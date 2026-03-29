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Last Updated on March 29, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

SiteKiosk Online’s family of supported OS for the kiosk client will grow! By the end of this year, we will have a new client to bring SiteKiosk’s platform to the Raspberry Pi. This will be not only a simple Digital Signage client but a full featured Kiosk client. All key SiteKiosk Online features are supported, so you get the complete protect, manage, and show experience.

Starting with this year’s ISE in Barcelona, you can sign up to become part of our early beta program. Just send an email to [email protected].