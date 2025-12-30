Looking for Accessible Kiosks?

Kiosk Design Checklist

Here is starting point checklist for Kiosk Design.

1) Purpose & Context (Start Here)

☐ Clear primary task (order, pay, check-in, dispense, wayfinding)

☐ Known environment: indoor / outdoor / semi-outdoor

☐ User profile defined (first-time vs repeat, time-pressed, accessibility needs)

☐ Expected session length < 60 seconds for core flow

2) Physical & Enclosure Design

☐ Stable footprint (no wobble, tip-resistant, anchored if needed)

☐ Reach zones comply with ADA height & depth

☐ Rounded edges; no pinch points or sharp corners

☐ Ventilation supports continuous operation

☐ Easy access panels for service (no full teardown)

☐ Materials chosen for location (retail abuse, UV, moisture, cleaning agents)

3) Display, Touch & Visibility

☐ Screen readable in actual lighting (sunlight-readable if needed)

☐ Touch targets ≥ 9–10 mm (larger for seniors / public spaces)

☐ No glare at average viewing angles

☐ Alternative input supported (physical button, keypad, voice, mobile)

☐ Screen angle optimized for standing AND wheelchair users

4) UX / UI Flow

☐ First screen explains what this kiosk does in < 3 seconds

☐ One primary action per screen (avoid clutter)

☐ Back, cancel, and help always visible

☐ Error messages are human-readable and corrective

☐ Idle attract screen is informative, not noisy

☐ Timeout behavior tested (clear reset, privacy preserved)

5) Accessibility (Not Optional)

☐ Screen reader / audio guidance available

☐ Headphone jack or private audio option

☐ High-contrast mode supported

☐ Touch + non-touch path exists (mobile, keypad, voice)

☐ Accessible path to all core functions (not just info)

6) Payments & Security

☐ Card reader reachable and visible

☐ Privacy shield / spacing considered

☐ PCI-compliant components

☐ PIN entry shielded

☐ Camera placement avoids shoulder-surfing

☐ Clear user trust cues (“Secure Payment”, branding)

7) Serviceability & Operations

☐ Replaceable components in minutes, not hours

☐ Cable strain relief and labeled wiring

☐ Remote monitoring enabled (uptime, errors, consumables)

☐ Consumables easy to reload (paper, cards, tickets)

☐ Field tech can service without screen removal

8) Branding & Experience

☐ Brand visible from 10–20 feet

☐ Consistent brand language with app / web

☐ Lighting enhances, doesn’t distract

☐ Physical design reinforces brand promise (premium vs utilitarian)

9) Compliance & Risk

☐ ADA reviewed with physical + software teams together

☐ Local codes checked (fire, electrical, mounting)

☐ Clear privacy notice displayed

☐ Emergency stop / fail-safe behavior defined

10) Pilot & Validation

☐ Tested with real users (not just internal teams)

☐ Observe confusion points and hesitations

☐ Measure task completion time

☐ Capture abandonment reasons

☐ Revise before scaling

🧠 Pro Tip (from repeated field failures)

If a kiosk looks great but needs explanation, the design is not finished.