Member, picks, Printer

BOCA’s Lemur-Z Provides Easy Replacement for Zebra’s KR403/203 Kiosk Printer

Zebra Printer Replacement

Editor Note:  It is worth noting that the End of Life notices for the Zebra printers are in full force.  There are many other printers which replace the 203/403 but the closest we have seen in the Boca printer (pictured next to 403 in feature image). Looks to be identical drop-in-replacement for existing mounts.  An older iteration of the 403 is the Swecoin 7000 series which was the original model.

August, 21, 2020, Boca Raton, FL
zebra and boca
The Zebra KR403 is on your left and the Boca Lemur-Z is on the right. Click for a full size image and a good detailed view

BOCA’s Lemur-Z kiosk printer has attracted attention from kiosk manufacturers and end-users as a seamless replacement for older printer models, like Zebra’s KR403 and KR203. The Lemur-Z makes a costly kiosk re-design unnecessary, as customers can easily swap-out their legacy printer for the BOCA replacement.

Click image to see full size image

The Lemur-Z comes standard with a presenter and is available with a host of optional features, including roll holder, Ethernet, WiFi or Bluetooth interfaces, and low paper sensor.

Lemur-Z Resources:
 
CONTACT:
Boca Systems, Inc.
1065 South Rogers Circle
Boca Raton, FL 33487
E: boca@bocasystems.com
ABOUT BOCA:
For forty years, BOCA has been a leading manufacturer of ticket, kiosk and receipt printers.  BOCA’s printers are installed worldwide and are known for their speed, reliability and durability. Although BOCA’s wide range of products supports a variety of applications, BOCA’s engineering team welcomes unusual projects where they can take advantage of their expertise in printing, barcode, and RFID technologies.  Customers benefit from BOCA’s unique position as a manufacturer of both printers and stock, including tickets, wristbands, and labels.  BOCA produces over 1 billion tickets each year, and the company stands behind our product with our free print head replacement policy.