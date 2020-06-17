TDS kiosk
Member, picks, temperature kiosk

TDSTOUCH introduces a contactless temperature measurement intelligent identification terminal

Most agree that the coronavirus pandemic will accelerate
mobile commerce and contactless approaches. In response to global COV-19 virus prevention and control, we developed a revolutionary technology, contactless temperature measurement intelligent identification terminal.

In many businesses, hospitals and retailers, temperature screening of employees and visitors is already necessary to stop the virus.

Temperature-sensing kiosks can help
prevent crises and optimize return to business as employees and guests return to work and entertainment venues.

  • Features：
  • Available in 10.1″ and 15.6″ widescreen sizes
  • Zero Bezel design, with an all-metal casing
  • RK3288 quad-core processor with primary frequency of 1.8gh
  • There arere two options — touch and non-touchscreen

Please consult us for more information.
Website：www.ustdstouch.com
Email:info@tdstouch.com