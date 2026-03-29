Raspberry Pi Digital Signage Software Released

By | March 29, 2026
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Raspberry Pi Digital Signage software
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Last Updated on March 29, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

SiteKiosk Online goes Raspberry Pi

January 29, 2026

SiteKiosk Online expands to Raspberry Pi, delivering a full-featured kiosk client. Sign up for the early beta starting at Integrated Systems Europe 2026.

SiteKiosk Online’s family of supported OS for the kiosk client will grow! By the end of this year, we will have a new client to bring SiteKiosk’s platform to the Raspberry Pi. This will be not only a simple Digital Signage client but a full featured Kiosk client. All key SiteKiosk Online features are supported, so you get the complete protect, manage, and show experience.

Starting with this year’s ISE in Barcelona, you can sign up to become part of our early beta program. Just send an email to [email protected].

Reference https://www.sitekiosk.com/news/sitekiosk-online-goes-raspberry-pi/

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Posts 2026: 7
interactive digital signage software
Author: Craig Allen Keefner

With over 40 years in the industry, Craig is considered to be one of the top experts in the field. Kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and thousands of others. Craig was co-founder of kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global -- Currently he manages The Industry Group

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