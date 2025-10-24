Kiosk Company – Our updated master list of kiosk company — 27 categories

Supplier and Vendor Companies in Kiosk Industry
Discover the world’s leading supplier and vendor companies in the kiosk industry, offering solutions for self-service technology, retail, hospitality, healthcare, and more. From kiosk manufacturers to AI-powered assistive devices, this directory connects businesses with innovative partners who deliver hardware, software, accessories, and comprehensive consulting services. Explore recognized kiosk industry leaders and find tailored products designed for operational excellence, customer engagement, and maximum compliance.
- Kiosk Manufacturers – Connect with top kiosk manufacturers providing advanced self-service machines tailored for retail, hospitality, and healthcare. Major brands like KIOSK Information Systems, Olea Kiosks, and Meridian Kiosks offer a full spectrum of standard, outdoor, tablet, and custom kiosk models, each engineered for reliability and ADA compliance.
- AI Assist Voice Technology – Empower your self-service experience with AI assist voice technology, featuring conversational AI for voice ordering, multilingual customer support, and advanced analytics. Solutions from Intel, Nanonation, and LG streamline user interactions, boost accessibility, and bring automation to kiosks in restaurants, retail, and public spaces.
- Kiosk Enclosures – Find durable kiosk enclosures designed to protect and enhance your kiosks in any environment. Choose from custom and standard enclosures—built for outdoor, indoor, or specialized locations—that guarantee device security, branding, and robust compliance with ADA guidelines.
- Custom Kiosks – Get exclusive custom kiosk designs that reflect your brand and meet specialized service requirements. Industry leaders offer design consultations and custom manufacturing for unique applications, from healthcare check-ins to multi-purpose retail hubs, ensuring standout presence and seamless operation.
- Digital Signage – Unlock impactful digital signage solutions with integrated kiosks for dynamic consumer engagement. Leading providers deliver high-brightness displays, touch-enabled signage, and interactive systems perfect for retail, transportation, and public venues.
- Assistive Tech for ADA – Boost accessibility and compliance with assistive technology for ADA in kiosks. Partner with experts for screen readers, braille signage, and accessible hardware, enabling equal access for all customers while adhering to strict regulations.
- Kiosk Software – Supercharge kiosk performance with feature-rich software for payment, security, reporting, analytics, and remote management. Top companies offer solutions that ensure smooth operations, robust integration, and reliable connectivity for any kiosk deployment.
- Wireless Modems Routers – Optimize connectivity with advanced wireless modems and routers designed for kiosk networks. Suppliers provide cellular, Wi-Fi, and managed solutions ensuring secure, reliable uptime for unattended payment stations, digital displays, and remote services.
- Lockdown Browser Mode – Secure your kiosks with lockdown browser modes that restrict user access, prevent tampering, and protect sensitive data. Discover dedicated software solutions that create safe, focused environments for public and enterprise self-service kiosks. aka Kiosk Mode
- POS Stuff – Upgrade your point-of-sale terminals and kiosks with integrated payment solutions, card readers, and mobile checkout systems. Leading vendors feature EMV-compliant devices, fast transaction processing, and scalable equipment for retail and food service sectors.
- Kiosk and POS Printers – Ensure reliable kiosk and POS printing quality with top-rated printers for tickets, receipts, and labels. Source suppliers specializing in easy integration, thermal printing, and multi-format compatibility to meet high-volume service demands.
- Outdoor Kiosks – Discover weatherproof outdoor kiosk solutions built for parks, campuses, smart cities, and transportation hubs. Vendors offer robust enclosures, sunlight-readable displays, and advanced climate controls for year-round performance.
- Kiosk Tablets – Explore professional tablet kiosks designed for compact self-service, interactive information, and mobile payments. Find suppliers offering customizable rugged tablets, secure mounting options, and versatile software integrations.
- Touchscreen for Kiosk – Choose high-quality touchscreen monitors engineered for kiosk integration, responsive input, and long-term durability. Providers supply multi-touch, large-format screens suitable for retail, healthcare, and public space installations.
- Kiosk Service – Maintain peak performance with specialized kiosk services covering installation, maintenance, repairs, and ongoing support. Service partners deliver expert site surveys, remote monitoring, logistics, and training for seamless operation.
- Kiosk Reporting – Benefit from real-time kiosk reporting and remote monitoring tools that track usage, uptime, and customer data. Analyze metrics to boost operational efficiency, resolve issues proactively, and maximize ROI.
- Kiosk Consulting – Accelerate your project success with kiosk consulting services, offering guidance for hardware selection, software deployment, compliance, and strategic sourcing. Elite consultants help you navigate ADA requirements, security standards, and industry trends for optimal ROI.
Additional Categories
1. Payment Solutions & Devices
Include suppliers for card readers, EMV terminals, NFC/tap-to-pay systems, and mobile wallets—core components for retail and vending kiosks.
2. Peripheral Components
Add a general category for kiosk peripherals such as barcode scanners, cameras, RFID modules, keyboards, and cash management systems. https://kioskindustry.org/?s=peripheral+components
3. Displays & Monitors
Although you already list touchscreens, it helps to add a broader section for displays—covering high-brightness outdoor displays, video walls, and non-touch digital signage panels. https://kioskindustry.org/?s=displays+and+monitors
4. AI Analytics & Data Platforms
With AI now driving predictive management and personalization, create a category for analytics dashboards, data monitoring, and AI-based retail insights.
5. Security & Privacy Solutions
Consider a section for software and hardware that enhance kiosk security—firewalls, encryption, authentication, and video surveillance integrations. https://kioskindustry.org/?s=Security+Privacy
6. Content Management Systems (CMS)
Dedicated CMS providers support multi-location digital signage and kiosk content updates. This improves SEO value for digital signage and software categories. https://kioskindustry.org/?s=CMS
7. Accessibility Hardware
While ADA assistive tech is listed, include dedicated hardware such as tactile keypads, audio jacks, hearing loops, and braille hardware. https://kioskindustry.org/?s=Accessibility+Hardware
8. Power & Environmental Systems
Vendors offering uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), thermal control, and eco-efficient kiosk housings are increasingly relevant. https://kioskindustry.org/?s=Power+environmental
9. Smart Lockers & Micro-Market Systems
Expand to smart parcel lockers and unattended retail modules—fast-growing verticals in 2025’s self-service market.
10. Integration & API Platforms
Add a section for middleware and API vendors that connect kiosks with CRMs, databases, and back-end payment or retail systems. https://kioskindustry.org/?s=integration+API