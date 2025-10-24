Top 50 Restaurant Perspective

Here is look at Top 50 Restaurants By Us…
|Company
|Ticker
|Headquarters Country
|Primary Brands/Concepts
|CAGR (%)
|Source (for CAGR)
|Latest FY Revenue (USD, billions)
|Locations (Year-end)
|Notable Tech
|Revenue/Locations Source
|McDonald’s
|MCD
|United States
|McDonald’s
|3.9
|finance.yahoo.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
|43,477 (FY2024)
|McDonald's 2024 Annual Report (restaurants)
|Starbucks
|SBUX
|United States
|Starbucks
|6.4
|seekingalpha.com (peer table 5-yr CAGR)
|36.12
|kiosks
|Starbucks FY2024 10-K (Total net revenues)
|Yum! Brands
|YUM
|United States
|KFC; Taco Bell; Pizza Hut; The Habit Burger Grill
|6.2
|finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
|61,000+ (FY2024)
|kiosks
|Yum! Brands 2024 Annual Report highlights (units)
|Yum China
|YUMC
|China
|KFC (China); Pizza Hut (China); Taco Bell (China); COFFii & JOY; Little Sheep
|Restaurant Brands International
|QSR
|Canada / United States
|Burger King; Tim Hortons; Popeyes; Firehouse Subs
|8.5
|finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
|RBI FY2024 results (revenues/system sales)
|Darden Restaurants
|DRI
|United States
|Olive Garden; LongHorn; Ruth’s Chris; Yard House; The Capital Grille; Seasons 52; Bahama Breeze; Eddie V’s; Cheddar’s
|9.1
|finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
|11.85
|Darden FY2024 results (total sales guidance range)
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|CMG
|United States
|Chipotle
|15.2
|chartmill.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
|11.3
|3,726 (FY2024)
|Chipotle FY2024 results (revenue and restaurant count)
|Domino’s Pizza
|DPZ
|United States
|Domino’s
|4.38
|financecharts.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
|21,300+ (FY2024)
|Domino's FY2024 results (store count)
|Wendy’s
|WEN
|United States
|Wendy’s
|5.6
|finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
|Inspire Brands (private)
|Private
|United States
|Arby’s; Buffalo Wild Wings; Dunkin’; Baskin-Robbins; Sonic; Jimmy John’s; Rusty Taco
|Panera Brands (private)
|Private
|United States
|Panera Bread; Caribou Coffee; Einstein Bros. Bagels; Bruegger’s
|Subway (private)
|Private
|United States
|Subway
|Chick-fil-A (private)
|Private
|United States
|Chick‑fil‑A
|Papa John’s International
|PZZA
|United States
|Papa John’s
|4.27
|company IR (5-yr revenue growth)
|Little Caesars (private)
|Private
|United States
|Little Caesars
|Jollibee Foods Corporation
|JFC
|Philippines
|Jollibee; Smashburger; The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf; Chowking; Red Ribbon; Mang Inasal; Tim Ho Wan (PH)
|Shake Shack
|SHAK
|United States
|Shake Shack
|19.42
|finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
|1.253
|Shake Shack FY2024 results (revenue)
|Wingstop
|WING
|United States
|Wingstop
|25.7
|financecharts.com / finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
|2,563 (FY2024)
|Wingstop FY2024 results (restaurants)
|Texas Roadhouse
|TXRH
|United States
|Texas Roadhouse; Bubba’s 33
|14.3
|financecharts.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
|Brinker International
|EAT
|United States
|Chili’s; Maggiano’s Little Italy
|11.83
|finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
|The Cheesecake Factory
|CAKE
|United States
|The Cheesecake Factory; North Italia; Fox Restaurant Concepts
|7.6
|finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
|Dine Brands Global
|DIN
|United States
|Applebee’s; IHOP
|-2.2
|finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
|Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
|CBRL
|United States
|Cracker Barrel; Maple Street Biscuit Company
|6.7
|finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
|BJ’s Restaurants
|BJRI
|United States
|BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
|7.75
|finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
|Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
|RRGB
|United States
|Red Robin
|-1.0
|finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
|Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
|PLAY
|United States
|Dave & Buster’s; Main Event
|MTY Food Group
|MTY.TO
|Canada
|Cold Stone Creamery; Papa Murphy’s; Pinkberry; Baja Fresh; Blimpie; Kahala Brands portfolio
|Noodles & Company
|NDLS
|United States
|Noodles & Company
|1.3
|finbox.com (5-yr revenue CAGR)
|Sweetgreen
|SG
|United States
|Sweetgreen
|Kura Sushi USA
|KRUS
|United States
|Kura Revolving Sushi Bar (US)
|Portillo’s
|PTLO
|United States
|Portillo’s
|Arcos Dorados
|ARCO
|Uruguay
|McDonald’s (Latin America & Caribbean franchisee)
|Alsea
|ALSEA.MX
|Mexico
|Starbucks (LatAm); Domino’s (MX); Burger King (various); Vips; Chili’s (MX)
|Bloomin’ Brands
|BLMN
|United States
|Outback Steakhouse; Carrabba’s; Bonefish Grill; Fleming’s
|Denny’s
|DENN
|United States
|Denny’s; Keke’s Breakfast Café
|El Pollo Loco
|LOCO
|United States
|El Pollo Loco
|Zensho Holdings
|7550.T
|Japan
|Sukiya; Coco’s (JP); Big Boy (JP); Nakau; Hanaya Yohei
|Skylark Holdings
|3197.T
|Japan
|Gusto; Jonathan’s; Bamiyan; Syabuyo; Yumean
|Toridoll Holdings
|3397.T
|Japan
|Marugame Udon; Toridoll Yakitori; Wok to Walk
|Haidilao International
|6862.HK
|China
|Haidilao Hot Pot
|Xiabuxiabu Catering
|0520.HK
|China
|Xiabuxiabu; Coucou
|Café de Coral Holdings
|0341.HK
|Hong Kong
|Café de Coral; The Spaghetti House; Super Super Congee & Noodles
|Fairwood Holdings
|0052.HK
|Hong Kong
|Fairwood
|Ajisen (China) Holdings
|0538.HK
|China
|Ajisen Ramen
|Minor International (Minor Food)
|MINT.BK
|Thailand
|The Pizza Company; Swensen’s (TH); Sizzler (TH); Bonchon (TH); Dairy Queen (TH)
|Whitbread
|WTB.L
|United Kingdom
|Beefeater; Brewers Fayre; Bar + Block (plus Premier Inn hotels)
|Greggs
|GRG.L
|United Kingdom
|Greggs
|SSP Group
|SSPG.L
|United Kingdom
|Upper Crust; Ritazza; Millie’s Cookies; various travel F&B
|The Restaurant Group
|TRG.L
|United Kingdom
|Wagamama; Brunning & Price (pubs); (note: portfolio changes in recent years)
|First Watch Restaurant Group
|FWRG
|United States
|First Watch