Self -Service Companies

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Last Updated on May 7, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner
Self Service Company Profiles
US
Asia
- Giada (Shenzhen JIEHE Technology) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of embedded computing and digital signage media players.
- Star Vision LCD — OEM/ODM manufacturer focused on self-service kiosks, interactive flat panels (whiteboards), and digital signage
- BestKiosk — is a specialized manufacturer that designs and produces a wide range of custom self-service hardware, including check-in, self-ordering, and healthcare triage kiosks. Based in Shenzhen, they provide end-to-end OEM and ODM solutions that integrate specialized hardware and branding to meet specific industry needs across global markets.