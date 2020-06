Last Updated on June 17, 2020 at 4:29 pm

Most agree that the coronavirus pandemic will accelerate

mobile commerce and contactless approaches. In response to global COV-19 virus prevention and control, we developed a revolutionary technology, contactless temperature measurement intelligent identification terminal.

In many businesses, hospitals and retailers, temperature screening of employees and visitors is already necessary to stop the virus.

Temperature-sensing kiosks can help

prevent crises and optimize return to business as employees and guests return to work and entertainment venues.

Features:

Available in 10.1″ and 15.6″ widescreen sizes

Zero Bezel design, with an all-metal casing

RK3288 quad-core processor with primary frequency of 1.8gh

There arere two options — touch and non-touchscreen

