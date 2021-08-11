Kiosk Software Adds RFID Devices for Bluetooth NFC Kiosks

Bluetooth Kiosk & NFC Kiosk & RFID Kiosk News

YORK, Pa. – Elatec, Inc. and KioWare Kiosk System Software have announced they are entering an OEM partnership with the aim of developing products and solutions that are easily paired together. KioWare has added the Elatec TWN4 family of RFID card and NFC and BLE mobile credential readers to its list of supported devices which makes it easy for kiosk deployers to add RFID functionality.

Elatec is the leading global provider of solutions related to short-range wireless readers and writers. Offering high-performance multi- and single-frequency RFID devices, both with and without housing, Elatec provides a vast selection of solutions and configurations to accommodate the needs of its customer’s specialized projects. Devices like the TWN4 Slim and TWN4 MultiTech 2 BLE offer an external reader with its own dedicated housing that is integrated into a purposed device in just a few steps, while devices like the TWN4 MultiTech 3 BLE and TWN4 Palon Compact Panel require installation into the purposed device, but are more compact and fit directly into your existing hardware.

KioWare offers a wide range of kiosk lockdown and management software solutions for Android, Windows, and Chrome OS devices. Self-service kiosks and purposed devices built on KioWare can utilize features such as restricted browser access; keyboard filtering; pop-up window control; remote content updating; APIs for 3rd party add-ons; and more. KioWare also offers software solutions ranging from the touchless interface for end-users in KioTouch to video conferencing options in KioCall and the powerful kiosk network management tools in KioCloud and KioWare Server.

Effective August 2021, Elatec and KioWare are looking to develop products and solutions that are easily paired together for the benefit of their clients and their end-users. Click here to learn more about Elatec RFID Systems. To learn more about partnering with KioWare please e-mail us at [email protected].

Analytical Design Solutions, Inc. dba KioWare has been in business since 1991 providing IT consulting to businesses of all sizes, is located in York, Pennsylvania, and is a worldwide market leader in the self-service kiosks and purposed device markets. KioWare is kiosk system software that kiosk applications are built on and is used in over 14,000 projects in over 130 countries with project deployments that range from a handful to many thousands of kiosks.

