As posted on the Kiosk Association website Feb2021

Kiosk ADA 14 Point Checklist

General Areas of Discovery and Due Diligence for Review

Initial Design

Begin your initial design phase with full accessibility accommodated. You can always do a cost/benefit analysis and compare later to a stripped-down unit with its inherent liability

Hardware

Spacing — Depth, Clearance, Maneuvering, Protruding Objects Reach Ranges Interface considerations or Operable Parts Assistive considerations – user controls such as Braille and Tactile guidance Hardware assistive device inventory (audio jack e.g.)

Software

Does your application extend to assistive technologies (​ Example: ICT with a display screen shall be speech-output enabled for full and independent use by individuals with vision impairments.) The Big Seven – captions, contrast, audio, focus, target size, errors and labels

Devices

Assisted interface – review available tactile interface devices (NavPad e.g.) Review biometric and proxy interfaces – is there facial or is a mobile device required?

Testing

People with Disabilities – Blind, sight-impaired, deaf, quadriplegic e.g. Mobility – People in Wheelchair or Quadraplegic user group testing

Installation

Space, protruding, and maneuvering space? Light and any other environmental factors (ambient noise e.g.)

Notes

The above points are meant to provide a brief generalized direction that should be reviewed for any project.

Historically self-service or user-operated projects have been approached with little priority on ADA and accessibility.

More times than not true ADA is only offered as option which has costs in time and money, and generally minimized as much as possible to achieve price and delivery endpoints.

The Kiosk Association recommends beginning with true ADA as overall project scope to start with. Calculate your costs, timeframes and liabilities upfront. If you want to subsequently reduce the accessibility components for cost calculations, then you can always reduce your overall scope from your start point. You could develop a plan/method to accommodate and develop future accessibility for that matter.

