Quick Service Restaurant FAQ for Operators

Kiosks in quick‑service restaurants (QSRs) reliably lift sales and throughput when they are tightly integrated with POS and kitchen systems and offered alongside human ordering, not instead of it. The answers below are tailored for Retail & Restaurant Operators.​

Do kiosks increase average check size in QSR?

Self‑order kiosks consistently increase average check size, often in the 15–30% range, by systematically suggesting add‑ons, combos, and upgrades on every order. Operators and major brands report that kiosks never “forget” to upsell, and guests are more willing to add items when choosing privately on a screen.​

Will kiosks slow down the ordering process?

Properly designed kiosks usually speed service instead of slowing it down. By letting multiple guests order in parallel and sending orders directly to the kitchen, restaurants can cut order and wait times significantly and move more transactions during peak periods.​

How many kiosks does a restaurant need?

The right number depends on volume, layout, and how much traffic you shift from the counter, but many QSRs start with 2–4 kiosks per busy location. A typical rule of thumb is to size kiosk capacity for your peak 15–30 minutes so queues stay manageable while still keeping at least one staffed lane available.​

How do kiosks integrate with kitchen systems?

Modern QSR kiosks connect directly to your POS and kitchen display system (KDS), so kiosk orders flow into the same queue as counter, drive‑thru, and mobile orders. Menu changes, pricing, and modifiers are usually managed centrally in the POS, and the KDS routes items to the right station for accurate, synchronized production.​

Do customers still want human ordering?

Yes—many guests like the option to order from staff, especially for complex questions or special situations—but a growing share prefer self‑service when the line is long or they know what they want. Successful restaurants keep both: kiosks for speed, privacy, and customization, and staff lanes for hospitality, assistance, and upselling in person.​

How do kiosks affect drive-thru and mobile orders?

Kiosks complement drive‑thru and mobile by offloading front‑counter traffic and feeding all channels into a single production queue. With a connected platform, you can balance in‑store, kiosk, drive‑thru, QR, and app orders together, smoothing peaks and improving overall kitchen utilization and guest wait times.​

Are kiosks practical for small restaurants?

Kiosks are increasingly practical even for small and single‑unit operators thanks to lower hardware costs and cloud software options. Many independents use one or two kiosks to reduce counter congestion, reallocate limited staff to food prep and hospitality, and still gain the upsell and accuracy benefits larger chains see.

More Resources

End of FAQ