accessibility

☐ Simple, consistent navigation

☐ Clear language (no jargon)

☐ Step-by-step workflows

☐ Error recovery is obvious and forgiving

☐ No “memory traps” (user must remember prior steps)

7. Visual Accessibility

☐ Sufficient contrast (WCAG baseline)

☐ Scalable text / readable UI

☐ No reliance on color alone

☐ Clear focus indicators

8. Assistive Technology Compatibility

☐ Compatible with screen readers

☐ Supports external assistive devices

☐ No blocking of accessibility APIs (OS level)

9. Transactions & Receipts (Often Overlooked)

☐ Transaction confirmation accessible via audio

☐ Receipts available in accessible format

☐ No visual-only verification steps

Insight: This is explicitly implied in EN 301 549 — and often missed.

10. Physical Integration (ADA Still Matters)

Even in Europe, you must consider:

☐ Reach ranges (wheelchair access)

☐ Clear floor space

☐ Operable controls without tight grasping

☐ Accessible headphone/audio port placement

Insight: EAA + EN ≠ replacement for good physical design

Insight: Use ADA as baseline discipline

11. Real-World Testing (Not Optional)

☐ Tested with actual users (not just QA team)

☐ Includes: Blind users Mobility-impaired users Elderly users



Insight: Lab compliance ≠ real usability

12. Documentation & Proof (CRITICAL)

☐ VPAT (or equivalent accessibility report) completed

☐ EN 301 549 mapping documented

☐ Known limitations disclosed

☐ Accessibility statement available

Insight: Europe is self-declaration + accountability

13. Legal / Market Readiness

☐ Product falls within EAA-covered category

☐ Accessibility included in procurement response

☐ Internal compliance owner assigned

☐ Risk assessed for each deployment

Insight: No certification = you must defend your position

Common Failure Points

No audio navigation

Headphone jack missing or poorly placed

“WCAG compliant” but unusable in practice

Visual-only payment confirmation

No documentation / VPAT

Final Takeaway

EAA compliance is not about passing a test.

It is about proving that your kiosk works for everyone — and being accountable when it doesn’t. If accessibility is not designed into the system from the start, it will not be fixed later.

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