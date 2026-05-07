Self -Service Companies

🔊

Last Updated on May 7, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Self Service Company Profiles

US

Asia

Giada (Shenzhen JIEHE Technology) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of embedded computing and digital signage media players .

and . Star Vision LCD — OEM/ODM manufacturer focused on self-service kiosks, interactive flat panels (whiteboards), and digital signage

BestKiosk — is a specialized manufacturer that designs and produces a wide range of custom self-service hardware, including check-in, self-ordering, and healthcare triage kiosks. Based in Shenzhen, they provide end-to-end OEM and ODM solutions that integrate specialized hardware and branding to meet specific industry needs across global markets.

Request for Quote (#3) Subscribe First Name Last Name Company Phone no. Email Project Type - Select - Kiosks Signage Edge AI Consultation Estimated Volume - Select - Less than 10 50+ 100+ 500+ Consultation Prefered Method of Contact Phone Email other Comments Submit Form