best verticals for self-service technology

Where Kiosks, Digital Signage & Unattended Retail Deliver ROI

We are constantly asked. “Where does self-service technology these days benefit the retailer and the customer.

Self-service technology has moved far beyond simple ticketing or check-in. In 2025–2026, the strongest growth is coming from multi-modal automation ecosystems — kiosks, digital signage, vending, AI-driven POS, smart lockers, and cloud analytics. Across The Industry Group network, we consistently see a blend of labor efficiency, higher throughput, and better customer experience driving adoption.

Below is a breakdown of the top-performing verticals, why they’re surging, and where OEMs, integrators, and operators should focus for the highest return.

Top Verticals Overview (2025–2026)

1. QSR & Fast Casual Restaurants

Demand for kiosks, menu boards, AI-ordering, and pickup lockers continues to outpace all other sectors. Upsell automation alone drives some of the fastest ROI.

2. Grocery & Retail

Shrink reduction, returns automation, and BOPIS/locker fulfillment dominate the investment cycle.

3. Healthcare & Patient Intake

Staffing gaps + regulatory pressure = explosive growth for check-in, ID verification, and wayfinding kiosks. Healthcare is huge for EV charging stations.

4. Hospitality & Travel

Airlines, hotels, and attractions aim for higher throughput and fast smooth “memorable” guest journeys.

5. Amusement, Attractions & Entertainment

IAAPA’s strongest segment: ticketing, photo capture, F&B kiosks, digital signage, and smart lockers.

Vertical Key Use Cases Primary Tech ROI Strength QSR & Fast Casual Self-ordering, menu boards, pickup lockers Kiosks, AI ordering, POS, digital signage ★★★★★ Grocery & Retail SCO, returns, BOPIS lockers, endless aisle Kiosks, lockers, signage, vision systems ★★★★★ Healthcare Patient check-in, ID verify, wayfinding Kiosks, secure payments, signage, queueing ★★★★☆ Hospitality & Travel Hotel check-in, ticketing, bag tag Kiosks, signage, POS, credentialing ★★★★☆ Amusement & Attractions Ticketing, photo, F&B, lockers Kiosks, digital signage, RFID lockers ★★★★☆ Gaming & Casinos TITO, loyalty, sports betting, cage automation Secure kiosks, AML/KYC, signage ★★★★★ Transportation & Smart City EV/parking, transit ticketing, permits Kiosks, chargers, signage, payments ★★★☆☆ Parcel & Last-Mile Logistics Returns, package pickup, refrigerated lockers Smart lockers, kiosks, RFID ★★★★☆ Financial Services ATM, bill pay, cash-to-card Kiosks, POS terminals, ID verify ★★★☆☆

So what about kiosk market share and growth?

Ok — What About Self-Service Overall? Let the Big Dog Eat!

If we naïvely add the midpoints we get ≈$210B global spend in 2024 across the stack. That overstates true TAM because:

POS is used in many non–self-service scenarios.

Kiosks and vending often embed POS and sometimes digital signage displays.

Conversational AI runs both on self-service endpoints and on contact-centre / web channels.

The global self-service technology stack—kiosks, POS, digital signage, smart vending, and conversational AI—sits in the $150–200B range today, with blended high-single-digit growth and pockets of >20% CAGR where AI is involved.

Roughly 60%+ of global self-service technology spend is concentrated in Retail + QSR, with another ~20% across travel/hospitality, transportation, and gaming, and the remaining 15–20% spread across healthcare, parcel, BFSI, and attractions.

Service…Did Someone Say Service?

1. High-Level Summary (Global, 2024)

Global service + warranty value across all self-service technology:

👉 Estimated $27–34 Billion per year

Broken down as:

Service / Maintenance: ~$21–27B

Extended Warranty: ~$6–7B

This scales with installed base growth, not new hardware shipments — which is the right way to model it.

2. How the Service/Warranty Market Works

For nearly all categories, service contracts fall into predictable ranges:

Segment Typical Service Cost Per Endpoint Warranty/Extended Warranty Kiosks 8–12% of hardware value annually 8–12% of hardware value per year POS (fixed & mobile) 12–18% annually Often bundled, 8–12% per year Digital Signage 6–12% annually 5–8% per year Smart Vending 12–20% annually 10–12% per year Smart Lockers 10–14% annually 8–10% per year Conversational AI endpoints 20–30% annually (software support) Mostly software subscription

These are the ratios I used to model global value.

3. The Big Calculation: Installed Base × Service Ratios

This is where the market really lives.

Below is a breakdown by technology class.

A. Interactive & Self-Service Kiosks

Installed base (global): 13–16 million units

Avg hardware cost: $3,000–8,000

Annual service/warranty spend:

≈ $6–8B

Includes:

Field service

RMA

Preventive maintenance

Remote monitoring

Software support

Onsite labor

B. Digital Signage

Installed base: >100 million screens (retail, QSR, transportation, OOH)

Annual service envelope:

≈ $5–7B

Breakdown:

Device monitoring

CMS support

Onsite swap

Calibration

Network connectivity / bandwidth mgmt.

Signage is huge because the screens are everywhere, even if per-device contracts are smaller.

C. POS Terminals (fixed + mobile)

Installed base: 140–180 million terminals

ASP service: $40–120 per terminal annually

Total service value:

≈ $8–10B

POS is by far the largest installed base of any self-service-related category, which drives a massive recurring MSP/ISO/VAR ecosystem.

D. Smart / Intelligent Vending

Installed base: 18–25 million machines

Annual service (highest ratio of all):

≈ $3–4B

Why so high?

Vending requires cleaning, replenishment, cash handling, refrigeration, robotics, etc.

Many operators outsource maintenance.

AI/smart vending pushes the service premium even higher.

E. Smart Lockers / Parcel Terminals

Installed base: 3–4 million units (global)

Annual service value:

≈ $1.2–1.7B

High because lockers require:

Door mechanism maintenance

Networking

SLA-driven uptime (especially in retail & campus settings)

F. Conversational Voice / AI Endpoints

Installed base: 200–300 million devices (but only 2–3 million true commercial endpoints)

Annual support:

≈ $0.5–1B

This is small today but is the fastest-growing category because:

Drive-thru AI requires continuous tuning

Hospitality/retail voice kiosks require hosted AI models

Contact center AI endpoints bleed into kiosk endpoints

Expect 20–30% CAGR for AI service contracts alone.

4. Market-Wide Total (All Categories)

Service + Warranty Market Size (Global, 2024)

Category Estimated Annual Value Kiosks $6–8B Digital Signage $5–7B POS $8–10B Smart Vending $3–4B Smart Lockers $1.2–1.7B Conversational AI Endpoints $0.5–1B Total $27–34B

5. CAGR Outlook (Service Side Only)

Service and warranty grows slower than hardware except in AI.

Category Service CAGR Estimate (2024–2030) Kiosks 6–8% Digital Signage 7–9% POS 5–7% Smart Vending 11–13% Smart Lockers 10–12% Conversational AI 20–30% Weighted Average ~8–10%

This means the global service market could reach:

$45–55B by 2030

The global service and warranty ecosystem surrounding self-service technology—kiosks, POS, digital signage, vending, lockers, and AI—is worth $27–34 billion annually, driven by the massive installed base of POS and digital signage and the high service intensity of kiosks and vending. By 2030 this will grow to $45–55 billion, with AI service contracts growing the fastest.

Grand Total — Global Self-Service Technology Market (2024)

👉 $180 Billion – $235 Billion per year

(Hardware + software + services + warranty + AI)

This is the correct “full stack” number for TIG/KMA positioning.

How the Total Breaks Down

A. Hardware + Software (core markets)

Interactive kiosks: $35B

Digital signage: $29B

Smart vending: $25B

POS terminals: $110B

Conversational AI software/platforms: $12B

Subtotal Hardware + Software = $150B – $185B

(Range reflects overlap, especially POS–kiosk–signage.)

B. Service + Warranty (attached value across all markets)

Kiosks: $6–8B

Digital signage: $5–7B

POS: $8–10B

Smart vending: $3–4B

Lockers: $1.2–1.7B

Conversational AI support: $0.5–1B

Subtotal Services + Warranty = $27B – $34B

We’ll stop there for now…