RedyRef Kiosks Gold Sponsor

RedyRef is our latest Gold Sponsor. RedyRef is an US manufacturer. Designing, engineering and manufacturing innovative self-service kiosk solutions for over 100 years, all in-house, right here in the U.S. For more information visit the website or email [email protected]

REDYREF’s expertise covers applications ranging from digital directories to QSR ordering, ticketing, bill payment, and wayfinding. But what sets us apart are our kiosk manufacturing capabilities.

Our advanced manufacturing facilities include high-tech locations in four states, allowing us to serve customers across the U.S. using the newest, most cutting-edge machinery, like automated bending robots, state-of-the-art CNC machining centers, turret punch presses, automated powder coating lines, and super-fast, ultra-precise fiber lasers.

Since 1913, REDYREF has been a proud, U.S.-based kiosk manufacturer. Our four facilities serve all of North America. Each location- from Texas to New Hampshire- offers a full range of state-of-the-art equipment and related services to meet almost any job specification. These capabilities enable our company to provide a true vertically-integrated kiosk manufacturing experience to our customers.

