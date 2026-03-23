Last Updated on March 23, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

The Self-Service industry is comprised of many topics and yes, it is complicated 🙂 Many verticals of all types. You often find patient check-in located in a supermarket for example.

Here are our main topics

Worth noting that much of our Vending and Automation topics such as robotics and lockers are covered in https://retailsystems.org

Explanation and Definitions

The self-service and kiosk industry spans a surprisingly broad and interconnected set of technologies, markets, and use cases. At its core, it is about enabling customers to complete transactions, access information, or receive services without direct staff assistance—but how that is implemented varies widely across industries and environments. From restaurants and hospitals to retail stores and transportation hubs, self-service solutions are now a foundational part of the modern customer experience.

One of the most visible areas is restaurant technology. This includes self-order kiosks, drive-thru systems, and digital menu boards, all increasingly enhanced by AI-driven ordering and personalization. Quick-service and fast-casual restaurants rely on these systems to improve order accuracy, increase average ticket size, and reduce labor pressure. At the same time, digital signage and menu boards extend beyond restaurants into retail, airports, and smart cities, where interactive displays and real-time content delivery improve engagement and operational efficiency. Bottom line kiosks give the customer permission to order whatever they want without judgement.

Another major component is the data behind the industry. Self-service technology statistics track market size, installed base, growth rates, and consumer behavior trends worldwide. These insights help operators, investors, and vendors understand where adoption is accelerating—whether in self-checkout, unattended retail, or emerging formats like micro markets. Be careful as research data is also a real racket.

Behind every deployment is a complex ecosystem of professional services. Large-scale kiosk rollouts require consulting, design, integration, logistics, and ongoing managed services. This lifecycle approach ensures that systems are not only deployed successfully but maintained, updated, and optimized over time. Supporting this are the core technology layers: hardware and software. Managed services are the largest cost and investment in any enterprise-level project.

Kiosk hardware includes enclosures, touchscreens, payment devices, printers, cameras, and increasingly AI-enabled components such as voice interfaces. These physical systems must be durable, secure, and adaptable to different environments. On the software side, kiosk platforms handle device lockdown, remote monitoring, content management, and application development across operating systems like Windows, Android, and Linux. Together, hardware and software form the backbone of any self-service solution.

Healthcare represents a specialized and rapidly growing vertical. Patient check-in kiosks, telehealth stations, and wayfinding systems are transforming how patients interact with providers. These deployments must meet strict requirements for accessibility (ADA), privacy (HIPAA), and usability, making healthcare one of the most demanding—and impactful—applications of self-service technology.

A major trend shaping the future of kiosks is edge AI computing. By bringing artificial intelligence closer to the device, kiosks can process data locally, enabling faster response times, improved privacy, and more advanced capabilities such as computer vision and conversational interfaces. This shift is driving smarter, more responsive user experiences across all verticals. Liability management is pushing us towards local inference.

To navigate this complex landscape, directories of companies and curated vendor databases play a key role. They help buyers identify manufacturers, OEMs, and solution providers, while FAQs and knowledge hubs provide practical guidance on planning, deploying, securing, and optimizing systems.

Finally, it is important to note that adjacent areas such as vending, robotics, and smart lockers are also part of the broader self-service ecosystem. These topics are increasingly covered alongside kiosks as the industry evolves toward fully automated, unattended retail and service environments.

IndustryGroup.org is the central hub for The Industry Group (TIG), serving as a collaborative platform for companies, professionals, and organizations involved in self-service technology, kiosks, digital signage, and unattended retail. Positioned as a vendor-neutral ecosystem, it brings together hardware manufacturers, software providers, integrators, and service partners into a shared network focused on advancing the industry.

The site functions as both a directory and an intelligence platform. It aggregates curated company listings, market insights, and structured data across key sectors such as retail, healthcare, government, and hospitality. This makes it a valuable resource for buyers researching solutions, as well as for vendors seeking visibility and engagement within a targeted audience.

IndustryGroup.org also supports thought leadership and industry alignment. Through executive briefs, buyer mapping intelligence, and topical “pillar” content, it helps define trends such as edge AI, accessibility compliance, and the evolution of the digital front door. It is closely tied to major industry events like NRF, HIMSS, and IAAPA, often serving as a coordination point for partner pavilions and collaborative marketing initiatives.

Ultimately, IndustryGroup.org is designed to connect supply and demand while providing the structure, data, and visibility needed to scale self-service deployments globally.

Network Topics

Selfservice.io | Kiosk Asia | Thinclient.org | retailsystems.org | patientkiosk.io

digital-signage.blog | menu-board.net | ev-charging-stations.org | kioskeurope.org

designsmartcity.com | i-telehealth.com | industrygroup.org | Kiosks.io

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