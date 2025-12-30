Kiosk Design Checklist
Here is starting point checklist for Kiosk Design.
1) Purpose & Context (Start Here)
☐ Clear primary task (order, pay, check-in, dispense, wayfinding)
☐ Known environment: indoor / outdoor / semi-outdoor
☐ User profile defined (first-time vs repeat, time-pressed, accessibility needs)
☐ Expected session length < 60 seconds for core flow
2) Physical & Enclosure Design
☐ Stable footprint (no wobble, tip-resistant, anchored if needed)
☐ Reach zones comply with ADA height & depth
-
☐ Rounded edges; no pinch points or sharp corners
☐ Ventilation supports continuous operation
☐ Easy access panels for service (no full teardown)
☐ Materials chosen for location (retail abuse, UV, moisture, cleaning agents)
3) Display, Touch & Visibility
☐ Screen readable in actual lighting (sunlight-readable if needed)
☐ Touch targets ≥ 9–10 mm (larger for seniors / public spaces)
☐ No glare at average viewing angles
☐ Alternative input supported (physical button, keypad, voice, mobile)
☐ Screen angle optimized for standing AND wheelchair users
4) UX / UI Flow
☐ First screen explains what this kiosk does in < 3 seconds
☐ One primary action per screen (avoid clutter)
☐ Back, cancel, and help always visible
☐ Error messages are human-readable and corrective
☐ Idle attract screen is informative, not noisy
☐ Timeout behavior tested (clear reset, privacy preserved)
5) Accessibility (Not Optional)
☐ Screen reader / audio guidance available
☐ Headphone jack or private audio option
☐ High-contrast mode supported
☐ Touch + non-touch path exists (mobile, keypad, voice)
☐ Accessible path to all core functions (not just info)
6) Payments & Security
☐ Card reader reachable and visible
☐ Privacy shield / spacing considered
☐ PCI-compliant components
☐ PIN entry shielded
☐ Camera placement avoids shoulder-surfing
☐ Clear user trust cues (“Secure Payment”, branding)
7) Serviceability & Operations
☐ Replaceable components in minutes, not hours
☐ Cable strain relief and labeled wiring
☐ Remote monitoring enabled (uptime, errors, consumables)
☐ Consumables easy to reload (paper, cards, tickets)
☐ Field tech can service without screen removal
8) Branding & Experience
☐ Brand visible from 10–20 feet
☐ Consistent brand language with app / web
☐ Lighting enhances, doesn’t distract
☐ Physical design reinforces brand promise (premium vs utilitarian)
9) Compliance & Risk
☐ ADA reviewed with physical + software teams together
☐ Local codes checked (fire, electrical, mounting)
☐ Clear privacy notice displayed
☐ Emergency stop / fail-safe behavior defined
10) Pilot & Validation
☐ Tested with real users (not just internal teams)
☐ Observe confusion points and hesitations
☐ Measure task completion time
☐ Capture abandonment reasons
☐ Revise before scaling
🧠 Pro Tip (from repeated field failures)
If a kiosk looks great but needs explanation, the design is not finished.