Kiosk Company – Our updated master list of kiosk company — 27 categories

Looking for Accessible Kiosks?

Supplier and Vendor Companies in Kiosk Industry

Discover the world’s leading supplier and vendor companies in the kiosk industry, offering solutions for self-service technology, retail, hospitality, healthcare, and more. From kiosk manufacturers to AI-powered assistive devices, this directory connects businesses with innovative partners who deliver hardware, software, accessories, and comprehensive consulting services. Explore recognized kiosk industry leaders and find tailored products designed for operational excellence, customer engagement, and maximum compliance.

Additional Categories

1. Payment Solutions & Devices

Include suppliers for card readers, EMV terminals, NFC/tap-to-pay systems, and mobile wallets—core components for retail and vending kiosks.​

2. Peripheral Components

Add a general category for kiosk peripherals such as barcode scanners, cameras, RFID modules, keyboards, and cash management systems.​ https://kioskindustry.org/?s=peripheral+components

3. Displays & Monitors

Although you already list touchscreens, it helps to add a broader section for displays—covering high-brightness outdoor displays, video walls, and non-touch digital signage panels.​ https://kioskindustry.org/?s=displays+and+monitors

4. AI Analytics & Data Platforms

With AI now driving predictive management and personalization, create a category for analytics dashboards, data monitoring, and AI-based retail insights.​

5. Security & Privacy Solutions

Consider a section for software and hardware that enhance kiosk security—firewalls, encryption, authentication, and video surveillance integrations.​ https://kioskindustry.org/?s=Security+Privacy

6. Content Management Systems (CMS)

Dedicated CMS providers support multi-location digital signage and kiosk content updates. This improves SEO value for digital signage and software categories.​ https://kioskindustry.org/?s=CMS

7. Accessibility Hardware

While ADA assistive tech is listed, include dedicated hardware such as tactile keypads, audio jacks, hearing loops, and braille hardware.​ https://kioskindustry.org/?s=Accessibility+Hardware

8. Power & Environmental Systems

Vendors offering uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), thermal control, and eco-efficient kiosk housings are increasingly relevant.​ https://kioskindustry.org/?s=Power+environmental

9. Smart Lockers & Micro-Market Systems

Expand to smart parcel lockers and unattended retail modules—fast-growing verticals in 2025’s self-service market.​

10. Integration & API Platforms

Add a section for middleware and API vendors that connect kiosks with CRMs, databases, and back-end payment or retail systems.​ https://kioskindustry.org/?s=integration+API