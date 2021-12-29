Coinstar Locations and Deployments

Coinstar Locations

Oct 2021 — Keeping track of the deployments and footprint for Coinstar is challenging. From the Coinstar website in December 2021 — Coinstar® is the global leader in self-service coin counting with 23,000 kiosks in North America, Europe, and Japan. More than 800 billion coins have been processed since Coinstar’s inception in the early 1990s. In the United States, consumers can convert their change to cash, a no-fee eGift card, or donate to charity at supermarkets, mass merchant, drug stores, and financial institution kiosk locations. Expanded cash services at Coinstar kiosks include purchasing cryptocurrencies and adding money into digital accounts. For brand advertisers, Coinstar now offers adPlanet™, which enables lead generation on the interactive kiosk screen and a flexible digital advertising platform that sits atop Coinstar kiosks at select grocery locations. For more information on Coinstar or kiosk locations, visit www.coinstar.com.

To find a kiosk Coinstar has its Find A Kiosk on its main website

