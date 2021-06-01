Bill Payment Kiosks by Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.

Payment Kiosks FMA

Extend Convenience with Payment Kiosks by Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.

Self-service kiosks provide a fast and secure method for customers to make bill payments in person.

Capable of accepting all forms of payment as well as providing change for cash transactions, Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.’s bill payment solution extends your customer service hours around the clock and seven days a week.

Placed in convenient locations, municipalities, utility companies, or any service provider can offer a one-stop solution for customers.

Payment kiosks can be used for:

Payment kiosks BMV

Click for full size -Payment kiosks BMV

  • Healthcare – copays and bill payments
  • Education – registration fees and tuition payments
  • Municipal Government – permits and tax bills
  • Public Parking – parking passes
  • And more!

DMV offices in multiple states offer customers an easy registration renewal payment option with self-service payment kiosks.

Payment Kiosk
