top 50 restaurant tech

Top 50 Restaurant Perspective

Here is look at Top 50 Restaurants By Us…

 

CompanyTickerHeadquarters CountryPrimary Brands/ConceptsCAGR (%)Source (for CAGR)Latest FY Revenue (USD, billions)Locations (Year-end)Notable TechRevenue/Locations Source
McDonald’sMCDUnited StatesMcDonald’s3.9finance.yahoo.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)43,477 (FY2024)McDonald's 2024 Annual Report (restaurants)
StarbucksSBUXUnited StatesStarbucks6.4seekingalpha.com (peer table 5-yr CAGR)36.12kiosks Starbucks FY2024 10-K (Total net revenues)
Yum! BrandsYUMUnited StatesKFC; Taco Bell; Pizza Hut; The Habit Burger Grill6.2finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)61,000+ (FY2024)kiosksYum! Brands 2024 Annual Report highlights (units)
Yum ChinaYUMCChinaKFC (China); Pizza Hut (China); Taco Bell (China); COFFii & JOY; Little Sheep
Restaurant Brands InternationalQSRCanada / United StatesBurger King; Tim Hortons; Popeyes; Firehouse Subs8.5finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)RBI FY2024 results (revenues/system sales)
Darden RestaurantsDRIUnited StatesOlive Garden; LongHorn; Ruth’s Chris; Yard House; The Capital Grille; Seasons 52; Bahama Breeze; Eddie V’s; Cheddar’s9.1finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)11.85Darden FY2024 results (total sales guidance range)
Chipotle Mexican GrillCMGUnited StatesChipotle15.2chartmill.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)11.33,726 (FY2024)Chipotle FY2024 results (revenue and restaurant count)
Domino’s PizzaDPZUnited StatesDomino’s4.38financecharts.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)21,300+ (FY2024)Domino's FY2024 results (store count)
Wendy’sWENUnited StatesWendy’s5.6finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
Inspire Brands (private)PrivateUnited StatesArby’s; Buffalo Wild Wings; Dunkin’; Baskin-Robbins; Sonic; Jimmy John’s; Rusty Taco
Panera Brands (private)PrivateUnited StatesPanera Bread; Caribou Coffee; Einstein Bros. Bagels; Bruegger’s
Subway (private)PrivateUnited StatesSubway
Chick-fil-A (private)PrivateUnited StatesChick‑fil‑A
Papa John’s InternationalPZZAUnited StatesPapa John’s4.27company IR (5-yr revenue growth)
Little Caesars (private)PrivateUnited StatesLittle Caesars
Jollibee Foods CorporationJFCPhilippinesJollibee; Smashburger; The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf; Chowking; Red Ribbon; Mang Inasal; Tim Ho Wan (PH)
Shake ShackSHAKUnited StatesShake Shack19.42finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)1.253Shake Shack FY2024 results (revenue)
WingstopWINGUnited StatesWingstop25.7financecharts.com / finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)2,563 (FY2024)Wingstop FY2024 results (restaurants)
Texas RoadhouseTXRHUnited StatesTexas Roadhouse; Bubba’s 3314.3financecharts.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
Brinker InternationalEATUnited StatesChili’s; Maggiano’s Little Italy11.83finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
The Cheesecake FactoryCAKEUnited StatesThe Cheesecake Factory; North Italia; Fox Restaurant Concepts7.6finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
Dine Brands GlobalDINUnited StatesApplebee’s; IHOP-2.2finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
Cracker Barrel Old Country StoreCBRLUnited StatesCracker Barrel; Maple Street Biscuit Company6.7finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
BJ’s RestaurantsBJRIUnited StatesBJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse7.75finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
Red Robin Gourmet BurgersRRGBUnited StatesRed Robin-1.0finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
Dave & Buster’s EntertainmentPLAYUnited StatesDave & Buster’s; Main Event
MTY Food GroupMTY.TOCanadaCold Stone Creamery; Papa Murphy’s; Pinkberry; Baja Fresh; Blimpie; Kahala Brands portfolio
Noodles & CompanyNDLSUnited StatesNoodles & Company1.3finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
SweetgreenSGUnited StatesSweetgreen
Kura Sushi USAKRUSUnited StatesKura Revolving Sushi Bar (US)
Portillo’sPTLOUnited StatesPortillo’s
Arcos DoradosARCOUruguayMcDonald’s (Latin America & Caribbean franchisee)
AlseaALSEA.MXMexicoStarbucks (LatAm); Domino’s (MX); Burger King (various); Vips; Chili’s (MX)
Bloomin’ BrandsBLMNUnited StatesOutback Steakhouse; Carrabba’s; Bonefish Grill; Fleming’s
Denny’sDENNUnited StatesDenny’s; Keke’s Breakfast Café
El Pollo LocoLOCOUnited StatesEl Pollo Loco
Zensho Holdings7550.TJapanSukiya; Coco’s (JP); Big Boy (JP); Nakau; Hanaya Yohei
Skylark Holdings3197.TJapanGusto; Jonathan’s; Bamiyan; Syabuyo; Yumean
Toridoll Holdings3397.TJapanMarugame Udon; Toridoll Yakitori; Wok to Walk
Haidilao International6862.HKChinaHaidilao Hot Pot
Xiabuxiabu Catering0520.HKChinaXiabuxiabu; Coucou
Café de Coral Holdings0341.HKHong KongCafé de Coral; The Spaghetti House; Super Super Congee & Noodles
Fairwood Holdings0052.HKHong KongFairwood
Ajisen (China) Holdings0538.HKChinaAjisen Ramen
Minor International (Minor Food)MINT.BKThailandThe Pizza Company; Swensen’s (TH); Sizzler (TH); Bonchon (TH); Dairy Queen (TH)
WhitbreadWTB.LUnited KingdomBeefeater; Brewers Fayre; Bar + Block (plus Premier Inn hotels)
GreggsGRG.LUnited KingdomGreggs
SSP GroupSSPG.LUnited KingdomUpper Crust; Ritazza; Millie’s Cookies; various travel F&B
The Restaurant GroupTRG.LUnited KingdomWagamama; Brunning & Price (pubs); (note: portfolio changes in recent years)
First Watch Restaurant GroupFWRGUnited StatesFirst Watch
