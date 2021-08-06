Vaccine Passport Kiosks – Where and How Are They Being Used

August 2021 — More and more businesses are requiring vaccination for employees. Along with that are restaurants (New York e.g.) where patrons need to be checked.

Immigration and travel passport kiosks now have to consider vaccination status

What are the options for “Vaccine Check-In Credentials” then?

CLEAR has the most robust system at this point, not only operating in airports but also extended to hospitality venues such as hotels. Many of the temperature sensing kiosks came with barcode scanners. They could provide some level of authorization based on the data while also never storing any data (a variant of PCI validation)

Restaurant Roundup Pymnts

With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, mass concern over the spread of the Delta variant and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) once again suggesting that even fully vaccinated people wear masks in areas of substantial or high transmission, many are pushing back against the sense of “back to normal” that pervaded in June and the better part of July.

Celebrity restaurateur Danny Meyer, CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group, for one, has announced that all the group’s restaurants will require staff to be vaccinated and will require diners to show proof of vaccine starting Sept. 7. Many New York City bars and restaurants already require proof of vaccine, with the state’s mobile “Excelsior Pass” making screening easier for many establishments.

“This is the most logical thing I’ve ever seen — I’m not a scientist, but I know how to read data,” Meyer said, appearing on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “And what I see is that this is a crisis of people who have not been vaccinated, and I feel strong responsibility, on our part as business leaders, to take care of our team and our guests, and that’s what we’re doing.”

From MSN.com April 2021 —

This week, the Venetian announced it’s implemented the digital health pass technology in hopes to speed up the return to conventions and trade shows. The health pass will only be used for events and not for regular resort guests.

“They will have the option to leverage CLEAR’s Health Pass for a frictionless and secure COVID-19 screening solution that is specific to their individual event needs,” a Venetian spokesperson said.

CLEAR also has a partnership with MGM Resorts, and the technology is used at Vegas Golden Knights games.

The next step for the company is a proof of vaccination option, which is coming soon.

“Just like the COVID testing, you’ll be able to clearly establish a link to your vaccine provider … whether you’re headed to a Las Vegas Knights game or event at the Venetian, you’ll have an opportunity to prove you’re vaccinated,” Perrin said.

“I think the problem with a vaccine passport is it may violate a tentative privacy that’s really an essential part of medical ethics,” UNLV School of Medicine Dean Marc Kahn said.

According to Kahn, laws in place to ensure privacy of medical information could stand in the way of businesses and governments requiring digital passports.

“Having to provide proof you’ve been vaccinated is better for the population than not doing that and hence ethically defensible,” Kahn said. “All in all I think a vaccine passport is actually a good idea in the setting of this active pandemic.”

From Biometric Update

This June, the European Union will initiate its Digital Green Certificate, or vaccination passport, available in paper form that includes a digital QR code. The passport is available to vaccinated EU citizens or those with antibodies proving they had the virus.

China recently eased travel restrictions on foreigners able to certify they were inoculated. However, only Chinese vaccines are acceptable despite being hard to find in Western countries.

Japan is one of the latest countries to join Denmark to provide citizens with vaccine passports. Popular tourist destinations such as Greece, Iceland and Belize are welcoming fully vaccinated tourists this summer.

The travel industry is not alone in developing health passes. Israel’s internal “green passport” incorporates QR codes to enable fully vaccinated citizens access to gyms and other recreational and cultural facilities. Los Angeles County residents may request their vaccine records for digital display using smartphones with the Apple Wallet or Google Pay app. Another vaccine app to help restart the live performance industry is in development by Ticketmaster, an international ticket sales and distribution company. Healthcare, education and other industries are exploring versions of vaccine passports.

A successful passport must meet a wide range of public and private organizations’ requirements, ranging from airlines to international customs booths and hotel conference halls. An executive of the Star Alliance, a group of 26 airlines worldwide, recently called on an organization such as the Group of 7 leading industrial nations to set vaccine passports standards. Without a widespread agreement, people may require multiple documents for various activities. There are currently at least 17 active passport initiatives in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom and that number is growing every day.

Non-governmental organizations are seeking common ground. The Vaccination Credential Initiative, which includes the Mayo Clinic, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce and more than 220 other organizations, is looking to verify COVID-19 and other vaccinations via a standardized smartphone app or paper document.

CLEAR HealthPass

Here are the selling points for CLEAR and they point to many partners on their website. Instant, easy access — Using the CLEAR app, you can enroll and complete your Health Pass on your personal device from the comfort of your home.

Integrated Lab Results — Easily integrate your latest COVID-19 lab result with access to over 30,000 labs. Just complete a one-time account link between your CLEAR and lab account.

COVID-19 vaccine validation – After you’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine, you can securely link your provider with CLEAR to confirm your vaccination status in an easy and privacy-preserving way.

Health survey — Take a real-time health survey to screen for possible symptoms and determine if you may be at risk.

Optional hardware — A CLEAR kiosk at the venue takes touchless temperature, integrating the result into the Health Pass. It’s the perfect add-on to enhance safety and streamline operations.