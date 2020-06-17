Last Updated on June 17, 2020 at 4:29 pm

Most agree that the coronavirus pandemic will accelerate

mobile commerce and contactless approaches. In response to global COV-19 virus prevention and control, we developed a revolutionary technology, contactless temperature measurement intelligent identification terminal.

In many businesses, hospitals and retailers, temperature screening of employees and visitors is already necessary to stop the virus.

Temperature-sensing kiosks can help

prevent crises and optimize return to business as employees and guests return to work and entertainment venues.

Features：

Available in 10.1″ and 15.6″ widescreen sizes

Zero Bezel design, with an all-metal casing

RK3288 quad-core processor with primary frequency of 1.8gh

There arere two options — touch and non-touchscreen

Please consult us for more information.

Website：www.ustdstouch.com

Email:info@tdstouch.com