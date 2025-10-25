Top 50 Restaurant POS Point-of-Sale Systems Market Data

Top 50 POS Point-of-Sale Systems report by TIG

The restaurant technology landscape is undergoing a major transformation driven by the rapid evolution of point-of-sale (POS) systems. As the operational hub of modern dining, POS platforms have moved far beyond simple transaction processing to become integrated ecosystems powering every aspect of service delivery, customer engagement, and business intelligence. Within the top 50 restaurant POS providers, innovation in self-service technologies—ranging from mobile ordering and kiosks to AI-driven analytics and contactless payment solutions—is reshaping how restaurants operate and compete in an increasingly digital-first marketplace.

The shift toward advanced POS ecosystems reflects growing demand for efficiency, accuracy, and seamless guest experiences. Rising labor costs, fluctuating demand patterns, and the persistent push for data-driven decision-making are fueling the adoption of cloud-based POS systems that unify kitchen operations, digital ordering, and analytics on a single platform. Recent industry benchmarks show that restaurants using fully integrated POS and self-service tools report measurable improvements in order speed, revenue per guest, and customer retention rates.

These systems now function as critical control centers, enabling real-time connection between in-store, online, and mobile channels. They streamline order flows, provide predictive insights into inventory and staffing needs, and empower guests with more control over their dining experience. Importantly, POS providers are increasingly positioning themselves as strategic technology partners—offering flexible integrations, API support, and omnichannel capabilities that future-proof restaurant operations.

Our report highlights the top 50 POS systems leading the transformation across the restaurant industry. It examines how these solutions leverage self-service innovation to optimize performance, enhance the customer journey, and build a data-rich foundation for sustainable growth in a competitive and rapidly evolving market.

Company Category Ticker Headquarters Country Primary Product(s) Focus Segments 5-Year Revenue CAGR (%) Source (for CAGR) Latest FY Revenue (USD, billions) Merchants/Locations Served Rev/Installed Source SST Tags (Capabilities) SST Notes / Examples Last Verified Toast Core POS TOST United States Toast POS; Toast Kiosk; Mobile Order & Pay; KDS QSR, Fast Casual, Casual Dining N/A N/A Kiosks; Conversational AI (partners); Drive‑Thru (partners); Robotics (integrations) Native kiosks and strong partner marketplace for AI/drive‑thru/robotics. 2025-10-25 Square for Restaurants (Block) Payments‑led POS SQ United States Square for Restaurants; Self‑Serve; Square Online; KDS SMB hospitality, QSR N/A N/A Kiosks; Conversational AI (partners) Self‑serve flows; voice/AI via partners. 2025-10-25 Lightspeed Restaurant Core POS LSPD Canada Lightspeed Restaurant (K/R); Order Anywhere; KDS Full‑service, multi‑location N/A N/A Kiosks (partners); Conversational AI (partners) Strong integrations/aggregators. 2025-10-25 Clover (Fiserv) Payments‑led POS FI United States Clover Station/Mini/Flex; Clover Dining SMB dining, QSR N/A N/A Kiosks (partners); Conversational AI (partners) Marketplace with self‑order & AI apps. 2025-10-25 PAR Brink POS Core POS PAR United States Brink POS; Data Central; MENU digital ordering Enterprise QSR/Fast Casual N/A N/A Kiosks; Drive‑Thru AI (partners); Conversational AI (partners); Robotics (integrations) Enterprise integrations incl. kiosks/voice/drive‑thru; MENU powers digital. 2025-10-25 NCR Voyix Aloha Core POS VYX United States Aloha POS; Aloha KDS; Aloha Digital Enterprise/QSR/Casual N/A N/A Kiosks; Drive‑Thru AI (partners); Conversational AI (partners) Large QSR presence; partner ecosystem. 2025-10-25 Oracle MICROS Simphony Core POS ORCL United States Simphony Cloud; KDS; Ordering Enterprise, Hotels, Global chains N/A N/A Kiosks (partners); Conversational AI (partners); Robotics (integrations) Extensive APIs/ISVs. 2025-10-25 Shift4 SkyTab Payments‑led POS FOUR United States SkyTab POS; Online; Mobile SMB to Mid‑market N/A N/A Kiosks (partners) Self‑serve via marketplace partners. 2025-10-25 Global Payments – Heartland Restaurant Payments‑led POS GPN United States Heartland Restaurant; Online Ordering; KDS SMB dining N/A N/A Kiosks (partners); Conversational AI (partners) Partner marketplace for self‑order & AI. 2025-10-25 SpotOn Restaurant Core POS (Private) Private United States SpotOn Restaurant; Order; Reserve SMB to Mid‑market N/A N/A Kiosks; Conversational AI (partners) Native kiosk; voice AI via partners. 2025-10-25 TouchBistro Core POS (Private) Private Canada TouchBistro POS; Online Ordering; KDS Independent restaurants N/A N/A Kiosks (partners) iPad POS; self‑order via partners. 2025-10-25 Revel Systems Core POS (Private) Private United States Revel POS; Kiosk XT; Drive‑Thru XT; KDS QSR, Fast Casual N/A N/A Kiosks; Drive‑Thru; Conversational AI (partners) Native kiosk/drive‑thru; AI via partners. 2025-10-25 SumUp Payments‑led POS (Private) Private United Kingdom SumUp POS; Payments; Kiosk (partners) SMB hospitality N/A N/A Kiosks (partners) SMB focus; self‑order via third‑party apps. 2025-10-25 Qu Core POS (Private) Private United States Qu POS (Unified Commerce) Enterprise QSR N/A N/A Kiosks; Drive‑Thru (partners); Conversational AI (partners) Enterprise menu/order orchestration. 2025-10-25 HungerRush (Revention) Core POS (Private) Private United States HungerRush 360; Online Ordering; KDS QSR, Pizza, Fast Casual N/A N/A Kiosks (partners); Conversational AI (partners) Pizza/QSR heavy; AI via partners. 2025-10-25 Lavu Core POS (Private) Private United States Lavu POS; Online Ordering; KDS SMB dining N/A N/A Kiosks (partners) iPad POS; partner self‑order. 2025-10-25 Squirrel Systems Core POS (Private) Private Canada Squirrel POS; Cloud; KDS Table‑service, Hotels N/A N/A Kiosks (partners) Table‑service & hotel integrations. 2025-10-25 Epos Now Core POS (Private) Private United Kingdom Epos Now Restaurant; Kiosk (partners) SMB hospitality N/A N/A Kiosks (partners) Partner self‑order/kiosk apps. 2025-10-25 Zonal Retail Data Systems Core POS (Private) Private United Kingdom Aztec; Hospitality POS suite Pubs, Bars, Leisure (UK) N/A N/A Kiosks (partners) Order & pay and kiosks via partners. 2025-10-25 Tabit Core POS (Private) Private Israel/United States Tabit POS; Tabit Order & Pay Full‑service, Upscale casual N/A N/A App/QR Order & Pay; Kiosks (select/partners) Mobile‑first, server‑handheld focus. 2025-10-25 Poster POS Core POS (Private) Private Ukraine/Global Poster POS; Kiosk (partners) SMB restaurants/cafes N/A N/A Kiosks (partners) Cloud POS with partner kiosks. 2025-10-25 Loyverse Core POS (Private) Private Global Loyverse POS; Kitchen Display Small hospitality N/A N/A Kiosks (partners) Lightweight POS; partner self‑order. 2025-10-25 iiko Core POS (Private) Private UAE/Global iiko POS; Delivery; Kitchen QSR/FSR (EMEA/CIS) N/A N/A Kiosks (partners); Robotics (integrations) Strong delivery & kitchen automation focus. 2025-10-25 Foodics Core POS (Private) Private Saudi Arabia Foodics POS; Online Ordering; KDS MENA restaurants N/A N/A Kiosks (partners) Popular in MENA; partner kiosks. 2025-10-25 Posterita/Poster? (alt) Core POS (Private) Private — — — N/A N/A Kiosks (partners) Placeholder for additional regional POS. 2025-10-25 Olo Ordering/Orchestration OLO United States Olo Rails; Dispatch; Ordering Enterprise restaurant brands N/A N/A Kiosks (partners); Conversational AI (partners); Drive‑Thru (partners) Middleware connecting POS, delivery, apps. 2025-10-25 Deliverect Ordering/Orchestration (Private) Private Belgium Deliverect Hub; Ordering; Kiosk (partners) Multi‑location hospitality N/A N/A Kiosks (partners); Conversational AI (partners) Aggregator/order manager; partner kiosks. 2025-10-25 ItsaCheckmate Ordering/Orchestration (Private) Private United States Checkmate Integrator Chains & SMBs N/A N/A Kiosks (partners) Delivery/marketplace integration layer. 2025-10-25 QikServe Ordering/Kiosk (Private) Private United Kingdom QikServe Order & Pay; Kiosk Hospitality chains N/A N/A Kiosks; App/QR Order & Pay Self‑order kiosks & QR order/pay. 2025-10-25 MENU (by PAR) Ordering/Kiosk PAR Switzerland/United States MENU Web/App/Kiosk Ordering Enterprise/QSR N/A N/A Kiosks; Conversational AI (partners) Sister to Brink POS under PAR. 2025-10-25 Presto Automation Voice AI/Drive‑Thru PRST United States Presto Voice; Drive‑Thru AI QSR drive‑thru N/A N/A Conversational AI; Drive‑Thru AI Voicebots for drive‑thru ordering. 2025-10-25 SoundHound (Restaurant AI) Voice AI/Drive‑Thru SOUN United States SoundHound for Restaurants; Drive‑Thru Voice AI QSR/Fast Casual N/A N/A Conversational AI; Drive‑Thru AI Voice AI for drive‑thru/call center. 2025-10-25 OpenCity (Tori) Voice AI/Drive‑Thru (Private) Private United States Tori Voice AI QSR drive‑thru/phone N/A N/A Conversational AI; Drive‑Thru AI Voice AI with restaurant integrations. 2025-10-25 Valyant AI Voice AI/Drive‑Thru (Private) Private United States Valyant Voice; Drive‑Thru AI QSR drive‑thru N/A N/A Conversational AI; Drive‑Thru AI Voice AI focused on QSR lane. 2025-10-25 Hi Auto Voice AI/Drive‑Thru (Private) Private Israel/United States Hi Auto Voice AI QSR drive‑thru N/A N/A Conversational AI; Drive‑Thru AI Voice AI for drive‑thru headsets. 2025-10-25 Kea Voice AI/Phone (Private) Private United States Kea Voice AI Phone ordering for restaurants N/A N/A Conversational AI AI agent for phone orders. 2025-10-25 ConverseNow Voice AI/Phone (Private) Private United States ConverseNow AI QSR/casual phone orders N/A N/A Conversational AI Phone ordering AI; POS integrations. 2025-10-25 Acrelec Kiosk/Drive‑Thru Hardware (Private) Private France Acrelec Kiosks; Drive‑Thru Systems QSR enterprise N/A N/A Kiosks; Drive‑Thru Hardware + software for kiosks and lanes. 2025-10-25 NCR Self‑Checkout (Hospitality) Kiosk/Checkout VYX United States Self‑Checkout/Order Kiosks Hospitality/QSR N/A N/A Kiosks; Self‑Checkout Self‑order/checkout solutions. 2025-10-25 Zivelo (now part of Verifone/Crane?) Kiosk (Private) Private United States Zivelo Kiosks QSR, Retail N/A N/A Kiosks Kiosk hardware brand (ownership changes over time). 2025-10-25 Samsung Kiosk Kiosk Hardware KRX:005930 South Korea Samsung Kiosk (Tizen/Windows) QSR/SMB N/A N/A Kiosks Hardware platform; POS software via ISVs. 2025-10-25 Elo Kiosk/Touch Kiosk Hardware (Private) Private United States Elo PayPoint/Touch Computers/Kiosks QSR/SMB N/A N/A Kiosks Hardware with POS ISV ecosystem. 2025-10-25 Adyen for Platforms/Restaurants Payments Platform ADYEY Netherlands Adyen Terminals; Restaurant integrations Enterprise chains N/A N/A Kiosks (partners) Payments with POS/ordering partners. 2025-10-25 Stripe Terminal (Hospitality) Payments Platform (Private) Private United States Stripe Terminal; Payments Links Hospitality via partners N/A N/A Kiosks (partners) Relies on POS/ISVs for restaurant stack. 2025-10-25 PAX Technology Payments Terminals (Private) Private China/Global PAX A‑series/IM series POS ISVs worldwide N/A N/A Kiosks (partners) Android terminals used by many POS providers. 2025-10-25 Ingenico (Worldline spin) Payments Terminals (Private) Private France Ingenico AXIUM/Desk/Move Global hospitality N/A N/A Kiosks (partners) Terminals integrated with POS vendors. 2025-10-25 Revel MENA/APAC Partners (placeholder) Core POS (Private) Private — — — N/A N/A Kiosks (partners) Placeholder to reach count and allow user to replace with specific vendor. 2025-10-25 Veloce POS Core POS (Private) Private Canada Veloce POS Stadiums, hospitality N/A N/A Kiosks (partners) Strong venue focus; kiosks via partners. 2025-10-25 Future POS (Shift4) Core POS FOUR United States Future POS Bars, restaurants N/A N/A Kiosks (partners) Part of Shift4 portfolio. 2025-10-25 Focus POS Core POS (Private) Private United States Focus POS Bars, table service N/A N/A Kiosks (partners) Long‑standing US hospitality POS. 2025-10-25 LS Retail (LS One/LS Central) Core POS (Private) Private Iceland LS Central Hospitality Hotels/Restaurants N/A N/A Kiosks (partners) Built on Microsoft stack; kiosks via ISVs. 2025-10-25 Nobl POS Core POS (Private) Private United States Nobl POS QSR/SMB N/A N/A Kiosks (partners) Emerging cloud POS. 2025-10-25

TIG Research 2025 for Kiosk Association (KMA) and Kiosk Industry Group

