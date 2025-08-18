Hospitality Kiosks – Scaling Software with AI

Brian Meyers: A Pragmatist Powering Hotel Tech Innovation

Nice write-up on Hospitalitytech.com, which so happens to include a nice picture of Olea Hotel Check-In kiosk running Oracle Opera PMS. Oracle is different in that they not only provide the backend and software, but if you like, they will provide their kiosks. Or in this case, work with Olea Kiosks, it appears.

AI Use Case — While much of the hospitality industry’s AI focus remains on guest-facing tools, Meyers has been quietly implementing AI behind the scenes to eliminate inefficiencies and manual processes. One of his most successful AI deployments to date is a tool that streamlines how MGM’s catering teams handle banquet event orders (BEOs).

Summary

Early Shift to Tech: Brian Meyers, once set to be a doctor, saw firsthand that healthcare’s incentives didn’t align with his values. He pivoted to computers early, driven by a desire to work where people find joy.

Build vs. Buy Ethos: Meyers uses a functional point analysis to gauge project complexity. For massive, multi-functional systems—think Oracle Opera PMS—he’s a buyer. For focused pain points he’s experienced himself, he builds in-house. “Complexity and clarity decide it,” Meyers says. If he knows the actors and the pain point, he builds. If not, he partners.

Disney Roots: At Walt Disney World, Meyers created a project cost forecasting tool still in use decades later. He identified a recurring issue: call center and IT teams were siloed during major campaigns, causing reservation systems to crash. His solution was collaboration and infrastructure, which led to the launch of Capacity Engineering, saving Disney $2 million annually.

Leadership Advice: Disney mentor Gary Green’s wisdom stuck: “Find where no one’s standing on the baseball field.” Meyers used this approach, moving from manager to leader by filling gaps others ignored—a strategy he brought to MGM.

Integration = Guest Experience: Biggest tech gain for guests? Seamless system integration. Meyers aims to bust silos so guests don’t need to re-enter information across point solutions. MGM’s PMS got upgraded to Oracle Opera Cloud (Park MGM went live July 22, 2025). Direct collaboration with Oracle R&D lets MGM steer product features—few hotels get this access.

Continuous Improvement: Meyers regularly stays at MGM properties to experience tech as guests do. Noticed a spa reservation pain point; pushed for direct tablet integrations. The philosophy: every guest-facing system should connect smoothly—whether it’s TV, in-room tablets, or spa reservations.

Scaling with AI: Meyers runs experiments to upskill his teams using AI-powered application development. Recent project: automating third-party payments for hotel stays, built without writing code manually. Within two weeks, the team produced a working prototype, solving business needs and learning modern tools.

Bottom Line: Meyers blends deep industry knowledge with a willingness to experiment, not just for show but to solve real operational problems. He’s a hotel tech exec who still codes, still listens to guests, and keeps tech lean and relevant. That’s how hospitality gets smarter.

“I knew I didn’t want to fix laptops in a back room. I wanted to create experiences that bring joy.” Meyers’ journey shows how transparent, pragmatic leadership—plus a dash of DIY spirit—can change the face of hospitality technology.

