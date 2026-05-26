Last Updated on May 26, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner
REDYREF Company Profile
Self-Service Kiosk Manufacturer & Interactive Solutions
Editorial Profile for Kiosk Industry Group / KioskAsia
Based on provided company materials and public positioning.
Executive Overview
REDYREF is a long-established U.S.-based manufacturer focused on self-service kiosks, interactive systems, cash-to-card platforms, digital directories, RFID-enabled refrigerated vending, and enterprise unattended technology deployments. The company positions itself as both a hardware manufacturer and integrated solutions provider, supporting organizations that require reliable public-facing systems in high-traffic environments.
Unlike many kiosk providers that primarily assemble imported components, REDYREF emphasizes domestic manufacturing, in-house fabrication, and lifecycle support. The company traces its enclosure manufacturing roots back to 1913 and now operates across four U.S. facilities totaling more than 250,000 square feet of production space.
REDYREF’s portfolio spans traditional wayfinding and informational kiosks as well as newer unattended retail categories including refrigerated RFID smart vending and cash-to-card / reverse ATM systems. The company’s solutions are commonly deployed in healthcare, transportation, retail, hospitality, QSR, entertainment venues, campuses, government, and workplace dining environments.
A major differentiator is REDYREF’s ability to combine enclosure manufacturing, integration engineering, interactive software, payment support, and deployment lifecycle management under one organization. That positioning makes the company particularly relevant for enterprise operators seeking long-term kiosk programs rather than short-term pilot deployments.
Quick Facts
|Category
|Details
|Company
|REDYREF
|Founded
|1913
|Headquarters
|Riverdale, New Jersey
|Manufacturing
|U.S.-based / in-house manufacturing
|Facilities
|Four U.S. facilities
|Industry Focus
|Self-service kiosks, unattended retail, digital interaction
|Core Markets
|Retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, QSR, transportation
|Key Solutions
|Kiosks, RFID vending, cash-to-card, wayfinding
|Deployment Types
|Indoor and outdoor
|Geographic Focus
|North America
|Best Known For
|Custom kiosks, reverse ATM systems, smart refrigerated vending
|Website
|REDYREF Official Website
Company Overview
REDYREF designs, engineers, manufactures, deploys, and supports self-service kiosk and unattended technology solutions for organizations operating in public-facing environments. The company supports deployments ranging from digital directories and payment kiosks to RFID-enabled smart food vending and secure transaction systems.
The company’s business model combines:
- Custom enclosure manufacturing
- Interactive software integration
- Payment and device integration
- Enterprise deployment support
- Long-term lifecycle management
- OEM / private-label manufacturing support
REDYREF positions itself as a deployment-focused provider rather than simply a kiosk fabricator. This distinction becomes important in enterprise environments where maintenance, serviceability, scalability, and integration complexity often matter more than initial hardware cost.
Key Vertical Markets
Healthcare
REDYREF supports patient check-in, visitor management, telehealth workflows, smart food access, and healthcare wayfinding applications. Healthcare deployments increasingly require ADA accessibility, workflow integration, and secure unattended interaction support.
Retail
Retail applications include unattended payment, product lookup, cash-to-card conversion, self-service transactions, and smart vending systems.
Government & Public Sector
The company supports DMV-style workflows, visitor management, public information systems, and secure transaction kiosks for government deployments.
Hospitality & Entertainment
REDYREF is active in venue and entertainment environments where ticketing, guest check-in, wayfinding, and reverse ATM systems are increasingly important as venues move toward cashless operations.
QSR & Workplace Dining
The company supports self-ordering kiosks, unattended dining solutions, and RFID-enabled smart refrigerated food systems for campuses, offices, hotels, and hospitals.
Core Product Areas
Standard Kiosks
REDYREF manufactures configurable indoor and outdoor kiosks supporting:
- Wayfinding
- Digital directories
- Payment
- Ticketing
- Check-in
- Ordering
- Interactive customer service
These systems can be wall-mounted, freestanding, recessed, or countertop-based depending on deployment requirements.
Custom Kiosks
Custom engineering remains a core strength. REDYREF supports:
- Specialized form factors
- Environmental hardening
- Brand-specific industrial design
- Component customization
- Enterprise deployment requirements
This flexibility is important for large organizations with unique workflows or operational constraints.
Smart Refrigerated RFID Vending
One of REDYREF’s more differentiated offerings is its refrigerated RFID-enabled vending platform.
These systems combine:
- Refrigerated enclosures
- RFID product tracking
- Secure payment
- Inventory monitoring
- Remote management
- Theft-prevention support
The company positions these systems for:
- Hospitals
- Universities
- Workplaces
- Transportation hubs
- Hotels
- Apartment communities
The shift toward unattended fresh food access and grab-and-go retail makes this category increasingly relevant.
Cash-to-Card / Reverse ATM Systems
REDYREF supports self-service systems that convert physical cash into prepaid payment cards for cashless environments. These deployments are increasingly common in stadiums, entertainment venues, hospitality properties, and retail environments seeking to reduce cash handling.
Representative public deployments referenced include:
- The Sphere Las Vegas
- Hard Rock Hotel New York
- Kids Empire Entertainment Centers
Technology & Integration Capabilities
REDYREF kiosks can integrate:
- Touchscreens
- Payment terminals
- Barcode scanners
- Receipt printers
- RFID systems
- Cameras
- Speakers
- Sensors
- Refrigeration systems
- Temperature monitoring
- Card dispensers
- Remote management tools
The company’s integration flexibility is important for enterprise deployments where peripherals and workflow complexity vary significantly between industries.
Differentiators
U.S.-Based Manufacturing
REDYREF emphasizes domestic production and in-house manufacturing capabilities. This can provide advantages in:
- Quality control
- Lead times
- Production changes
- Service coordination
- Long-term lifecycle support
More Than 100 Years of Manufacturing Experience
The company traces its enclosure manufacturing history back to 1913, giving it unusually deep fabrication and industrial manufacturing experience compared to newer kiosk-focused entrants.
Hardware + Software Positioning
Unlike enclosure-only vendors, REDYREF also supports interactive software, payment integration, digital signage, visitor management, and vending-related applications.
Lifecycle Deployment Support
REDYREF supports deployments from:
- Design
- Engineering
- Prototyping
- Manufacturing
- Deployment
- Remote management
- Service coordination
- Refresh planning
This lifecycle-oriented approach aligns well with enterprise deployments expected to remain operational for 5–7 years or longer.
Accessibility & Compliance
While the provided materials do not detail specific ADA or EAA certifications, REDYREF’s deployment focus in healthcare, government, hospitality, and public-sector environments suggests accessibility considerations are increasingly important across its solution portfolio.
Areas likely relevant include:
- ADA-compliant mounting heights
- Accessible payment integration
- Audio support
- Touch accessibility
- Public transaction accessibility
- Inclusive self-service workflows
Competitive Positioning
REDYREF operates in a segment between pure kiosk fabricators and fully integrated enterprise deployment providers.
Best Fit For
- Enterprise self-service deployments
- Reverse ATM / cash-to-card programs
- Smart refrigerated vending
- Healthcare workflows
- Government/public-sector deployments
- Large venue cashless transitions
- Long-lifecycle kiosk programs
Strongest Competitive Advantages
- U.S.-based manufacturing
- Custom engineering
- RFID refrigerated vending
- Cash-to-card deployment expertise
- Integrated hardware/software capabilities
- Long operational history
Watch Points
Organizations evaluating REDYREF should assess:
- Software stack alignment
- Integration ecosystem compatibility
- Ongoing service model
- Deployment scale support
- Lifecycle maintenance planning
Bottom Line
REDYREF represents a mature U.S.-based self-service manufacturer focused on enterprise unattended deployments rather than commodity kiosk production. The company’s strength lies in combining custom fabrication, integrated deployment engineering, interactive software support, and lifecycle operations into a unified offering.
Its positioning around refrigerated RFID vending and reverse ATM / cash-to-card systems also aligns with two growing trends in unattended retail and venue modernization.
For organizations seeking long-term kiosk deployment partners — particularly in healthcare, hospitality, public venues, workplace dining, and retail — REDYREF stands out as a company focused on operational deployment realities rather than simply hardware delivery.
Contact Information
REDYREF Interactive Kiosks
100 Riverdale Rd.
Riverdale, NJ 07457
Phone: 800-628-3603
LinkedIn: REDYREF on LinkedIn