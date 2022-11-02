Receipt Printer Kiosk – Nanoptix

Receipt Printer Kiosk News

Nanoptix made the trip to Vegas and G2E. Global Gaming Expo (G2E) is the world’s premier international gaming trade show. At the show many Nanoptix receipt printers were shown. A couple which were highlighted includes the Orizon which is unique in that it supports a wide variety of peripheral devices (USB and HDMI) eliminating the usual USB hub. Here is the Orizon brochure. The HSVL lottery ticket printer was also highlighted at the show. Prints a ticket in 0.6 seconds. Up to 3.6 mil paper and multiple positioning for the roll via adjustable spindle. Here is the HSVL brochure.

About Nanoptix

Nanoptix is a global provider of thermal printing solutions and technologies for the gaming, lottery, kiosk, POS and amusement industries. Nanoptix has earned a reputation of excellent value and customer support, with superior technology at a very competitive price. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Dieppe, New Brunswick, Canada, Nanoptix designs and manufactures a diverse portfolio of printing solutions including Ticket In Ticket Out (TITO) printers, roll stock printers, desktop printers, high-speed couponing printers and self-service terminals. Our products meet the demands of high-volume transaction environments and the reliability needed by our customers.

Nanoptix has developed a global presence in the industry and serves customers on 6 continents. We sell our products and services to original equipment manufacturers, distributors and end-users located throughout the world.

Orizon Receipt Printer and Device Hub

The ultimate kiosk printer, the Orizon NextGen is a computer inside a printer. Not only is it the quickest and most durable printer of its kind, the Orizon NextGen is also an integration hub – it can integrate and power a wide range of peripherals within a kiosk solution.

HSVL Receipt Printer

The HSVL Advance (High Speed Video Lottery) receipt Printer, provides manufacturers ultimate flexibility and outstanding reliability. By using innovatively designed movable spindle arms the HSVL Advance can adapt to any kiosk design.

For More Information

Address

699 Champlain Street

Dieppe, New Brunswick

E1A 1P6 CANADA

Toll-free North America:

+1-888-983-3030

Phone: +1-506-384-3388

Fax: +1-506-384-3588

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.nanoptix.com

