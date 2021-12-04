Market Research NRF Special – POS/mPOS ISV Report

POS Market Research NRF Offer

We are offering a one-time discount on the 2021 North America Merchant POS/mPOS Software ISV List With Marketshare. This report is by IHL Research which we have used in the past. POS is at the tipping point between oriented for customers more than oriented for employees. The report purchase includes a 30-minute orientation session (with a real person by name of Jerry) to help you maximize your dollar.

These days there are internet offers after internet offers from internet scraping data markets. Those predictable scraped internet reports are useless for any decision-making. Our preferred data and market research companies are companies such as IHL Research, Frost & Sullivan and Business Insider.

To purchase your copy contact [email protected]

Summary

This product is a list of over 175 top POS ISVs (independent software vendors) in the North American POS and mPOS markets for merchants and retailers. It is inclusive of those that make their own POS equipment like NCR, Oracle, Oracle/MICROS, Fujitsu and others, as well as pure software players like Aptos, OneView Commerce, and others. This list also includes the mPOS players such as Square, Toast, Clover, etc.

The format is in Excel and provides custom graphing opportunities. This is offered in an Enterprise License for $3,995. Kioskindustry has arranged a discounted license which is 20% off for KMA members. Non-members can get the report with 10% discount.

For each company, we look at their overall business, Total revenue, maintenance revenues, licenses outstanding, and Gross Payment Volume through their systems installed. We look at the data for Enterprise-level retailers by segment (retailers with 50 or more stores) and then SMB (below 50 stores) and this data is broken down by 13 different segments.

This product is ideal for payment providers, POS companies, private equity companies looking for acquisition candidates. It provides market share by more than 30 different metrics.

Video Preview

Total Software Related Revenue by Segment – See segments and examples below