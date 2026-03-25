nrf singapore

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Last Updated on March 25, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific will be held from 2 – 4 June 2026 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Bringing together retail industry leaders from across the region to collaborate on a Pan Asia Pacific stage, APAC’s premier retail trade event will scale even greater heights as THE meeting point for the world’s fastest growing markets.

After an incredible 2025 show that smashed all expectations, the third edition of NRF 2026 APAC has even more in store. Themed ‘The Next Now’, Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific is primed to offer delegates not just a peek into the region’s retail future, but the opportunity to maximize their potential NOW.

With future-forward strategic insights in the Conference sessions, more disruptors joining an expanded Innovators Showcase, and the opening of a second Expo floor to reflect our growing audience, Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific will help you be ready for The Next Now.

Notable Exhibitors

Kiosk Association 2113

Intel

Storm Interface – Keymat

Pantheon Creatives Pte Ltd

UST Global Singapore

Glory Global (Acrelec)

POSIFLEX (KIOSK)

Note: Keymat will be showing LG kiosk

Resources