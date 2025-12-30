Kiosk Design Checklist

By | December 30, 2025
0 Comment
Looking for Accessible Kiosks?

A digital display, showcasing the best kiosk design, features an ad of a smiling person in a helmet with the text Learn about city programs. The backdrop includes the iconic Portofino Plaza building and a passerby strolling along.

Kiosk Design Checklist

Here is starting point checklist for Kiosk Design.

1) Purpose & Context (Start Here)

  • ☐ Clear primary task (order, pay, check-in, dispense, wayfinding)

  • ☐ Known environment: indoor / outdoor / semi-outdoor

  • ☐ User profile defined (first-time vs repeat, time-pressed, accessibility needs)

  • ☐ Expected session length < 60 seconds for core flow

2) Physical & Enclosure Design

  • ☐ Stable footprint (no wobble, tip-resistant, anchored if needed)

  • ☐ Reach zones comply with ADA height & depth

  • ☐ Rounded edges; no pinch points or sharp corners

  • ☐ Ventilation supports continuous operation

  • ☐ Easy access panels for service (no full teardown)

  • ☐ Materials chosen for location (retail abuse, UV, moisture, cleaning agents)

3) Display, Touch & Visibility

  • ☐ Screen readable in actual lighting (sunlight-readable if needed)

  • ☐ Touch targets ≥ 9–10 mm (larger for seniors / public spaces)

  • ☐ No glare at average viewing angles

  • ☐ Alternative input supported (physical button, keypad, voice, mobile)

  • ☐ Screen angle optimized for standing AND wheelchair users

4) UX / UI Flow

  • ☐ First screen explains what this kiosk does in < 3 seconds

  • ☐ One primary action per screen (avoid clutter)

  • ☐ Back, cancel, and help always visible

  • ☐ Error messages are human-readable and corrective

  • ☐ Idle attract screen is informative, not noisy

  • ☐ Timeout behavior tested (clear reset, privacy preserved)

5) Accessibility (Not Optional)

  • ☐ Screen reader / audio guidance available

  • ☐ Headphone jack or private audio option

  • ☐ High-contrast mode supported

  • ☐ Touch + non-touch path exists (mobile, keypad, voice)

  • ☐ Accessible path to all core functions (not just info)

6) Payments & Security

  • ☐ Card reader reachable and visible

  • ☐ Privacy shield / spacing considered

  • ☐ PCI-compliant components

  • ☐ PIN entry shielded

  • ☐ Camera placement avoids shoulder-surfing

  • ☐ Clear user trust cues (“Secure Payment”, branding)

7) Serviceability & Operations

  • ☐ Replaceable components in minutes, not hours

  • ☐ Cable strain relief and labeled wiring

  • ☐ Remote monitoring enabled (uptime, errors, consumables)

  • ☐ Consumables easy to reload (paper, cards, tickets)

  • ☐ Field tech can service without screen removal

8) Branding & Experience

  • ☐ Brand visible from 10–20 feet

  • ☐ Consistent brand language with app / web

  • ☐ Lighting enhances, doesn’t distract

  • ☐ Physical design reinforces brand promise (premium vs utilitarian)

9) Compliance & Risk

  • ☐ ADA reviewed with physical + software teams together

  • ☐ Local codes checked (fire, electrical, mounting)

  • ☐ Clear privacy notice displayed

  • ☐ Emergency stop / fail-safe behavior defined

10) Pilot & Validation

  • ☐ Tested with real users (not just internal teams)

  • ☐ Observe confusion points and hesitations

  • ☐ Measure task completion time

  • ☐ Capture abandonment reasons

  • ☐ Revise before scaling

🧠 Pro Tip (from repeated field failures)

If a kiosk looks great but needs explanation, the design is not finished.

Posts 2025: 14
Kiosk Design
Author: Staff Writer

With over 40 years in the industry, Craig is considered to be one of the top experts in the field. Kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and thousands of others. Craig was co-founder of kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global -- Currently he manages The Industry Group

Related Posts