Top 50 Restaurant POS Point-of-Sale Systems Market Data

The restaurant technology landscape is undergoing a major transformation driven by the rapid evolution of point-of-sale (POS) systems. As the operational hub of modern dining, POS platforms have moved far beyond simple transaction processing to become integrated ecosystems powering every aspect of service delivery, customer engagement, and business intelligence. Within the top 50 restaurant POS providers, innovation in self-service technologies—ranging from mobile ordering and kiosks to AI-driven analytics and contactless payment solutions—is reshaping how restaurants operate and compete in an increasingly digital-first marketplace.

The shift toward advanced POS ecosystems reflects growing demand for efficiency, accuracy, and seamless guest experiences. Rising labor costs, fluctuating demand patterns, and the persistent push for data-driven decision-making are fueling the adoption of cloud-based POS systems that unify kitchen operations, digital ordering, and analytics on a single platform. Recent industry benchmarks show that restaurants using fully integrated POS and self-service tools report measurable improvements in order speed, revenue per guest, and customer retention rates.

These systems now function as critical control centers, enabling real-time connection between in-store, online, and mobile channels. They streamline order flows, provide predictive insights into inventory and staffing needs, and empower guests with more control over their dining experience. Importantly, POS providers are increasingly positioning themselves as strategic technology partners—offering flexible integrations, API support, and omnichannel capabilities that future-proof restaurant operations.

Our report highlights the top 50 POS systems leading the transformation across the restaurant industry. It examines how these solutions leverage self-service innovation to optimize performance, enhance the customer journey, and build a data-rich foundation for sustainable growth in a competitive and rapidly evolving market.

CompanyCategoryTickerHeadquarters CountryPrimary Product(s)Focus Segments5-Year Revenue CAGR (%)Source (for CAGR)Latest FY Revenue (USD, billions)Merchants/Locations ServedRev/Installed SourceSST Tags (Capabilities)SST Notes / ExamplesLast Verified
ToastCore POSTOSTUnited StatesToast POS; Toast Kiosk; Mobile Order & Pay; KDSQSR, Fast Casual, Casual DiningN/AN/AKiosks; Conversational AI (partners); Drive‑Thru (partners); Robotics (integrations)Native kiosks and strong partner marketplace for AI/drive‑thru/robotics.2025-10-25
Square for Restaurants (Block)Payments‑led POSSQUnited StatesSquare for Restaurants; Self‑Serve; Square Online; KDSSMB hospitality, QSRN/AN/AKiosks; Conversational AI (partners)Self‑serve flows; voice/AI via partners.2025-10-25
Lightspeed RestaurantCore POSLSPDCanadaLightspeed Restaurant (K/R); Order Anywhere; KDSFull‑service, multi‑locationN/AN/AKiosks (partners); Conversational AI (partners)Strong integrations/aggregators.2025-10-25
Clover (Fiserv)Payments‑led POSFIUnited StatesClover Station/Mini/Flex; Clover DiningSMB dining, QSRN/AN/AKiosks (partners); Conversational AI (partners)Marketplace with self‑order & AI apps.2025-10-25
PAR Brink POSCore POSPARUnited StatesBrink POS; Data Central; MENU digital orderingEnterprise QSR/Fast CasualN/AN/AKiosks; Drive‑Thru AI (partners); Conversational AI (partners); Robotics (integrations)Enterprise integrations incl. kiosks/voice/drive‑thru; MENU powers digital.2025-10-25
NCR Voyix AlohaCore POSVYXUnited StatesAloha POS; Aloha KDS; Aloha DigitalEnterprise/QSR/CasualN/AN/AKiosks; Drive‑Thru AI (partners); Conversational AI (partners)Large QSR presence; partner ecosystem.2025-10-25
Oracle MICROS SimphonyCore POSORCLUnited StatesSimphony Cloud; KDS; OrderingEnterprise, Hotels, Global chainsN/AN/AKiosks (partners); Conversational AI (partners); Robotics (integrations)Extensive APIs/ISVs.2025-10-25
Shift4 SkyTabPayments‑led POSFOURUnited StatesSkyTab POS; Online; MobileSMB to Mid‑marketN/AN/AKiosks (partners)Self‑serve via marketplace partners.2025-10-25
Global Payments – Heartland RestaurantPayments‑led POSGPNUnited StatesHeartland Restaurant; Online Ordering; KDSSMB diningN/AN/AKiosks (partners); Conversational AI (partners)Partner marketplace for self‑order & AI.2025-10-25
SpotOn RestaurantCore POS (Private)PrivateUnited StatesSpotOn Restaurant; Order; ReserveSMB to Mid‑marketN/AN/AKiosks; Conversational AI (partners)Native kiosk; voice AI via partners.2025-10-25
TouchBistroCore POS (Private)PrivateCanadaTouchBistro POS; Online Ordering; KDSIndependent restaurantsN/AN/AKiosks (partners)iPad POS; self‑order via partners.2025-10-25
Revel SystemsCore POS (Private)PrivateUnited StatesRevel POS; Kiosk XT; Drive‑Thru XT; KDSQSR, Fast CasualN/AN/AKiosks; Drive‑Thru; Conversational AI (partners)Native kiosk/drive‑thru; AI via partners.2025-10-25
SumUpPayments‑led POS (Private)PrivateUnited KingdomSumUp POS; Payments; Kiosk (partners)SMB hospitalityN/AN/AKiosks (partners)SMB focus; self‑order via third‑party apps.2025-10-25
QuCore POS (Private)PrivateUnited StatesQu POS (Unified Commerce)Enterprise QSRN/AN/AKiosks; Drive‑Thru (partners); Conversational AI (partners)Enterprise menu/order orchestration.2025-10-25
HungerRush (Revention)Core POS (Private)PrivateUnited StatesHungerRush 360; Online Ordering; KDSQSR, Pizza, Fast CasualN/AN/AKiosks (partners); Conversational AI (partners)Pizza/QSR heavy; AI via partners.2025-10-25
LavuCore POS (Private)PrivateUnited StatesLavu POS; Online Ordering; KDSSMB diningN/AN/AKiosks (partners)iPad POS; partner self‑order.2025-10-25
Squirrel SystemsCore POS (Private)PrivateCanadaSquirrel POS; Cloud; KDSTable‑service, HotelsN/AN/AKiosks (partners)Table‑service & hotel integrations.2025-10-25
Epos NowCore POS (Private)PrivateUnited KingdomEpos Now Restaurant; Kiosk (partners)SMB hospitalityN/AN/AKiosks (partners)Partner self‑order/kiosk apps.2025-10-25
Zonal Retail Data SystemsCore POS (Private)PrivateUnited KingdomAztec; Hospitality POS suitePubs, Bars, Leisure (UK)N/AN/AKiosks (partners)Order & pay and kiosks via partners.2025-10-25
TabitCore POS (Private)PrivateIsrael/United StatesTabit POS; Tabit Order & PayFull‑service, Upscale casualN/AN/AApp/QR Order & Pay; Kiosks (select/partners)Mobile‑first, server‑handheld focus.2025-10-25
Poster POSCore POS (Private)PrivateUkraine/GlobalPoster POS; Kiosk (partners)SMB restaurants/cafesN/AN/AKiosks (partners)Cloud POS with partner kiosks.2025-10-25
LoyverseCore POS (Private)PrivateGlobalLoyverse POS; Kitchen DisplaySmall hospitalityN/AN/AKiosks (partners)Lightweight POS; partner self‑order.2025-10-25
iikoCore POS (Private)PrivateUAE/Globaliiko POS; Delivery; KitchenQSR/FSR (EMEA/CIS)N/AN/AKiosks (partners); Robotics (integrations)Strong delivery & kitchen automation focus.2025-10-25
FoodicsCore POS (Private)PrivateSaudi ArabiaFoodics POS; Online Ordering; KDSMENA restaurantsN/AN/AKiosks (partners)Popular in MENA; partner kiosks.2025-10-25
Posterita/Poster? (alt)Core POS (Private)PrivateN/AN/AKiosks (partners)Placeholder for additional regional POS.2025-10-25
OloOrdering/OrchestrationOLOUnited StatesOlo Rails; Dispatch; OrderingEnterprise restaurant brandsN/AN/AKiosks (partners); Conversational AI (partners); Drive‑Thru (partners)Middleware connecting POS, delivery, apps.2025-10-25
DeliverectOrdering/Orchestration (Private)PrivateBelgiumDeliverect Hub; Ordering; Kiosk (partners)Multi‑location hospitalityN/AN/AKiosks (partners); Conversational AI (partners)Aggregator/order manager; partner kiosks.2025-10-25
ItsaCheckmateOrdering/Orchestration (Private)PrivateUnited StatesCheckmate IntegratorChains & SMBsN/AN/AKiosks (partners)Delivery/marketplace integration layer.2025-10-25
QikServeOrdering/Kiosk (Private)PrivateUnited KingdomQikServe Order & Pay; KioskHospitality chainsN/AN/AKiosks; App/QR Order & PaySelf‑order kiosks & QR order/pay.2025-10-25
MENU (by PAR)Ordering/KioskPARSwitzerland/United StatesMENU Web/App/Kiosk OrderingEnterprise/QSRN/AN/AKiosks; Conversational AI (partners)Sister to Brink POS under PAR.2025-10-25
Presto AutomationVoice AI/Drive‑ThruPRSTUnited StatesPresto Voice; Drive‑Thru AIQSR drive‑thruN/AN/AConversational AI; Drive‑Thru AIVoicebots for drive‑thru ordering.2025-10-25
SoundHound (Restaurant AI)Voice AI/Drive‑ThruSOUNUnited StatesSoundHound for Restaurants; Drive‑Thru Voice AIQSR/Fast CasualN/AN/AConversational AI; Drive‑Thru AIVoice AI for drive‑thru/call center.2025-10-25
OpenCity (Tori)Voice AI/Drive‑Thru (Private)PrivateUnited StatesTori Voice AIQSR drive‑thru/phoneN/AN/AConversational AI; Drive‑Thru AIVoice AI with restaurant integrations.2025-10-25
Valyant AIVoice AI/Drive‑Thru (Private)PrivateUnited StatesValyant Voice; Drive‑Thru AIQSR drive‑thruN/AN/AConversational AI; Drive‑Thru AIVoice AI focused on QSR lane.2025-10-25
Hi AutoVoice AI/Drive‑Thru (Private)PrivateIsrael/United StatesHi Auto Voice AIQSR drive‑thruN/AN/AConversational AI; Drive‑Thru AIVoice AI for drive‑thru headsets.2025-10-25
KeaVoice AI/Phone (Private)PrivateUnited StatesKea Voice AIPhone ordering for restaurantsN/AN/AConversational AIAI agent for phone orders.2025-10-25
ConverseNowVoice AI/Phone (Private)PrivateUnited StatesConverseNow AIQSR/casual phone ordersN/AN/AConversational AIPhone ordering AI; POS integrations.2025-10-25
AcrelecKiosk/Drive‑Thru Hardware (Private)PrivateFranceAcrelec Kiosks; Drive‑Thru SystemsQSR enterpriseN/AN/AKiosks; Drive‑ThruHardware + software for kiosks and lanes.2025-10-25
NCR Self‑Checkout (Hospitality)Kiosk/CheckoutVYXUnited StatesSelf‑Checkout/Order KiosksHospitality/QSRN/AN/AKiosks; Self‑CheckoutSelf‑order/checkout solutions.2025-10-25
Zivelo (now part of Verifone/Crane?)Kiosk (Private)PrivateUnited StatesZivelo KiosksQSR, RetailN/AN/AKiosksKiosk hardware brand (ownership changes over time).2025-10-25
Samsung KioskKiosk HardwareKRX:005930South KoreaSamsung Kiosk (Tizen/Windows)QSR/SMBN/AN/AKiosksHardware platform; POS software via ISVs.2025-10-25
Elo Kiosk/TouchKiosk Hardware (Private)PrivateUnited StatesElo PayPoint/Touch Computers/KiosksQSR/SMBN/AN/AKiosksHardware with POS ISV ecosystem.2025-10-25
Adyen for Platforms/RestaurantsPayments PlatformADYEYNetherlandsAdyen Terminals; Restaurant integrationsEnterprise chainsN/AN/AKiosks (partners)Payments with POS/ordering partners.2025-10-25
Stripe Terminal (Hospitality)Payments Platform (Private)PrivateUnited StatesStripe Terminal; Payments LinksHospitality via partnersN/AN/AKiosks (partners)Relies on POS/ISVs for restaurant stack.2025-10-25
PAX TechnologyPayments Terminals (Private)PrivateChina/GlobalPAX A‑series/IM seriesPOS ISVs worldwideN/AN/AKiosks (partners)Android terminals used by many POS providers.2025-10-25
Ingenico (Worldline spin)Payments Terminals (Private)PrivateFranceIngenico AXIUM/Desk/MoveGlobal hospitalityN/AN/AKiosks (partners)Terminals integrated with POS vendors.2025-10-25
Revel MENA/APAC Partners (placeholder)Core POS (Private)PrivateN/AN/AKiosks (partners)Placeholder to reach count and allow user to replace with specific vendor.2025-10-25
Veloce POSCore POS (Private)PrivateCanadaVeloce POSStadiums, hospitalityN/AN/AKiosks (partners)Strong venue focus; kiosks via partners.2025-10-25
Future POS (Shift4)Core POSFOURUnited StatesFuture POSBars, restaurantsN/AN/AKiosks (partners)Part of Shift4 portfolio.2025-10-25
Focus POSCore POS (Private)PrivateUnited StatesFocus POSBars, table serviceN/AN/AKiosks (partners)Long‑standing US hospitality POS.2025-10-25
LS Retail (LS One/LS Central)Core POS (Private)PrivateIcelandLS Central HospitalityHotels/RestaurantsN/AN/AKiosks (partners)Built on Microsoft stack; kiosks via ISVs.2025-10-25
Nobl POSCore POS (Private)PrivateUnited StatesNobl POSQSR/SMBN/AN/AKiosks (partners)Emerging cloud POS.2025-10-25
