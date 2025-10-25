Top 50 Restaurant POS Point-of-Sale Systems Market Data

Top 50 POS Point-of-Sale Systems report by TIG
The restaurant technology landscape is undergoing a major transformation driven by the rapid evolution of point-of-sale (POS) systems. As the operational hub of modern dining, POS platforms have moved far beyond simple transaction processing to become integrated ecosystems powering every aspect of service delivery, customer engagement, and business intelligence. Within the top 50 restaurant POS providers, innovation in self-service technologies—ranging from mobile ordering and kiosks to AI-driven analytics and contactless payment solutions—is reshaping how restaurants operate and compete in an increasingly digital-first marketplace.
The shift toward advanced POS ecosystems reflects growing demand for efficiency, accuracy, and seamless guest experiences. Rising labor costs, fluctuating demand patterns, and the persistent push for data-driven decision-making are fueling the adoption of cloud-based POS systems that unify kitchen operations, digital ordering, and analytics on a single platform. Recent industry benchmarks show that restaurants using fully integrated POS and self-service tools report measurable improvements in order speed, revenue per guest, and customer retention rates.
These systems now function as critical control centers, enabling real-time connection between in-store, online, and mobile channels. They streamline order flows, provide predictive insights into inventory and staffing needs, and empower guests with more control over their dining experience. Importantly, POS providers are increasingly positioning themselves as strategic technology partners—offering flexible integrations, API support, and omnichannel capabilities that future-proof restaurant operations.
Our report highlights the top 50 POS systems leading the transformation across the restaurant industry. It examines how these solutions leverage self-service innovation to optimize performance, enhance the customer journey, and build a data-rich foundation for sustainable growth in a competitive and rapidly evolving market.
|Company
|Category
|Ticker
|Headquarters Country
|Primary Product(s)
|Focus Segments
|5-Year Revenue CAGR (%)
|Source (for CAGR)
|Latest FY Revenue (USD, billions)
|Merchants/Locations Served
|Rev/Installed Source
|SST Tags (Capabilities)
|SST Notes / Examples
|Last Verified
|Toast
|Core POS
|TOST
|United States
|Toast POS; Toast Kiosk; Mobile Order & Pay; KDS
|QSR, Fast Casual, Casual Dining
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks; Conversational AI (partners); Drive‑Thru (partners); Robotics (integrations)
|Native kiosks and strong partner marketplace for AI/drive‑thru/robotics.
|2025-10-25
|Square for Restaurants (Block)
|Payments‑led POS
|SQ
|United States
|Square for Restaurants; Self‑Serve; Square Online; KDS
|SMB hospitality, QSR
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks; Conversational AI (partners)
|Self‑serve flows; voice/AI via partners.
|2025-10-25
|Lightspeed Restaurant
|Core POS
|LSPD
|Canada
|Lightspeed Restaurant (K/R); Order Anywhere; KDS
|Full‑service, multi‑location
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners); Conversational AI (partners)
|Strong integrations/aggregators.
|2025-10-25
|Clover (Fiserv)
|Payments‑led POS
|FI
|United States
|Clover Station/Mini/Flex; Clover Dining
|SMB dining, QSR
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners); Conversational AI (partners)
|Marketplace with self‑order & AI apps.
|2025-10-25
|PAR Brink POS
|Core POS
|PAR
|United States
|Brink POS; Data Central; MENU digital ordering
|Enterprise QSR/Fast Casual
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks; Drive‑Thru AI (partners); Conversational AI (partners); Robotics (integrations)
|Enterprise integrations incl. kiosks/voice/drive‑thru; MENU powers digital.
|2025-10-25
|NCR Voyix Aloha
|Core POS
|VYX
|United States
|Aloha POS; Aloha KDS; Aloha Digital
|Enterprise/QSR/Casual
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks; Drive‑Thru AI (partners); Conversational AI (partners)
|Large QSR presence; partner ecosystem.
|2025-10-25
|Oracle MICROS Simphony
|Core POS
|ORCL
|United States
|Simphony Cloud; KDS; Ordering
|Enterprise, Hotels, Global chains
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners); Conversational AI (partners); Robotics (integrations)
|Extensive APIs/ISVs.
|2025-10-25
|Shift4 SkyTab
|Payments‑led POS
|FOUR
|United States
|SkyTab POS; Online; Mobile
|SMB to Mid‑market
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners)
|Self‑serve via marketplace partners.
|2025-10-25
|Global Payments – Heartland Restaurant
|Payments‑led POS
|GPN
|United States
|Heartland Restaurant; Online Ordering; KDS
|SMB dining
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners); Conversational AI (partners)
|Partner marketplace for self‑order & AI.
|2025-10-25
|SpotOn Restaurant
|Core POS (Private)
|Private
|United States
|SpotOn Restaurant; Order; Reserve
|SMB to Mid‑market
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks; Conversational AI (partners)
|Native kiosk; voice AI via partners.
|2025-10-25
|TouchBistro
|Core POS (Private)
|Private
|Canada
|TouchBistro POS; Online Ordering; KDS
|Independent restaurants
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners)
|iPad POS; self‑order via partners.
|2025-10-25
|Revel Systems
|Core POS (Private)
|Private
|United States
|Revel POS; Kiosk XT; Drive‑Thru XT; KDS
|QSR, Fast Casual
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks; Drive‑Thru; Conversational AI (partners)
|Native kiosk/drive‑thru; AI via partners.
|2025-10-25
|SumUp
|Payments‑led POS (Private)
|Private
|United Kingdom
|SumUp POS; Payments; Kiosk (partners)
|SMB hospitality
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners)
|SMB focus; self‑order via third‑party apps.
|2025-10-25
|Qu
|Core POS (Private)
|Private
|United States
|Qu POS (Unified Commerce)
|Enterprise QSR
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks; Drive‑Thru (partners); Conversational AI (partners)
|Enterprise menu/order orchestration.
|2025-10-25
|HungerRush (Revention)
|Core POS (Private)
|Private
|United States
|HungerRush 360; Online Ordering; KDS
|QSR, Pizza, Fast Casual
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners); Conversational AI (partners)
|Pizza/QSR heavy; AI via partners.
|2025-10-25
|Lavu
|Core POS (Private)
|Private
|United States
|Lavu POS; Online Ordering; KDS
|SMB dining
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners)
|iPad POS; partner self‑order.
|2025-10-25
|Squirrel Systems
|Core POS (Private)
|Private
|Canada
|Squirrel POS; Cloud; KDS
|Table‑service, Hotels
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners)
|Table‑service & hotel integrations.
|2025-10-25
|Epos Now
|Core POS (Private)
|Private
|United Kingdom
|Epos Now Restaurant; Kiosk (partners)
|SMB hospitality
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners)
|Partner self‑order/kiosk apps.
|2025-10-25
|Zonal Retail Data Systems
|Core POS (Private)
|Private
|United Kingdom
|Aztec; Hospitality POS suite
|Pubs, Bars, Leisure (UK)
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners)
|Order & pay and kiosks via partners.
|2025-10-25
|Tabit
|Core POS (Private)
|Private
|Israel/United States
|Tabit POS; Tabit Order & Pay
|Full‑service, Upscale casual
|N/A
|N/A
|App/QR Order & Pay; Kiosks (select/partners)
|Mobile‑first, server‑handheld focus.
|2025-10-25
|Poster POS
|Core POS (Private)
|Private
|Ukraine/Global
|Poster POS; Kiosk (partners)
|SMB restaurants/cafes
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners)
|Cloud POS with partner kiosks.
|2025-10-25
|Loyverse
|Core POS (Private)
|Private
|Global
|Loyverse POS; Kitchen Display
|Small hospitality
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners)
|Lightweight POS; partner self‑order.
|2025-10-25
|iiko
|Core POS (Private)
|Private
|UAE/Global
|iiko POS; Delivery; Kitchen
|QSR/FSR (EMEA/CIS)
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners); Robotics (integrations)
|Strong delivery & kitchen automation focus.
|2025-10-25
|Foodics
|Core POS (Private)
|Private
|Saudi Arabia
|Foodics POS; Online Ordering; KDS
|MENA restaurants
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners)
|Popular in MENA; partner kiosks.
|2025-10-25
|Posterita/Poster? (alt)
|Core POS (Private)
|Private
|—
|—
|—
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners)
|Placeholder for additional regional POS.
|2025-10-25
|Olo
|Ordering/Orchestration
|OLO
|United States
|Olo Rails; Dispatch; Ordering
|Enterprise restaurant brands
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners); Conversational AI (partners); Drive‑Thru (partners)
|Middleware connecting POS, delivery, apps.
|2025-10-25
|Deliverect
|Ordering/Orchestration (Private)
|Private
|Belgium
|Deliverect Hub; Ordering; Kiosk (partners)
|Multi‑location hospitality
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners); Conversational AI (partners)
|Aggregator/order manager; partner kiosks.
|2025-10-25
|ItsaCheckmate
|Ordering/Orchestration (Private)
|Private
|United States
|Checkmate Integrator
|Chains & SMBs
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners)
|Delivery/marketplace integration layer.
|2025-10-25
|QikServe
|Ordering/Kiosk (Private)
|Private
|United Kingdom
|QikServe Order & Pay; Kiosk
|Hospitality chains
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks; App/QR Order & Pay
|Self‑order kiosks & QR order/pay.
|2025-10-25
|MENU (by PAR)
|Ordering/Kiosk
|PAR
|Switzerland/United States
|MENU Web/App/Kiosk Ordering
|Enterprise/QSR
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks; Conversational AI (partners)
|Sister to Brink POS under PAR.
|2025-10-25
|Presto Automation
|Voice AI/Drive‑Thru
|PRST
|United States
|Presto Voice; Drive‑Thru AI
|QSR drive‑thru
|N/A
|N/A
|Conversational AI; Drive‑Thru AI
|Voicebots for drive‑thru ordering.
|2025-10-25
|SoundHound (Restaurant AI)
|Voice AI/Drive‑Thru
|SOUN
|United States
|SoundHound for Restaurants; Drive‑Thru Voice AI
|QSR/Fast Casual
|N/A
|N/A
|Conversational AI; Drive‑Thru AI
|Voice AI for drive‑thru/call center.
|2025-10-25
|OpenCity (Tori)
|Voice AI/Drive‑Thru (Private)
|Private
|United States
|Tori Voice AI
|QSR drive‑thru/phone
|N/A
|N/A
|Conversational AI; Drive‑Thru AI
|Voice AI with restaurant integrations.
|2025-10-25
|Valyant AI
|Voice AI/Drive‑Thru (Private)
|Private
|United States
|Valyant Voice; Drive‑Thru AI
|QSR drive‑thru
|N/A
|N/A
|Conversational AI; Drive‑Thru AI
|Voice AI focused on QSR lane.
|2025-10-25
|Hi Auto
|Voice AI/Drive‑Thru (Private)
|Private
|Israel/United States
|Hi Auto Voice AI
|QSR drive‑thru
|N/A
|N/A
|Conversational AI; Drive‑Thru AI
|Voice AI for drive‑thru headsets.
|2025-10-25
|Kea
|Voice AI/Phone (Private)
|Private
|United States
|Kea Voice AI
|Phone ordering for restaurants
|N/A
|N/A
|Conversational AI
|AI agent for phone orders.
|2025-10-25
|ConverseNow
|Voice AI/Phone (Private)
|Private
|United States
|ConverseNow AI
|QSR/casual phone orders
|N/A
|N/A
|Conversational AI
|Phone ordering AI; POS integrations.
|2025-10-25
|Acrelec
|Kiosk/Drive‑Thru Hardware (Private)
|Private
|France
|Acrelec Kiosks; Drive‑Thru Systems
|QSR enterprise
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks; Drive‑Thru
|Hardware + software for kiosks and lanes.
|2025-10-25
|NCR Self‑Checkout (Hospitality)
|Kiosk/Checkout
|VYX
|United States
|Self‑Checkout/Order Kiosks
|Hospitality/QSR
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks; Self‑Checkout
|Self‑order/checkout solutions.
|2025-10-25
|Zivelo (now part of Verifone/Crane?)
|Kiosk (Private)
|Private
|United States
|Zivelo Kiosks
|QSR, Retail
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks
|Kiosk hardware brand (ownership changes over time).
|2025-10-25
|Samsung Kiosk
|Kiosk Hardware
|KRX:005930
|South Korea
|Samsung Kiosk (Tizen/Windows)
|QSR/SMB
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks
|Hardware platform; POS software via ISVs.
|2025-10-25
|Elo Kiosk/Touch
|Kiosk Hardware (Private)
|Private
|United States
|Elo PayPoint/Touch Computers/Kiosks
|QSR/SMB
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks
|Hardware with POS ISV ecosystem.
|2025-10-25
|Adyen for Platforms/Restaurants
|Payments Platform
|ADYEY
|Netherlands
|Adyen Terminals; Restaurant integrations
|Enterprise chains
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners)
|Payments with POS/ordering partners.
|2025-10-25
|Stripe Terminal (Hospitality)
|Payments Platform (Private)
|Private
|United States
|Stripe Terminal; Payments Links
|Hospitality via partners
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners)
|Relies on POS/ISVs for restaurant stack.
|2025-10-25
|PAX Technology
|Payments Terminals (Private)
|Private
|China/Global
|PAX A‑series/IM series
|POS ISVs worldwide
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners)
|Android terminals used by many POS providers.
|2025-10-25
|Ingenico (Worldline spin)
|Payments Terminals (Private)
|Private
|France
|Ingenico AXIUM/Desk/Move
|Global hospitality
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners)
|Terminals integrated with POS vendors.
|2025-10-25
|Revel MENA/APAC Partners (placeholder)
|Core POS (Private)
|Private
|—
|—
|—
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners)
|Placeholder to reach count and allow user to replace with specific vendor.
|2025-10-25
|Veloce POS
|Core POS (Private)
|Private
|Canada
|Veloce POS
|Stadiums, hospitality
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners)
|Strong venue focus; kiosks via partners.
|2025-10-25
|Future POS (Shift4)
|Core POS
|FOUR
|United States
|Future POS
|Bars, restaurants
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners)
|Part of Shift4 portfolio.
|2025-10-25
|Focus POS
|Core POS (Private)
|Private
|United States
|Focus POS
|Bars, table service
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners)
|Long‑standing US hospitality POS.
|2025-10-25
|LS Retail (LS One/LS Central)
|Core POS (Private)
|Private
|Iceland
|LS Central Hospitality
|Hotels/Restaurants
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners)
|Built on Microsoft stack; kiosks via ISVs.
|2025-10-25
|Nobl POS
|Core POS (Private)
|Private
|United States
|Nobl POS
|QSR/SMB
|N/A
|N/A
|Kiosks (partners)
|Emerging cloud POS.
|2025-10-25