Kiosk Manufacturers Manufactures Digital Kiosk

Kiosk Industry list of over 500 retail kiosk manufacturing companies, suppliers and kiosk component providers, hardware and software. Looking for cash payment kiosks or an informational kiosk (such as a tablet kiosk), you need kiosk manufacturers. You also need software, hardware, wireless, management, consulting, sourcing, application, kiosk installation, kiosk servicing, site surveys, logistics, training, ADA consulting, kiosk devices, kiosk printers, remote monitoring and/or reporting plus a host of other capabilities. Maybe a kiosk revenue-sharing partner or kiosk lease.  For more information email [email protected]

  • WelcomeWare – virtual receptionist kiosk
  • TouchPay Bill Payment Kiosks
  • Alveni– custom kiosks and software
  • Insight Touch touchscreens + kiosks
  • SapientX – conversational AI voice avatar
  • Kiosk Innovations — custom and standard kiosks of all types
  • TDS TOUCH Touchscreens
  • BOCA Systems Ticket & Receipt Printers
  • Identiv – Identification Systems
  • Nanoptix – printers gaming & more
  • Xtreme Power — kiosk UPS & power solutions
  • Accushield – Health Screening Kiosk
  • SUZOHAPP – OEM Components + kiosks
  • Actineon – Actineon is the market leader in high-performance and customizable computers for kiosks, micro-markets, edge, digital signage, AI, virtual medicine, and research. Beyond customization, Actineon can offer full stack development – incorporating expertise from all required engineering disciplines, including systems, software, electrical, electronics, mechanical, industrial, manufacturing, and test. Global sourcing, a broad and deep supply chain, and multi-sourcing allow Actineon to ship products with minimal lead times. We offer solutions integrating the latest technology that provides value to the healthcare and IT industry.
  • SelfPay — Since 2009, we develop and operate a global Network of Automated Payment Stations and Digital Channels offering all kinds of Payments to millions of consumers every year.
  • SysTech Displays, Inc. — the Leader in Braille, ATM and Custom Signs

Looking for a kiosk manufacturer? Kiosk Industry has the major kiosk manufacturers as sponsors,  and as members along with our industry lists bring over 500 companies from which to source and select.  Adherence to kiosk-specific ADA accessibility guidelines, UL policy, HIPAA and PCI (KMA is a participating organization) are some of the criteria to employ in your selection of a kiosk partner. Don’t settle for cheap, under-engineered, “we also do kiosks” manufacturers.  We also have a complete video library with over 100 different videos demonstrating kiosk companies on our vimeo site (https://vimeo.com/user21507462)

    We also have excel file with over 700 companies listed which interact with self-service kiosk space. Many of them are on the Free List. If you are looking at kiosk and related companies to help you with your next project contact Craig at [email protected]

