nrf singapore

Last Updated on March 25, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner
NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific will be held from 2 – 4 June 2026 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Bringing together retail industry leaders from across the region to collaborate on a Pan Asia Pacific stage, APAC’s premier retail trade event will scale even greater heights as THE meeting point for the world’s fastest growing markets.
After an incredible 2025 show that smashed all expectations, the third edition of NRF 2026 APAC has even more in store. Themed ‘The Next Now’, Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific is primed to offer delegates not just a peek into the region’s retail future, but the opportunity to maximize their potential NOW.
With future-forward strategic insights in the Conference sessions, more disruptors joining an expanded Innovators Showcase, and the opening of a second Expo floor to reflect our growing audience, Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific will help you be ready for The Next Now.
Notable Exhibitors
- Kiosk Association 2113
- Intel
- Storm Interface – Keymat
- Pantheon Creatives Pte Ltd
- UST Global Singapore
- Glory Global (Acrelec)
- POSIFLEX (KIOSK)
- Note: Keymat will be showing LG kiosk
Resources
- Dates — June 2-4, 2026
- Location – Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
- Exhibitors
- Floor Plan (lower level – we are 2113)
- Attendees List from last year
- Advisory Board
- Retailers Free Pass