Kiosk Association now a member of Digital Signage Federation

The Kiosk Manufacturer Association is now a member of the Digital Signage Federation — From KMA.global

As part of our continued involvement with interactive digital signage the Kiosk Association has joined the Digital Signage Federation as a dues-paying member. The Industry Group already has dedicated multiple digital signage channels covering digital signage, menu boards, media players and new touchscreen technologies.

Here is background on the organization

Who we are



We are the only not-for-profit independent voice of the digital signage industry, reflecting the diverse constituencies that make up our industry. Our goal is to continue building a strong foundation for the advancement of the industry. To this end, we partner with our members and key organizations to provide education, networking, and advocacy to continue moving the growth of the industry forward. So whether you are launching a new ad-based network or you’ve been around since the inception of digital signage, our hope is that you will find the resources you need to thrive.

How it works



The DSF is governed by a Board of Directors, a volunteer member board that is elected by the DSF membership in an annual election. The board consists of an Executive Committee-Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Treasurer, Secretary, and Immediate Past Chairman, all of whom serve one-year terms in their roles. At-Large Directors are elected to two year terms on a rotating basis, so that there are four or five directors each year who rotate on/off the board. All of the association’s projects and initiatives are board-driven and supported. Outside of the Board of Directors are our Committees that execute the board’s strategic initiatives throughout the year. Committees consist of additional volunteer members who have raised their hand and give their time to work on these events and projects. Our volunteers are our lifeblood – without them, we simply wouldn’t exist. What we do



DSF has a host of projects and initiatives that are going on at all times. We host Regional Networking Events, attend various industry shows, offer educational opportunities, provide industry research, promote our members in a variety of ways, and offer business opportunities to our members. We are the exclusive association sponsor of the Digital Signage Expo, the largest digital signage trade show in the world, and our official certification program is with the Digital Signage Experts Group (DSEG). We are always seeking ways to improve and advance our members and the industry. If you have an idea, send it our way.

Why us?

Because the digital signage industry needs an independent voice. Since our inception in 2010, the DSF has tirelessly worked to promote the industry as a whole. We established Privacy Standards that have since been cited in national publications and before Congress. We established the DSF In-Forum to provide end users a business tool to freely and easily source RFPs for their projects. We established the Seal of Professional Excellence to provide a graphic representation of our members’ commitment to excellence in business practices. We provide monthly educational opportunities in a variety of formats to provide learning opportunities and conversations around topics and case studies important to the industry.