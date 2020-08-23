Zebra Printer Replacement

Editor Note: It is worth noting that the End of Life notices for the Zebra printers are in full force. There are many other printers which replace the 203/403 but the closest we have seen in the Boca printer (pictured next to 403 in feature image). Looks to be identical drop-in-replacement for existing mounts. An older iteration of the 403 is the Swecoin 7000 series which was the original model.

August, 21, 2020, Boca Raton, FL

BOCA’s Lemur-Z kiosk printer has attracted attention from kiosk manufacturers and end-users as a seamless replacement for older printer models, like Zebra’s KR403 and KR203. The Lemur-Z makes a costly kiosk re-design unnecessary, as customers can easily swap-out their legacy printer for the BOCA replacement.

The Lemur-Z comes standard with a presenter and is available with a host of optional features, including roll holder, Ethernet, WiFi or Bluetooth interfaces, and low paper sensor.

Lemur-Z Resources :

CONTACT :



1065 South Rogers Circle

Boca Raton, FL 33487

ABOUT BOCA :

For forty years, BOCA has been a leading manufacturer of ticket, kiosk and receipt printers. BOCA’s printers are installed worldwide and are known for their speed, reliability and durability. Although BOCA’s wide range of products supports a variety of applications, BOCA’s engineering team welcomes unusual projects where they can take advantage of their expertise in printing, barcode, and RFID technologies. Customers benefit from BOCA’s unique position as a manufacturer of both printers and stock, including tickets, wristbands, and labels. BOCA produces over 1 billion tickets each year, and the company stands behind our product with our free print head replacement policy.