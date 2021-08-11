EU Digital COVID certificate Kiosks – EUDCC Passport Kiosk

EUDCC Kiosk News

The EU’s Digital COVID certificate officially comes into force from today, 1 July.

By Wednesday evening, 21 EU nations, out of the total 27, were connected to the system’s network and 6 others were technically ready. Some countries already began using the new health certificate in June.

According to the European Commission, all member states should now be in a position to issue and accept the pass, except for Ireland which has been delayed by cyber attacks.

A gradual implementation period is now in place, with a grace period running until 12 August for countries not ready on 1 July. During this period, other states should accept national documents on condition they contain data required at a European level.

But the launch comes under the cloud of the Delta variant, which is already prompting EU countries to restrict travel from countries where it is prevalent, such as the UK, Portugal and India.

The airline industry has also warned that EU countries are not coordinating their approaches to vaccine certification, potentially causing long delays at airports during the busy summer season.

