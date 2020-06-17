From Kiosk.com Jun2020

We all know that returns are an essential part of the consumer journey, yet they can cause retailers some serious trouble to process. For instance, in-store returns are a great way to recapture lost revenue from returns, but processing them at the checkout can cause longer lines, create more work for staff and extend wait times for customers who are trying to buy something.

Retailers learn how they may recapture lost revenue from returns

While 61% of Americans prefer to return goods in-store according to UPS research, those retailers who do offer in-store returns generally have not adapted specifically for this customer journey. Customers with a return transaction often have to wait in line with everyone else to sort their return out and after their handover, may wait up to 3 weeks for credit card refunds (where these are offered).

When making an in-store return, 70% purchase an additional item

Alternatively, customers can book ahead using the digital portal, linked via the retailer website, and hosted by Doddle. In this return path, customers simply scan the code from the portal once they’re in store, and the label is automatically printed. Once they’ve applied the label and dropped the parcel into the hatch, they’re free to shop. When making an in-store return, 70% purchase an additional item compared to only 42% who make a new purchase while processing an online return.

