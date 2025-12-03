Kiosks, Digital Signage & Unattended Retail Metrics by the Kiosk Association — (TIG and the kiosk association compiles this data for the benefit of is members and supporters. The KMA does not sell the report but provides it on an inform and educate basis.)

Self-service technology has moved far beyond simple ticketing or check-in. In 2025–2026, the strongest growth is coming from multi-modal automation ecosystems — kiosks, digital signage, vending, AI-driven POS, smart lockers, and cloud analytics. Across The Industry Group network, we consistently see a blend of labor efficiency, higher throughput, and better customer experience driving adoption.

Below is our 2025 report on the top-performing verticals, why they’re surging, and where OEMs, integrators, and operators should focus for the highest return. We look at self-service overall including service factors. We do not include ATMs or hybrid checkout as “kiosks”.

Our estimate is 180-250 Billion, total.

We will add supplemental markets in the Addenda such as EV charging stations which is a HUGE market. Hybrid POS in Grocery Store Self-Checkout (saturated) and also ATMs and the decline of.

Notes:

The TIG core kiosk market sits at $8–15B — a clean number that reflects true, interactive kiosks only.

The KMA full-stack market (digital signage, POS, lockers, vending, AI, and service) lands at $180–235B.

These are not contradictory estimates — they represent different scopes.

Kiosks are the nucleus, but the broader self-service automation ecosystem is now 12–15× larger.

Analysts get wildly inflated numbers when they blur these boundaries.

Top Verticals Overview (2025–2026)

1. QSR & Fast Casual Restaurants

Demand for kiosks, menu boards, AI-ordering, and pickup lockers continues to outpace all other sectors. Upsell automation alone drives some of the fastest ROI.

2. Grocery & Retail

Shrink reduction, returns automation, and BOPIS/locker fulfillment dominate the investment cycle.

3. Healthcare & Patient Intake

Staffing gaps + regulatory pressure = explosive growth for check-in, ID verification, and wayfinding kiosks. Healthcare is huge for EV charging stations.

4. Hospitality & Travel

Airlines, hotels, and attractions aim for higher throughput and fast smooth “memorable” guest journeys.

5. Amusement, Attractions & Entertainment

IAAPA’s strongest segment: ticketing, photo capture, F&B kiosks, digital signage, and smart lockers.