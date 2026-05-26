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Last Updated on May 26, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

REDYREF Company Profile

Self-Service Kiosk Manufacturer & Interactive Solutions

Editorial Profile for Kiosk Industry Group / KioskAsia

Based on provided company materials and public positioning.

Executive Overview

REDYREF is a long-established U.S.-based manufacturer focused on self-service kiosks, interactive systems, cash-to-card platforms, digital directories, RFID-enabled refrigerated vending, and enterprise unattended technology deployments. The company positions itself as both a hardware manufacturer and integrated solutions provider, supporting organizations that require reliable public-facing systems in high-traffic environments.

Unlike many kiosk providers that primarily assemble imported components, REDYREF emphasizes domestic manufacturing, in-house fabrication, and lifecycle support. The company traces its enclosure manufacturing roots back to 1913 and now operates across four U.S. facilities totaling more than 250,000 square feet of production space.

REDYREF’s portfolio spans traditional wayfinding and informational kiosks as well as newer unattended retail categories including refrigerated RFID smart vending and cash-to-card / reverse ATM systems. The company’s solutions are commonly deployed in healthcare, transportation, retail, hospitality, QSR, entertainment venues, campuses, government, and workplace dining environments.

A major differentiator is REDYREF’s ability to combine enclosure manufacturing, integration engineering, interactive software, payment support, and deployment lifecycle management under one organization. That positioning makes the company particularly relevant for enterprise operators seeking long-term kiosk programs rather than short-term pilot deployments.

Quick Facts

Category Details Company REDYREF Founded 1913 Headquarters Riverdale, New Jersey Manufacturing U.S.-based / in-house manufacturing Facilities Four U.S. facilities Industry Focus Self-service kiosks, unattended retail, digital interaction Core Markets Retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, QSR, transportation Key Solutions Kiosks, RFID vending, cash-to-card, wayfinding Deployment Types Indoor and outdoor Geographic Focus North America Best Known For Custom kiosks, reverse ATM systems, smart refrigerated vending Website REDYREF Official Website

Company Overview

REDYREF designs, engineers, manufactures, deploys, and supports self-service kiosk and unattended technology solutions for organizations operating in public-facing environments. The company supports deployments ranging from digital directories and payment kiosks to RFID-enabled smart food vending and secure transaction systems.

The company’s business model combines:

Custom enclosure manufacturing

Interactive software integration

Payment and device integration

Enterprise deployment support

Long-term lifecycle management

OEM / private-label manufacturing support

REDYREF positions itself as a deployment-focused provider rather than simply a kiosk fabricator. This distinction becomes important in enterprise environments where maintenance, serviceability, scalability, and integration complexity often matter more than initial hardware cost.

Key Vertical Markets

Healthcare

REDYREF supports patient check-in, visitor management, telehealth workflows, smart food access, and healthcare wayfinding applications. Healthcare deployments increasingly require ADA accessibility, workflow integration, and secure unattended interaction support.

Retail

Retail applications include unattended payment, product lookup, cash-to-card conversion, self-service transactions, and smart vending systems.

Government & Public Sector

The company supports DMV-style workflows, visitor management, public information systems, and secure transaction kiosks for government deployments.

Hospitality & Entertainment

REDYREF is active in venue and entertainment environments where ticketing, guest check-in, wayfinding, and reverse ATM systems are increasingly important as venues move toward cashless operations.

QSR & Workplace Dining

The company supports self-ordering kiosks, unattended dining solutions, and RFID-enabled smart refrigerated food systems for campuses, offices, hotels, and hospitals.

Core Product Areas

Standard Kiosks

REDYREF manufactures configurable indoor and outdoor kiosks supporting:

Wayfinding

Digital directories

Payment

Ticketing

Check-in

Ordering

Interactive customer service

These systems can be wall-mounted, freestanding, recessed, or countertop-based depending on deployment requirements.

Custom Kiosks

Custom engineering remains a core strength. REDYREF supports:

Specialized form factors

Environmental hardening

Brand-specific industrial design

Component customization

Enterprise deployment requirements

This flexibility is important for large organizations with unique workflows or operational constraints.

Smart Refrigerated RFID Vending

One of REDYREF’s more differentiated offerings is its refrigerated RFID-enabled vending platform.

These systems combine:

Refrigerated enclosures

RFID product tracking

Secure payment

Inventory monitoring

Remote management

Theft-prevention support

The company positions these systems for:

Hospitals

Universities

Workplaces

Transportation hubs

Hotels

Apartment communities

The shift toward unattended fresh food access and grab-and-go retail makes this category increasingly relevant.

Cash-to-Card / Reverse ATM Systems

REDYREF supports self-service systems that convert physical cash into prepaid payment cards for cashless environments. These deployments are increasingly common in stadiums, entertainment venues, hospitality properties, and retail environments seeking to reduce cash handling.

Representative public deployments referenced include:

The Sphere Las Vegas

Hard Rock Hotel New York

Kids Empire Entertainment Centers

Technology & Integration Capabilities

REDYREF kiosks can integrate:

Touchscreens

Payment terminals

Barcode scanners

Receipt printers

RFID systems

Cameras

Speakers

Sensors

Refrigeration systems

Temperature monitoring

Card dispensers

Remote management tools

The company’s integration flexibility is important for enterprise deployments where peripherals and workflow complexity vary significantly between industries.

Differentiators

U.S.-Based Manufacturing

REDYREF emphasizes domestic production and in-house manufacturing capabilities. This can provide advantages in:

Quality control

Lead times

Production changes

Service coordination

Long-term lifecycle support

More Than 100 Years of Manufacturing Experience

The company traces its enclosure manufacturing history back to 1913, giving it unusually deep fabrication and industrial manufacturing experience compared to newer kiosk-focused entrants.

Hardware + Software Positioning

Unlike enclosure-only vendors, REDYREF also supports interactive software, payment integration, digital signage, visitor management, and vending-related applications.

Lifecycle Deployment Support

REDYREF supports deployments from:

Design

Engineering

Prototyping

Manufacturing

Deployment

Remote management

Service coordination

Refresh planning

This lifecycle-oriented approach aligns well with enterprise deployments expected to remain operational for 5–7 years or longer.

Accessibility & Compliance

While the provided materials do not detail specific ADA or EAA certifications, REDYREF’s deployment focus in healthcare, government, hospitality, and public-sector environments suggests accessibility considerations are increasingly important across its solution portfolio.

Areas likely relevant include:

ADA-compliant mounting heights

Accessible payment integration

Audio support

Touch accessibility

Public transaction accessibility

Inclusive self-service workflows

Competitive Positioning

REDYREF operates in a segment between pure kiosk fabricators and fully integrated enterprise deployment providers.

Best Fit For

Enterprise self-service deployments

Reverse ATM / cash-to-card programs

Smart refrigerated vending

Healthcare workflows

Government/public-sector deployments

Large venue cashless transitions

Long-lifecycle kiosk programs

Strongest Competitive Advantages

U.S.-based manufacturing

Custom engineering

RFID refrigerated vending

Cash-to-card deployment expertise

Integrated hardware/software capabilities

Long operational history

Watch Points

Organizations evaluating REDYREF should assess:

Software stack alignment

Integration ecosystem compatibility

Ongoing service model

Deployment scale support

Lifecycle maintenance planning

Bottom Line

REDYREF represents a mature U.S.-based self-service manufacturer focused on enterprise unattended deployments rather than commodity kiosk production. The company’s strength lies in combining custom fabrication, integrated deployment engineering, interactive software support, and lifecycle operations into a unified offering.

Its positioning around refrigerated RFID vending and reverse ATM / cash-to-card systems also aligns with two growing trends in unattended retail and venue modernization.

For organizations seeking long-term kiosk deployment partners — particularly in healthcare, hospitality, public venues, workplace dining, and retail — REDYREF stands out as a company focused on operational deployment realities rather than simply hardware delivery.

Contact Information

100 Riverdale Rd.

Riverdale, NJ 07457

Phone: 800-628-3603

LinkedIn: REDYREF on LinkedIn