RedyRef Kiosks

By | March 13, 2023
0 Comment
redyref kiosks

RedyRef Kiosks Gold Sponsor

RedyRef is our latest Gold Sponsor. RedyRef is an US manufacturer. Designing, engineering and manufacturing innovative self-service kiosk solutions for over 100 years, all in-house, right here in the U.S.  For more information visit the website or email [email protected]

REDYREF’s expertise covers applications ranging from digital directories to QSR ordering, ticketing, bill payment, and wayfinding. But what sets us apart are our kiosk manufacturing capabilities.

Our advanced manufacturing facilities include high-tech locations in four states, allowing us to serve customers across the U.S. using the newest, most cutting-edge machinery, like automated bending robots, state-of-the-art CNC machining centers, turret punch presses, automated powder coating lines, and super-fast, ultra-precise fiber lasers.

Since 1913, REDYREF has been a proud, U.S.-based kiosk manufacturer. Our four facilities serve all of North America. Each location- from Texas to New Hampshire- offers a full range of state-of-the-art equipment and related services to meet almost any job specification.  These capabilities enable our company to provide a true vertically-integrated kiosk manufacturing experience to our customers.

Products

Pictures

Designed to be used for digital signage, advertising, and wayfinding, the Skyline provides broad functionality in one simple, attractive package. Each kiosk features a clear, easy-to-read portrait-orientation display and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor environments. This makes it a popular choice for large hospital and business campuses, malls, and transportation hubs such as train stations and airports. Request a quote at the link in bio. #kiosks #digitalkiosks #ticketing #transactions #transactionalkiosks #interactivekiosks #touchscreenkiosks #automation #selfservice #selfserve #selfservicekiosks #ticketkiosks

More Pictures on Instagram

 

VIDEO

RedyRef kiosk customers

redyref kiosk customers

More Posts

Post Views: 4
Kiosk picks RedyRef Kiosks
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 30 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.