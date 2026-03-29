🔊

Last Updated on March 29, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

We are redoing the STANDARDS main page and here is what we had before…

Last Updated on March 18, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Table of Contents

Kiosk Standards and Regulations

Here is our coverage of the regulatory compliance standards which affect and/or come into play for kiosks. Some are by law, some by suggestion. Some apply to only federal but many are assumed across the board (based on legal activity). States often have their own set of regulations (think California). Biometrics in states like Illinois is another consideration. On our Legal Actions page we track different court cases across self-service.

Good Kiosk Regulations References

Compliance Overview by KIOSK — UL Testing, Environmental and Attack testing. At the KIOSK compliance lab, products undergo UL and other compliance testing to measure product safety and environmental testing to ensure kiosks can withstand the elements when placed in outdoor settings. Attack testing helps validate that the kiosk design provides a measure of security against vandalism.

Accessibility Compliance by Olea — the ADA regulations about kiosks aim to facilitate equal access and usage for individuals with physical disabilities, including those with mobility challenges, hearing, and vision impairments, parallel to those without such impairments. This inclusivity extends beyond the kiosk unit itself, encompassing the touchscreen, peripheral devices, and even the surrounding area.

Security Requirements — here is good example from Broward County — circa 2025 Defines “County Data” and “County Confidential Information” including sensitive personal and financial info​ Contractor must follow County security policies, provide training, and notify the County when access changes​ All remote network access needs VPN, multi-factor authentication, and encryption; noncompliance may result in suspension​ Data privacy must comply with Florida law (Section 501.171, Chapter 119), stored in the U.S., and can’t be disclosed/sold without approval​ Storage devices holding County Data must be securely wiped with certificate when requested​ All security or cyber incidents must be reported within 24 hours and a full report within 5 days​ Contractor must fully cooperate in incident investigation and provide forensic access​ Staff with access to confidential info require background checks and must not pose a security risk​ County Data may only be transmitted securely (HTTPS, SFTP) and not released without written consent​ Current unqualified SOC 2 Type II report may be required, covering all Trust Service Principles​ Software must follow secure SDLC, support AD and least privilege access, and quickly fix CVEs; encryption must be AES-256 at rest, TLS 1.2 in transit​ Contractor-supplied equipment must include physical security, promptly patch vulnerabilities, and support signed firmware updates​ PCI DSS compliance required for any software/equipment touching payment data, with annual certifications and prompt notification of loss of compliance​ HIPAA/HITECH compliance required if relevant; subcontractors must also comply​ App dev projects must follow County security standards and provide testing attestations if requested​



Separate Content Pages

Standards Matrix

Framework

Standards to Kiosks Mapping

Devices

Standards Frameworks

Standards Frameworks

Standards to Kiosks

Standards to Kiosks

More Discrete Standards Listing

Tools We Use Everyday

Google PageSpeed Insights — tests speed and accessibility — MOBILE is primary

MS Edge Accessibility Insights — quick fast pass for accessibility (WCAG 2.1)

Experte — free web tools based in Germany, also WCAG 2.1 — will test entire website for you

What About Mobile Apps? Here is a summation of Section 508 by the Veterans Administration. Section 508 Mobile Best PracticesSummary

More Regulations and Certification That Come Into Play — Depending

Light Emitting – Dark Sky Certification for E-Ink displays for City transit systems

Hurricanes – think of Smart City deployments in Florida

FEMA Codes for Reference

FERPA and GLBA

SAS70/SOC2/ISO 27001/SSAE16 or similar external reviews

Here is a running log of legal actions we keep

For our list of Assistive Technologies and providers click here

Light Electric Vehicles (bikes, scooters, eg) — UL 2271, 2849 — ISO 13063

Typical Smart City –– from Cherry Creek Colorado 2023