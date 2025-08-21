G2E Trade Show

Experience the Future of Casino Cash Operations- For Free!

We’re excited to invite you to join us at G2E in Las Vegas this October—and we’re covering your General Admission Expo Pass!

Register by September 13 to claim your complimentary pass. After that, passes are available at a discounted rate of $75.

While you are here be sure to stop by booth #3044 where you’ll see how CPI’s latest innovations that are transforming casino operations from the slot floor to the back of house.

Claim Your Free Pass & Schedule Time With the CPI Team Now 👉 Make Appointment

The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2025 is shaping up to be one of the largest and most innovative shows yet. Here are the key highlights for this year:

Dates and Venue: G2E 2025 takes place October 6–9, 2025, at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. The Expo Hall runs from October 7–9.globalgamingexpo+4

25th Anniversary: G2E celebrates its 25th year, marking a significant milestone for the industry.globalgamingexpo

Dealer Championship Debut: The inaugural G2E Dealer Championship brings together top casino dealers from across the U.S. to compete in blackjack and roulette, showcasing their technical skills and hospitality for cash prizes.reviewjournal+1

Attendance and Exhibitors: The event is expected to draw over 25,000 industry professionals from more than 100 countries, with nearly 400 exhibitors presenting the latest gaming technologies and solutions.globalgamingexpo+2

Audience Profile: Most attendees are senior-level or executive professionals—CEOs, CFOs, product leaders, and compliance officers—making it a prime environment for networking and forming strategic partnerships.marketing.vendelux

Focus on Innovation: This year’s show emphasizes cutting-edge products in iGaming, casino operations, sports betting, hospitality technology, esports, and marketing solutions. There’s a distinct focus on engaging younger generations through mobile and online platforms.yogonet+1

Networking and Education: G2E offers curated exhibitor booths, live demos, educational panels, and high-level networking, supporting growth and change in the gaming industry.rgoproductions

EXHIBITORS OF INTEREST

Booth #3044 where you’ll see CPI’s latest innovations

Nanoptix (booth 2036): Global provider of thermal printing solutions for gaming, kiosks, POS, and amusements; a KMA member and key exhibitor.kioskindustry

SUZOHAPP (booth 4233): A world leader in gaming and sports betting products, serving operators and OEMs with a large portfolio of components, also identified as a KMA member.kioskindustry

Other Notables: Advantech and NIDEC Instruments will be present with kiosk card readers and dispensers, though not explicitly listed as KMA members, they are notable for kiosk industry participation at G2E.kioskindustry