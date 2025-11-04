Digital Signage History – The Evolution

Into The Past with Digital Signage

The digital signage industry has evolved dramatically from its early days with basic electronic displays to today’s interconnected networks serving advertising, information, and entertainment worldwide. Below is a comprehensive history marking major milestones and innovations that shaped digital signage.​

As manager of the kiosk history archives we couldn’t help but notice that the digital signage history is not well documented. Thus, we decided to get it started. Digital signage historically has been big LCDs like at airports displaying information, or at Times Square displaying advertisements. We have wayfinding, smart city, menu boards and more now. Plus a lot more outdoor. When will the quinessential highway billboard be replaced ? See below and also [Kiosk History — For more history and historical content, see the Kiosk Archives here on Kiosk Industry.]

Precursors and Early Electronic Displays

Signs have been part of human communication for thousands of years, but the foundation for digital signage began in the 20th century with technologies like neon signs in the 1910s and illuminated billboards that increased visibility and attraction for businesses. Advances in the 1960s saw Hewlett-Packard introduce the first LED displays, and by the 1970s and 1980s, VHS and LaserDisc technologies enabled video playback that would later fuel point-of-sale advertising.​

The Birth of Digital Signage (1980s–1990s)

Early examples of digital signage included grids of CRT televisions playing marketing videos in stores, airports, and public spaces. Retailers began looping commercials via VCRs, and casinos, stadiums, and airports mounted screens to showcase ads and news. The term “digital signage” gained traction in the 1990s as computer technology and flat screen displays became more affordable and practical, allowing dynamic information and video to be played beyond traditional broadcast channels.​

Technology Progress and Industry Expansion (1990s–2000s)

Technological improvements, such as the introduction of plasma and LED displays, made digital signage visually stunning compared to static posters and neon signs. Major adoption occurred in retail, hospitality, and large venues, where digital signs replaced print to reduce costs and environmental impact. Companies began selling ad space on displays, turning digital signage into both an information channel and a revenue stream.​

Digital Signage Becomes Mainstream (2010s)

The development and adoption of cloud-based content management systems in the 2010s made digital signage easier to manage from anywhere, ushering in an era of remote updating and flexible scheduling. Applications expanded from advertising to internal communications, entertainment, wayfinding, and brand storytelling. Smart TVs and affordable displays leveled the playing field for small businesses to use digital signage alongside retail giants.​

Modern Innovations (2020s and Beyond)

Recent years mark explosive growth driven by interactive technologies—touchscreens, sensors, RFID, and context-aware systems that tailor messages based on audience behaviors and environmental factors. Digital signage now spans healthcare, education, manufacturing, hospitality, and transportation, providing tailored experiences and analytics for operators.​

As of 2025, the global digital signage market is estimated to reach $54.69 billion by 2034 due to a 7.41% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), underscoring the industry’s importance in marketing, information sharing, and customer engagement.​

Summary Table of Major Milestones

Decade Milestone Source 1910s–1960s Neon signs, illuminated displays ​ 1960s–1980s LED displays, VCRs, video walls, LaserDisc ​ 1980s–1990s CRT grids, term “digital signage” emerges ​ 1990s Flat screens, computer integration, retail adoption ​ 2000s Plasma/LED tech, large venue and retail expansion ​ 2010s Cloud CMS, smart TVs, internal corporate communications ​ 2020s Interactive, context-aware systems, massive global expansion ​

The history of the digital signage industry is a story of innovation, adaptability, and transformation—propelled by technology and driven by businesses’ need to engage and inform diverse audiences more effectively.

Here is a detailed timeline of key technological milestones in the digital signage industry, tracing its evolution from the earliest electronic displays to today’s advanced systems.​

Timeline of Key Technological Milestones

1960s–1970s: CRT Displays Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) displays are used in televisions. Early digital display experiments begin, paving the way for large-screen electronic signage.​

1968: First LED Display Hewlett-Packard introduces the first LED display, setting a new precedent for electronic visual communication.​

1972: Consumer VCR Launch Philips releases the Video Cassette Recorder (VCR), enabling video loops on screens for advertising in public spaces.​

1980s: LED Technology Expansion LED signs and displays provide brighter, more reliable, and dynamic advertising tools, particularly for outdoors and large venues.​

Late 1980s–1990s: Digital Signage Gains Identity Term “digital signage” coined in 1992 after video walls become common in retail and malls.​ Early adoption of plasma and LCD screens in commercial settings replaces neon and static billboards.​

1990s: Media Players and Retail Adoption Dedicated digital media players emerge, enabling retailers and venues to update content electronically without VHS or DVDs.​

Early 2000s: Broadband & Content Management Broadband internet and networked signage arrives, allowing central content scheduling and remote updates.​ First commercial touchscreen displays and kiosks enter the market, enhancing interactivity.​ Proliferation of outdoor and free-standing screen enclosures for versatile deployment.​

Mid–2000s: LED Video Walls Thin LCD and LED screens support modular video walls and immersive, large-scale digital displays.​

2010s: Cloud-Based Platforms & Ultra-Narrow Bezels Cloud content management systems (CMS) take off, making dynamic, real-time, multi-site content distribution seamless.​ Ultra-narrow bezel displays introduced, allowing nearly seamless multi-screen video walls.​ Smart TVs reduce hardware costs, promoting broader adoption in business settings.​

2010s–2020s: Interactivity and Context Awareness Widespread use of touchscreens, sensors, and interactive kiosks transforms customer engagement.​ Ultra-high-definition (4K, 8K) displays and energy-efficient e-paper signage expand possibilities and eco-friendliness.​ Digital signage used for wayfinding, internal communications, and data-driven, targeted advertising.​ Smart shelf labels and solar-powered digital signage are commercially deployed.​

Present and Future Integration with IoT, mobile, and AI for advanced personalization and analytics.​ Digital signage now serves diverse roles in transportation, healthcare, education, hospitality, and retail, delivering tailor-made and interactive content in real time.​



This timeline shows how rapid advancements in display hardware, internet connectivity, management software, and interactivity have continuously propelled digital signage from static and primitive beginnings to the powerful, dynamic tool it is across industries today.

Digital signage began incorporating interactive touchscreen functionality widely in the late 1990s and early 2000s, with public deployments accelerating through the 2010s. Early interactive digital signage systems were often found in malls, airports, and government buildings, using bulky CRT or LCD screens augmented with special touch films to enable basic interaction for applications like directories and kiosks.​

Touchscreen technology, invented in the 1960s and 1970s, matured over decades. By the early 2000s, advances in capacitive and resistive touchscreens—alongside reductions in hardware cost—enabled thinner, more durable digital signage screens explicitly designed for interactivity. This made possible the affordable rollout of interactive content in retail, hospitality, and transportation environments. By 2010, users could widely interact with screens to access information, participate in surveys, and guide themselves through public spaces.​

Today, interactive touchscreen digital signage is the norm, driving engagement in shopping malls, airports, hotels, hospitals, and other public venues. The technology continues to evolve toward more advanced features, with the integration of mobile, gesture, and AI-driven interaction further expanding capabilities.

What Now and What’s Next?

Exploring disruptive trends on the horizon (holographic displays, driver-targeted automotive digital OOH, blockchain-based signage ad verification) get us curiosity about the next big disruptors. Holographic displays have been proposed forever. Our guess is totally AI-enabled robot will be final mechanism. Adds a visceral touch.

In 2025 and the coming years, digital signage is being shaped by cloud-based management, artificial intelligence, real-time personalization, interactivity, integration with IoT devices, and sustainable hardware innovations. These advances are transforming how businesses communicate, advertise, and engage with audiences.friendlyway+4​ Cloud Dominance & Remote Management The majority of digital signage solutions are now driven by cloud platforms, enabling instant remote updates, centralized scheduling, collaboration, and scalability for multi-location networks. Content can be modified in real time from anywhere, reducing maintenance and making even complex deployments easy to control.aiscreen+1​ Artificial Intelligence & Personalization AI and machine learning are embedded at every level, powering predictive analytics, content automation, and hyper-targeted advertising. AI-driven signage adapts displayed messages using facial recognition, demographic data, location, time-of-day, or past interactions, producing relevant, contextual experiences. Predictive models forecast optimal display times for content, boosting conversion rates and audience engagement.risevision+1​ Integration with IoT and Smart Devices Digital signage increasingly communicates with sensors, mobile devices, beacons, and other IoT technologies. Screens can trigger tailored offers or live data streams (weather, inventory, news), adapting dynamically to audience presence or environmental conditions.lookdigitalsignage+1​ Interactive, Immersive Experiences Touchscreens, voice control, gesture recognition, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) are driving a shift to highly interactive displays. User self-service kiosks, interactive wayfinding, and immersive brand storytelling now play a pivotal role in retail, hospitality, and transportation.fespa+1​ Sustainable Displays & Hardware Innovation Energy-efficient LED and e-paper displays, solar-powered units, and recyclable components are setting new standards in environmental responsibility. Ultra-narrow bezel and 8K screens are making video walls and immersive digital canvases more visually stunning and sustainable.fespa​ Programmatic Advertising & Omnichannel Integration Modern signage networks support programmatic ad buying and synchronize campaigns with mobile apps, websites, and physical stores for a seamless, omnichannel experience.aiscreen+1​ These technologies, led by cloud, AI, IoT, and sustainability, are likely to further evolve in the next few years, making digital signage more dynamic, personalized, and deeply integrated with every aspect of customer engagement and business operations.friendlyway+4​

when might the usual billboards along the highways be replaced with digital? Traditional highway billboards are being replaced by digital billboards at a rapid pace, but full replacement is a gradual process likely spanning the next decade or more. As of 2025, digital billboards account for about 41% of worldwide outdoor advertising revenue and are growing much faster than traditional formats—at an estimated 6% compound annual growth rate. In the United States, there are over 16,000 digital billboards installed, with numbers rising annually as operators favor their ability to rotate ads, update content instantly, and target messaging dynamically.theneuron+1​ However, the transition is influenced by local government regulations, costs, and operational concerns. Many cities and states restrict the conversion to digital due to safety and aesthetic reasons, requiring a balance between digital and static displays. Some regions allow gradual conversion: for example, San Antonio began permitting eight traditional billboards per year to be converted to digital, while removing four existing static billboards to reduce overall clutter.aaf+1​ Industry experts expect digital billboards to steadily outpace static ones along major highways over the coming decade, especially in high-traffic and metro areas where ad rotation and dynamic features offer premium value. But rural and less regulated areas will likely retain static billboards for longer, due to lower costs and fewer restrictions. The complete replacement of traditional billboards with digital will depend on regional policies, public sentiment, and ongoing investments by outdoor media companies.signs+3​

What About Power Over Ethernet PoE

Power over Ethernet (PoE) has transformed digital signage by enabling both power and data to be delivered through a single network cable, streamlining installations, reducing costs, and opening up new possibilities for placement and remote management. Here’s a detailed exploration of its impact, adoption timeline, prevalence, and major hardware providers.​

Impact of PoE on Digital Signage

Simpler Installations: PoE eliminates the need for separate power outlets, making it easier and more cost-effective to install digital signage in locations where power access is challenging—such as ceilings, exhibition halls, transit stations, and building hallways.​

Lower Costs and Increased Safety: Using low-voltage Cat5e/Cat6 cables with PoE reduces the need for electricians, lowers wiring complexity, and boosts installation safety.​

Remote Management: IT teams can power-cycle, monitor, and manage signage remotely using standard PoE network switches, increasing reliability and operational efficiency.​

Flexible Deployment: PoE allows displays to be installed up to 300 feet from the network source, supporting creative and space-efficient layouts.​

When Did PoE Begin in Digital Signage?

The first official PoE standard, IEEE 802.3af, launched in 2003, delivering up to 15.4W per port. In the following years, enhancements like PoE+ (IEEE 802.3at, 2009) and PoE++ (IEEE 802.3bt, 2018) brought higher wattages (up to 60+W), enabling larger displays, media players, and advanced interactive signage.​

PoE adoption in digital signage ramped up in the late 2010s, gaining momentum as businesses sought to modernize with smart displays and ease of installation.​

Current Adoption and Future Prospects

Widespread in Modern Deployments: By 2025, PoE-enabled digital signage is common in retail, healthcare, transportation, smart buildings, and educational facilities due to the convergence of IoT devices and increased network speeds.​

Rapid Growth Ahead: The global PoE market (across applications) is growing at over 17–21% annually. Smart building initiatives, 5G rollouts, and demand for energy-efficient, easily managed digital signage are accelerating PoE’s use.​

Future: PoE will continue to expand its footprint, with improvements to power delivery enabling even larger and more complex digital canvases. Its ability to power sensors and interactive IoT elements positions PoE as a backbone for future digital and smart signage environments.​

Major Hardware Providers

Bluefin: Offers a wide range of PoE-enabled digital signage displays with BrightSign built-in, known for reliability and ease of installation.​

BrightSign: Leading supplier of robust digital signage media players, many of which support PoE and are widely used in retail, hospitality, and public venues.​

Patton Electronics: Supplies PoE Ethernet extenders and network solutions tailored for extending PoE far beyond standard Ethernet limits, valuable for signage in large or distributed facilities.​

Portworld: Specializes in customizable PoE display hardware for various digital signage applications.​



Major network switch providers (Cisco, Netgear, Ubiquiti): Provide enterprise-grade PoE switches powering both signage and supporting network devices.​

Wrap on PoE

Power over Ethernet is a cornerstone of today’s digital signage infrastructure, allowing for more flexible, sustainable, and remotely managed installations. Adoption is now widespread, especially in new and retrofit smart building projects, with continued growth expected as the underlying technology continues to evolve and enhance digital experiences in public and private spaces.​

