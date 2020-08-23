Zebra Printer Replacement
Editor Note: It is worth noting that the End of Life notices for the Zebra printers are in full force. There are many other printers which replace the 203/403 but the closest we have seen in the Boca printer (pictured next to 403 in feature image). Looks to be identical drop-in-replacement for existing mounts. An older iteration of the 403 is the Swecoin 7000 series which was the original model.
BOCA’s Lemur-Z kiosk printer has attracted attention from kiosk manufacturers and end-users as a seamless replacement for older printer models, like Zebra’s KR403 and KR203. The Lemur-Z makes a costly kiosk re-design unnecessary, as customers can easily swap-out their legacy printer for the BOCA replacement.
The Lemur-Z comes standard with a presenter and is available with a host of optional features, including roll holder, Ethernet, WiFi or Bluetooth interfaces, and low paper sensor.
- Printer drawings: https://www.
bocasystems.com/documents/ 424056%20(REV%20C)%20Lemur-Z% 20Reference.pdf
- Printer spec sheet: https://www.
bocasystems.com/documents/ LemurZ_data.pdf
