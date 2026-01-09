CES 2026: AI, robotics drive B2C/B2B crossover

Photo provided by the Consumer Technology Association.

Tech Report from Las Vegas

Everyone knows AI is changing the way we live. What became obvious walking the CES show this week is that everything from making the morning coffee to using the toilet to knowing the best route to get to wherever you’re going when you leave the house (and how you get there) will be done on autopilot.

AI has become the intelligence engine behind a rapidly growing number of physical tools people use in both private and public environments, handling perception, decision making and control.

And while the goal of CES has always been to showcase home technology, as this technology has advanced, so has its application to public spaces.

As noted in last week’s CES preview article, the line between “smart home” and “smart environment” is blurring. AI and robotic technology developed for the home (B2C) has been adapted to public spaces (B2B).

Artly AI’s automatic barista configurations, for example, show a single AI-robotics stack being monetized via cafés (B2B services), self-serve kiosks (B2B2C) and potentially, home units (B2C).

Bioconnect’s VitalPlatform, meanwhile, demonstrates how consumer-friendly camera screening becomes an enterprise analytics platform for wellness and safety.

Tools such as AI video avatars and emotion recognizing interactive music are boosting customer experience in public spaces as well as homes. Biometric device-stored personal identities eliminate the need for cards or apps while maintaining privacy, in both the home and the public space.

The strategy for tech innovators of “design once, then sell to both households and owners/operators in the public environments” offers a way to boost ROI on R&D.

Automation in the public space was on full display at the main CES venues – the Las Vegas Convention Center, The Venetian Expo and the C Space Campus (Aria).

Examples from the CES trade show floors include:

Following are highlights from the show floors in alphabetical order.

AETI Global

AETI Global, a provider of food and beverage vending machines, demonstrated its Magic Coffee Series machines, including the MCF Vending Pro, which serves more than 10 hot beverage options, including coffee, latte, cappuccino and hot chocolate.

Beverages are served in 12-ounce cups in 60 to 120 seconds, and the machine holds a capacity of 150 cups and 80 lids.

The series also includes the MCF Mini and the MCF Mini Dual machines.

AETI machines also include ice cream, cotton candy, popcorn, balloon, souvenir and phone case vending machines.

Ahln

The Ahln smart delivery box offers a secure and automated smart delivery system designed to store and facilitate package deliveries. It provides users with a contactless and convenient method to receive their parcels, eliminating issues like theft and failed deliveries.

The box stores parcels in a secure, tamper-proof locker. Only the designated recipient can access the package using a unique code or app authentication.

Retailers can integrate the box into their checkout process, allowing customers to choose a secure locker delivery option.

For e-commerce businesses and logistics providers, the box streamlines the delivery process, reducing the need for multiple delivery attempts. This leads to cost savings on fuel, labor and package replacements due to theft or misdelivery.

The system demonstrates how one automation platform supports both home and commercial environments, defining the B2C/B2B blending at CES.

Antamix

Antamix presented its multifunctional culinary robot that automates key cooking processes — chopping, mixing, heating, steaming and kneading — all within a single, compact device. The unit is designed for both consumer and commercial kitchens.

The robot demonstrates how one robotic platform supports both home and commercial environments, once again demonstrating the B2C/B2B blending at CES.

Unlike conventional food processors, Antamix features:

Adaptive cooking intelligence: a temperature and viscosity–sensing system for automatic recipe adjustments.

Modular attachments tailored to regional cuisines (African, Mediterranean, Asian, etc.).

Controlled induction heating with precise temperature.

A 1,000-watt DC motor torque for handling heavy doughs, dense batters and tough ingredients.

Dishwasher safe components.

Aquablu

Aquablu, a provider of hydration systems, presented its Refill+ Series 2. Powered by Aura, the company’s new operating system, it connects all Aquablu products and data into one ecosystem that offers more variety for users and gives facility managers full control through real-time insights.

With over 60 drink combinations — from hot water at 75 degrees Centigrade and 90 degrees Centigrade to chilled or extra-sparkling water with enriched flavors — the system offers maximum variety without the need for multiple machines. All flavors are enriched with vitamins and minerals, and contain no sugar.

Operators can change flavors with automatic RFID detection.

Users can personalize hydration with five water types, six flavors and three functional boosts.

The company also introduced a new flavor: Refresh, consisting of cucumber, yuzu, and mint, enriched with vitamins C and B12.

The Aura operating system allows facility managers to proactively manage maintenance and replenishment, and to gain real-time insight into usage, system status, and CO₂ and plastic bottle savings.

Artly AI

Artly AI, a manufacturer of AI enabled robots for various service tasks, presented its Artly Barista Bot, featuring an AI-powered robotic arm that functions as a barista, making various coffee drinks. The robot was developed to combine robotics with artistic coffee-making skills, using deep learning and motion capture to learn its techniques by observing human baristas.

The Barista Bot can mimic complex movements to create consistent, high-quality beverages.

The bot comes in three physical options: an open station designed for cafes, offices or retail stores; an enclosed option with a protective enclosure to prevent unauthorized access and an enlarged fridge for increased storage and an integrated display screen for promotions; and a kiosk option, a fully self contained coffee station featuring a built-in condiment bar and a walk-in storage area, designed for malls, campuses and public spaces for high traffic locations such as airports or events.

Atomic RFID

Atomic RFID, a provider of access control technology, presented its ATOM-ICOM AI touchscreen intercom kiosk with VirtualGuard for secure entry. The AI-powered platform and touchscreen act as a 24/7 virtual guard, verifying visitors via QR codes, facial recognition or RFID credentials.

The platform controls gates and doors remotely through the company’s cloud-based app or web interface, with seamless integration for any property.

The company also provided information about its UHF long range RFID reader, its advanced access control cloud, its UHF RFID tags, its Wiegand 26 keyfob, its Wiegand 26 access card and more.

Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd.

Autel Intelligent Technology Corp. Ltd., a provider of diagnostic, testing systems, smart charging systems and electronic components, demonstrated its EV MaxiCharger AC Compact Gen2 and its EV MaxiCharger DC50.

The AC Compact Gen 2 offers a turnkey solution for AC charging with enhanced reliability through architectural optimization and multi-layer safety design. The DIY replacement and one-click installation design reduce user costs and enable rapid deployment.

The MaxiCharger DC50 is an all-in-one 50 KW DC fast charger with a compact size designed for space-constrained commercial sites. Dual 5G and Mesh networking ensure 99.9% uptime.

The company’s EV Maxicharger solutions also include the AC Pro, the DC Fast, the AC Ultra and the DC Hipower.

Bioconnect Inc.

Bioconnect Inc., a digital healthcare company specializing in AI based contactless biometric screening technology, introduced its VitalTracker and VitalPlatform — honored as a CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree for advancing Human Security for All through accessible, camera-based health monitoring.

The AI-powered rPPG (remote-photoplethysmography) technology measures vital signs in seconds, requiring no wearables or other sensors. Users simply look at the screen to check heart rate, respiration, blood oxygen, estimated blood pressure, stress and more.

The VitalPlatform turns every measurement into actionable insight with dashboards, analytics and APIs/SDKs that integrate seamlessly into kiosks, smart mirrors, enterprise wellness programs and industrial safety solutions.

The hardware product line includes two kiosks, a smart mirror and a software development kit.

Biopop International

Biopop International introduced its Elixir to offer non-invasive health assessments in under 60 seconds for clinics, wellness centers, gyms and corporate campuses.

The company makes health monitoring accessible in non-clinical settings such as public facilities, corporate wellness programs and smart city environments.

The device utilizes near-infrared spectroscopy to perform non-invasive blood analysis. By emitting near-infrared light, the device captures data on how the light is absorbed, reflected and scattered by blood vessels.

The kiosk has an 18-inch LCD touchscreen and integrates with mobile apps for data tracking and trend insights.

The Elixir is beneficial for monitoring and supporting the prevention of serious illnesses, but is not a medical device and is not covered by health insurance.

Brolan Tech Limited

The Brolan shoe-cleaning robot combines cleaning, drying and sterilization of leather, coated surfaces, canvas, fabrics and mixed materials to clean shoes in 30 to 60 minutes. Genuine leather and non-washable materials are not recommended for machine cleaning.

The machine sprays micro and nano bubbles over the shoe that penetrate fibers to lift and remove stubborn dirt. Following washing, the machine forces low heat, dual air drying on the shoes, maintaining the shape.

The triple sterilization includes ozone treatment that removes bacteria, fungi and microbes; micro bubbles containing hydroxyl radicals break down deep seated bacteria; followed by hot air that provides secondary sterilization during the drying process.

The machine features a bionic robotic arm that integrates infrared ranging smart dimensional analysis, pressure sensor adjustable cleaning force, 3D movement spatial awareness, and program matching smart decision making.

Cafecito Lady LLC

Cafecito Lady LLC, a coffee roaster based in Vancouver, Washington, introduced a prototype of its DriTender dispensing platform to automate the dispensing of dry ingredients such as coffee, tea, spices and specialty granules. The system combines software with adaptable hardware to deliver consistent results across commercial, hospitality and specialty food environments.

Key benefits include consistent dispensing, reduced waste and overportioning, and modular hardware with shared software.

One machine can connect with others over a network while the web interface allows devices to create recipes.

The company’s TamTender is a liquid dispensing variant for sauces, syrups, concentrates and other flow-based ingredients.

CHAEVI

CHAEVI, a provider of EV charging technology, was a 2026 CES honoree in AI for vehicle tech and advanced mobility as the world’s first multi-standard system (MCS + CCS + NACS) covering all charging types in the U.S.

The CHAEVI MCS megawatt EV charging platform delivers up to 3.75 MW charging for heavy-duty vehicles, while supporting passenger EVs with up to 400 KW.

Its modular, stackable MegaWatt Power Stack allows low-cost expansion, eliminating long queues caused by limited chargers.

At long-haul rest stops, CHAEVI MCS uses AI-based smart sequential scheduling to recharge dozens of trucks during the mandatory 8-hour rest period. It also features integrated AI diagnostics, liquid-cooled power modules and energy conversion.

Coffee bara

Coffee bara introduced its “Drink Drop Done” coffee cup recycling solution featuring an AI driven robotic cup separator. The four-step solution consists of recognition (via an embedded lightweight edge AI vision), separation (via a precision robotic gripper for handling non-rigid objects), cleansing (via high pressure fluid control) and loading (via a high-density stacking mechanism).

The computer vision instantly detects and classifies incoming cups and materials, even if crushed or misaligned.

The gripper securely grasps and transfers objects to separation stations based on material properties and containment levels.

The contamination detection and removal processes ensure clean, grade-A material moves to the next stage.

Clean material is automatically baled or loaded for shipment to recycling facilities, maximizing throughput and minimizing waste.

Deye

Deye, a global provider of energy technologies and energy storage systems, presented its Smart EV Charger that can directly connect to any AC port of the inverter and is controlled by the inverter via LoRa communication. The charger offers flexible options to take advantage of low-cost electricity, with modes such as plug and play, time of charge or solar energy only.

The company’s PV-BESS-EV charging solution combines solar generation, battery storage and EV charging designed for shopping centers, office parks, EV charging stations and other urban infrastructure.

The solution maximizes the use of solar power and minimizes electric usage.

Digi International

Digi International, a provider of connectivity solutions, presented its newest embedded solutions for OEMs, integrators and developers seeking to build, deploy and manage connected systems.

Digi XBee for Wi-SUN offers a complete Wi-SUN solution comprising developer kits, XBee modules, Digi XBee Hive border routers and integrated remote management.

The Digi XBee Hive Gateway comes ready to connect with a SIM and data plan, expanding the XBee portfolio with advanced connectivity and edge compute capabilities, bridging sensor networks to cloud applications easily and securely.

Digi Connect EZ WS designed for patient care environments provides secure serial connectivity that boots in seconds and runs for years, enabling safe integration of medical devices into hospital networks.

Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M paired with Digi Axess is a battery-powered cellular gateway for remote monitoring that provides actionable insights from distributed assets.

Digi AnywhereUSB Plus delivers secure, scalable USB-over-IP connectivity, allowing peripherals to be accessed anywhere on the network.

ElectricFish

Electric Fish’s Turbo Charge solution shifts EV infrastructure from centralized and inconvenient parking hubs to distributed, charge-and-go nodes embedded in existing fuel stations, enabling fast scale without grid expansion.

The 400squared EV charging device embedded in gas stations connects to local power grids, enabling customers to charge vehicles in 10 minutes and enabling existing fuel stations to expand into the EV market without investing in freestanding EV charging stations.

EV owners pay by tapping their payment card and do not have to download an app.

The device uses AI powered energy management, featuring 400 KW continuous output power and energy storage capacity. The AI engine optimizes energy flow in real time, deciding when to store energy, charge vehicles or interact with the grid. It continues operating during power outages.

Managed via the EletricFish Reef platform, each device provides real-time operational insights.

ElectricFish installs and monitors the device remotely.

The company presently serves locations in Michigan and Massachusetts, with additional states coming soon.

Euhomy

Euhomy displayed its ice machines for both home and commercial use. The product line again demonstrates how one tech platform supports both home and commercial environments, defining the B2C/B2B blending at CES.

The Luna Pro Crescent Ice Maker features app control with status visualization and multi-parameter adjustment, in addition to slow melting crescent ice, a water circulation system, energy efficient cooling and one-touch self cleaning.

The Rock Pro Sphere Ice Maker offers 6.3-cm sphere ice with continuous freezing along with app control and status monitoring for management of ice shape and production.

The Rock Plus Square Ice Maker features a large square ice design with dual modes and LED status display.

Eyebot

Eyebot, a vision test kiosk that delivers a doctor-verified eyeglasses prescription directly to a user’s phone or inbox, announced a partnership with The Framery at 1-800 Contacts, an online glasses retailer. Users will now be able to move seamlessly from a rapid vision test to a doctor-verified eyeglasses prescription to a curated eyewear selection — in just minutes.

Once users have their prescription, they step into The Framery Experience, a curated eyewear space designed by the vision care experts at 1-800 Contacts, to find their pair. Users can explore frames that fit their style, then try them on in-person or virtually.

Every vision test is reviewed by a licensed eye doctor to ensure accuracy and clinical oversight.

Faytech Tech Co. Ltd.

Faytech Tech Co. Ltd., a global manufacturer of touch monitors and PCs, demonstrated its HumanBeam immersive 3D virtual assistant that engages customers in hotels, coffee shops and tourist centers. The virtual assistant is always ready to guide, inform and elevate every guest’s journey.

The interactive avatar handles routine requests, guest inquiries and upsells that drive revenue and loyalty. It also offers multi-language support where needed.

In health care training sessions, the virtual patient simulation prepares students and clinicians with life-like, conversational virtual patients powered by HumanBeam’s 3D AI engine and can run standardized scenarios for history taking, triage, empathy training and clinical reasoning.

Flying Turtle

Flying Turtle presented its AI enabled robotic barista vending machine featuring a wide array of options, including multi-flavored drinks such as sodas and smoothies, protein shakes, as well as coffee and tea.

Health-conscious consumers can easily adjust the sweetness level, ranging from no sugar to 100%, ensuring each drink perfectly suits individual preferences. The machine uses recyclable materials like polypropylene (PP#5) for all cups, lids, and straws.

Once a customer places an order on the machine, the machine allows a second customer to also place an order while it prepares the drink for the first customer, reducing waiting time when customers are queuing at the machine.

The machine collects real-time data on usage and ingredients, enabling precise optimization of operations to ensure that ingredients are consistently stocked and available. Payment options include e-wallets, including DuitNow QR, GrabPay, TnGo and more.

FormLabs

Formlabs, a 3D printing provider, introduced its Form 4, its next-generation resin 3D printer to improve speed, accuracy, reliability and material versatility.

Form 4 and its biocompatible version, Form 4B, mark the next evolution in stereolithography (SLA) 3D printing technology, delivering the majority of parts in under two hours for all materials without compromising on dimensional accuracy or surface finish.

Form 4 combines a new print engine with updates to the company’s materials library — 23 unique resins on Form 4 and 37 on Form 4B available at launch — as well as new accessories and post-processing solutions.

The company believes resin printing is suited for applications requiring tight tolerance and smooth surfaces, such as rapid prototyping, tooling, manufacturing aids, models and low- volume end use parts.

Fujitsu North America

Fujitsu North America demonstrated its physical AI capabilities including its spatial world model technology which is designed to facilitate human-robot collaboration by helping robots predict and react to human behavior.

This solution leverages data from fixed and mobile cameras to map actors and objects in a physical space on a 3D scene graph. AI then interprets the causal relationships and models how humans in the physical space will act.

The model enables robots to assess spatial dynamics and respond appropriately. Under normal conditions, robots autonomously perform routine tasks. When changes occur in the space, the model proactively shifts to centralized control based on predicted future scenarios.

Gole Robotics

Gole Robotics’ AA-2 autonomous delivery robot was a CES 2026 innovation honoree. Designed for apartments and mixed-use complexes, the AA-2 balances privacy and convenience.

The solution addresses challenges from the rapid growth of overnight delivery, including worker fatigue, safety risks and elevator congestion, while offering residents a seamless contactless experience.

Through integration with the EV-1 elevator interface, AA-2 autonomously calls and rides elevators. It completes multi-drop deliveries to up to three households in a single trip, ensuring efficient, human-free, last-mile logistics within residential buildings.

Flexible materials absorb impact, ensuring safe operation around residents, children and property during nighttime hours. After unloading, AA-2 deflates to minimize storage size. When returning to the charging station, it recharges both battery and air simultaneously for immediate redeployment.

The delivery robot demonstrates how one robotic platform supports both home and commercial uses, once again defining the B2C/B2B blending at CES.

Gwang Myung Tech Co. Ltd.

Gwang Myung Tech Co. Ltd., maker of an unmanned civil service issuance machine, presented its smart universal kiosk designed for a wide range of users, including people with disabilities, older adults and children. The kiosk integrates information, ticketing, payment and printing to assist such individuals.

The ergonomically designed kiosk features standardized screen and control positions with ensured foot and knee clearance.

It also offers diverse accessibility and multi-lingual support, including Braille keypad and voice guidance, high contrast mode and low screen mode.

AI powered interfaces include eye tracking and facial recognition.

Accessibility features include wheelchair accessibility, sign language support, voice assistance and high contrast visual display.

Iceplosion

Iceplosing offers a tabletop carbonated slushie machine that makes 32-fluid-ounce frozen carbonated slushies in as little as three minutes and 16–fluid-ounce ice cold sodas in as little as two minutes.

Designed for both consumer and commercial use, the machine makes drinks from bio-degradable polypropylene drink-flavored syrup capsules, using standard 60-liter carbon dioxide gas bottles.

The machine does not require a plumbed-in water supply, has a user touchscreen and self cleans for one minute following use.

Product offerings include both sugar and non-sugar drinks.

Keenon Robotics Co. Ltd.

Keenon Robotics Co. Ltd. presented its service robots, from specialized to general-purpose and from commercial to home applications.

The T10 “Chef’s Special” AI-powered delivery robot integrates voice, touch and vision to offer a dynamic and intuitive service experience. A touch on its head accessory activates responsive head movement and voice, while its AI tray detection ensures seamless item pickup by detecting retrieval automatically.

Designed for narrow-space navigation (59 cm) and precise obstacle avoidance, the T10 features a sensor fusion system with four stereo vision sensors and LiDAR for safe, autonomous operation.

Optimized for food and beverage auto-serving in tight spaces, it features a 23.8-inch high-resolution screen that enhances both self-pickup guidance and advertising. A selection of head accessories provides customization options to align with different branding needs.

Micro-Star International Co. Ltd.

Micro-Star International Co. Ltd. presented its EV charging solutions, including AC Level‑2 home and commercial chargers, portable travel chargers, and DC fast chargers.

The company’s Hyper 80 Dual delivers 80 KW output with dual CCS1/CCS2 connectors, enabling one vehicle to charge at full power or two simultaneously.

Driver-friendly features include a 10.1-inch display, RFID authentication, plug and charge, and multiple payment options.

The Hyper 80 Dual is built to withstand temperatures ranging from 22 degrees Farenheit to 122 degrees Farenheit, with IP55 dust/water resistance, IK08 impact protection and high-altitude operation.

The company’s EV Series delivers up to 14 KW (60 A) AC charging with broad connector support (Type-1, Type-2, NACS),

The Eco Series delivers up to 22 KW three-phase output with flexible input configurations and supports renewable energy integration and scalable charging for larger-battery EVs.

Nexus Patio Tech

Nexus Patio Tech demonstrated its customized smart tech solutions — including self-serve kiosks, web platforms, mobile apps and autonomous robots.

The Nexa Touch kiosk features natural voice AI and a responsive touchscreen, allowing customers to order by speaking, tapping or combining the two. The kiosk integrates with POS systems such as Toast, Square, Stripe and more.

The company also provided information about its service and delivery robots which automate the transport and delivery of orders and integrate with the Nexus digital ecosystem, connecting orders, cashiers, kitchens, deliveries and customers in a single flow. The robots have sensors to avoid collisions and an interface for personnel.

Nosh Robotics

The Nosh cooking robot prepares fresh meals using computer vision, robotics and culinary intelligence. Instead of relying on presets or fixed cooking times, Nosh continuously observes food as it cooks — adjusting heat, seasoning, stirring and timing in real time.

Users simply load pre-chopped ingredients, select a recipe on the Nosh app and let the robot take over.

The internal camera monitors color, texture, moisture and cooking progress in real time. Based on what the AI sees, it autonomously decides when to add the next ingredient and seasonings, how to adjust heat, when to stir and when to stop.

Nosh offers more than 500 programmed recipes. Its AI interprets each recipe as a sequence of cooking states. This allows it to reproduce dishes of high quality while also offering personalization. Users can personalize seasoning levels, thickness or salt preferences through the app, which Nosh then executes automatically.

Onenex

Onenex presented its identity verification solution for analyzing identity documents. The company designed its software using AI and facial recognition to verify the authenticity of identity documents in real time, enabling precise analysis of paper type, format and document technicalities.

All data is encrypted using AES-256, ensuring secure transmission and storage.

Features also include remote monitoring and access to detailed statistics.

The company’s self-serve kiosk welcomes guests autonomously with visitor authentication and instant access to services.

The desktop streamlines check-ins for front desks.

The battery powered suitcase enables mobile identity verification.

OpticWash

OpticWash, a maker of automatic eyeglass cleaning kiosks, introduced its downsized Elite unit (18 inches tall) to fit into smaller areas. In addition to eyeglasses, the devices sanitize water resistant smartphones, watches and jewelry.

The system uses pure water at low pressure to ensure a scratch-free and streak-free finish, and UV-C sanitization to eliminate bacteria and viruses. It also recycles water to reduce waste.

The system operates without harsh chemicals, heat or high pressure.

Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp., a provider of AI and augmented reality solutions for beauty, fashion and retail, demonstrated how intelligent AI agents and modular, scalable APIs are redefining personalization, product discovery and visual experiences.

The company’s AI beauty agent tools move beyond static try-on and analysis experiences to become intelligent and personalized digital advisors.

Designed to seamlessly integrate across e-commerce, mobile, and in-store touchpoints, the AI agents enable brands to automate expert-level consultations, streamline shopper decision making and increase conversion.

The YouCam AI agent uses a single selfie combined with real-time dialogue to analyze skin concerns, understand shopper preferences and recommend products tailored to each individual.

Perfect Corp.’s enterprise-ready APIs include:

AI skin analysis APIs for precise skin assessment.

AI face APIs for accurate face shapes and face ratio analysis.

Virtual try-on APIs for beauty, watch, jewelry, accessories, apparel and shoes.

GenAI content creation API.

Prologium Technology

Prologium Technology, a provider of lithium-ceramic battery technology, marked its 20th anniversary by unveiling its proprietary Superfluidized All-Inorganic Solid-State Lithium Ceramic Battery technology.

Using this platform, ProLogium also debuted a new generation of EV battery modules, while expanding the technology into multiple applications including electric construction machinery, e-bikes, humanoid robots and power management and energy storage systems for AI data centers.

The technology addresses shared pain points across diverse use cases — driving range, charging efficiency, low-temperature operation and battery safety. The company aims to accelerate low-carbon transition in transportation and industrial energy use, and to establish a foundation for the next-generation battery market.

Red Wolf Technology

Red Wolf Technology, a provider of retail automation for the mobile accessories industry, demonstrated 3D printing technology to help retailers manufacture products at the point of sale. The platform combines hardware, proprietary software and automation to support real-time manufacturing directly in retail environments.

The company demonstrated a 3D printing machine for phone cases and home accessories.

The technology is designed to allow retailers to move away from traditional stocking models and toward local, just-in-time production, improving margins while reducing environmental impact.

Repla Inc.

Repla Inc.’s Puri-Checker material content scanner for recycled plastic flakes analyzes the composition ratios of plastics, which aids in the recycling process. The company specializes in enzyme-purified recycled plastic that is free of impurities.

The device tests each sample’s composition of plastic flakes and displays its quantity in real time on a screen. When the flakes are placed in the feeder, they move to the conveyor belt. Sensors then check the spectrum of the spread flakes on the conveyor belt. The PC receives the spectral information and determines the type of materials.

Where many plastic recycling processes rely on manual resources, Puri-Checker utilizes optical recognition and deep learning software. It identifies nine types of plastic, their metallic particles and colors, with close to 100% accuracy.

Richtech Robotics Inc.

Richtech Robotics Inc., a provider of AI-driven robots operating in commercial and industrial environments, demonstrated its robotics solution platform, presented by its humanoid robot, Dex.

Accelerated by the NVIDIA Jetson Thor, Dex operates in dynamic environments, adapting with real-time reasoning and performing complex tasks with detailed precision, all while operating for four hours on a single charge.

The Dex presentation included four robotic solutions:

ADAM, employing its core barista duty, making coffee.

Matradee Plus, equipped with accuracy in food delivery capabilities.

Titan, a logistics delivery system.

Scorpion, showcasing new abilities with enhanced visual monitoring.

The ADAM robot was especially busy during the show, serving a variety of coffee drinks. ADAM also serves as a boba tea maestro, serving bubble tea creations, and as a mixologist, serving cocktails from its drinks library.

Shenzhen Wan Ai Chef Technology

The wan AIChef ultra from Shenzhen Wan Ai Chef Technology offers an AI-powered cooking system designed to transform complex cooking into a seamless, automated experience. Users simply load ingredients. The system then automatically identifies each component, determines optimal cooking methods, controls temperature with commercial-grade precision and executes the entire process autonomously.

Features include smart ingredient recognition, AI precision temperature control with ±3°C stability and a self-evolving recipe system trained by master chefs and continuously refined through real-world data.

The company connects cooking hardware, software intelligence, and food supply systems into a closed-loop experience.

Integrated with wan AiOS, the company’s dietary intelligence platform, the system can also generate personalized meal plans and support long-term nutrition management — bridging the gap between cooking convenience and wellness outcomes.

Soundhound AI Inc.

Soundhound AI Inc., a provider of voice and conversational intelligence, demonstrated its Dynamic Drive-Thru, which it currently provides to Burger King UK. The voice AI allows customers to verbally place orders and make changes that the AI assistant can understand. The AI assistant also attempts to upsell the customer before completing the order.

The automated voice assistant processes requests and sends them directly to the point-of-sale system, streamlining operations and enhancing the overall guest experience.

Soundhound previously announced plans to integrate its Dynamic Drive-Thru voice AI technology with Acrelec’s content management system and digital signage enclosures. The combined solution enables customers to place orders seamlessly through an automated voice assistant, which processes requests and sends them directly to the point-of-sale system – streamlining operations and enhancing the overall guest experience.

The fully integrated system not only offers consumers greater speed and convenience, but also helps restaurants optimize labor by freeing up staff to focus on restaurant operations, while remaining available to assist when needed.

Starbot Inc.

Starbot Inc.’s AI-powered humanoid robots with dual robotic arms assist in various service environments, combining perception, motion execution, interaction and intelligent scheduling.

In restaurants, they take orders, deliver food and interact with customers.

In hotels, they welcome guests, provide room service, offer concierge assistance and assist in facility tours.

In security public parks, they conduct inventory surveillance and monitor perimeters.

In home environments, they assist with household tasks, entertainment, security monitoring and smart home integration.

Stern Pinball Inc.

Stern Pinball Inc. introduced its two newest games, Star Wars: Fall of the Empire and The Walking Dead Remastered.

In Star Wars: Fall of the Empire, players take part in the adventures and experience Star Wars-inspired moments through a pinball experience. The game takes players on an adventure to save the galaxy with a fresh take on the original Star Wars trilogy. The games are available in Pro, Premium and Limited Edition models.

In The Walking Dead Remastered, players battle walkers and survive key scenes from The Walking Dead in an immersive physical pinball experience. The development team, led by John Borg, the designer of the original game, has created a modern version of the original show.

Sunmi

Sunmi presented its Flex 3 Android-based, self-service kiosk designed for retail and hospitality, featuring a bezel-less display and a dual-layer back and flat design. The integrated AI accelerator architecture provides voice interaction, facial recognition and loss prevention.

The solution can be used for self checkout, self ordering, kitchen display system and ESOP workstation.

The solution is designed for corporate visitor registration, healthcare and electronic class boards.

The interactive display is available in three sizes: 18.5 inches, 23.22 inches and 3.27 inches.

Seven stands are available: a retail version floor stand, a retail version desktop stand, a restaurant version floor stand, a restaurant version desktop stand, a Lite desktop stand, a Lite floor stand and a Lite L-shaped desktop stand.

Surreal Nexus Technology Inc.

Surreal Nexus Technology Inc. introduced its Breakreal R1 AI-powered countertop cocktail machine that acts as an automated AI bartender. The machine mixes cocktails using multiple internal liquid lines and a robotic dispensing arm.

The machine handles up to eight preloaded ingredients, including alcohol, syrups, soda, juices and more.​

Users describe their preferences via text or an app, prompting the system to generate a customized beverage recipe and send it to the machine to mix.

The recipe engine contains more than 500 recipes and an unlimited number of AI generated recipes. Drinks are made in between 20 and 40 seconds.

The machine comes equipped with a self cleaning mechanism.

Sweet Robo

Sweet Robo, a provider of food and entertainment product vending machines, introduced its Chocoprint chocolate vending machine. The machine allows customers to watch the process through a display window as the robotic printer brings 3D designs to life in chocolate.

Customers choose from hundreds of pre-set shapes across dozens of product categories, including both dark and white chocolate.

There are two print models, each offering a flavor option, a refill capacity, a print speed and packaging and delivering options.

The company also offers cotton candy, ice cream, popcorn, lollypop, marshmallow vending machines, along with machines for balloons and phone cases.

TechForce Robotics

TechForce Robotics, an AI-driven service robotics platform focused on hospitality, foodservice and commercial automation, presented its robotics technologies, including new platforms designed to increase operational efficiency, improve service speed and drive incremental revenue.

The company provided information on how its Robotics-as-a-Service platform enables scalable deployment, ongoing support and recurring value creation.

Techforce also demonstrated a countertop Beverage Bot dispensing machine that rotates four cups at a time. The system is engineered to dispense both carbonated beverages and multiple tap beer selections with precision, delivering cold beverages with minimal to no foam while preserving product quality and consistency.

By reducing beverage serve time and increasing throughput, the Beverage Bot enables venues to capture revenue that might otherwise be lost when patron demand exceeds human serving capacity.

The company’s robots provide operational workloads including waste transport, linen and material movement, supply and inventory distribution, back-of-house and facilities support, internal deliveries, routing, and beverage service support.

Uno Home

Uno Home offers an AI powered smart mirror that scans a person’s face and provides personalized health insights for consumers. A facial recognition camera enables the system to measure heart rate, blood pressure and stress level.

The system monitors breathing, heart rate and movement during sleep, then transforms the data into a visual report that includes insights to improve sleep.

The Uno Home can be used in clinics and other settings in addition to homes.

VisioLab

VisioLab presented its “grab, pay and go” retail self-checkout system powered by AI computer vision technology. Once the customer places their selected items on the tray, the AI camera identifies each item by sight in less than a second without the use of barcodes.

Customers can pay using QR codes and access and download digital receipts via QR code after checkout.

Up to 10 products can be placed comfortably on the tray at one time. For drinks, more products can be placed.

The average training time is about four minutes for an inventory of about 150 articles. Some retailers achieve training times of two minutes.

The solution combines real-time analysis with data visualization and intuitive operation to support user experience and decision making.

Venhub Global Inc.

VenHub Global Inc., a provider of a fully-robotic, autonomous retail store, demonstrated its VenHub Smart Store, enabling 24/7 unattended shopping.

The solution is designed to serve both consumers and operators by eliminating on-site staffing, reducing operational overhead and delivering a personalized shopping experience.

The platform offers adaptive product displays, real-time inventory automation, robotic precision in-order handling and mobile customer engagement.

The AI-driven platform streamlines restocking, reduces waste and ensures high-demand items are available.

In addition to fixed smart store models, the company is also developing mobile units to offer fully robotic, unattended stores.

WTI Wireless

WTI Wireless, a manufacturer of M2M connectivity solutions, presented wireless 4G and 5G routers for 2-, 4- and 5-port devices.

The remote power switches automatically reboot locked devices. The redundant power supply pings an assigned IP address every minute. If the equipment does not respond following 10 attempts, the redundant power supply will disconnect the outlet for 10 seconds before turning it back on.

The routers’ magnetic antennas power Ethernet cables, PCI compliance, dual SIM, split data routing, adapters, cloud monitoring, plug and play, and primary or failover capabilities.

Xbot

Xbot coffee machines are enclosed robotic cafés that integrate a commercial-grade machine with a robotic arm, grinder, milk system and payment terminal.

The solution comes with digital order screens and encompasses two square meters of space.

The Xbot automates cup handling, grinding, extraction, milk foaming, syrup dosing and serving, with some models handling up to 300 cups in eight hours and operating continuously.

The “mini” version comes with extending side digital screens for marketing and entertainment messaging.

The machine is available in standard, metal, cyber, wood and cork designs.

Xoxo Beverages

Xoxo Beverages presented its automated cocktail-mixing machine that crafts cocktails in as fast as 30 seconds. The AI driven machine uses controlled fluid mixing and dilution technology to produce consistent, bar-quality cocktails at scale.

The pod and pump driven machine meters beverages and mixers through fluid lines, then dispenses a programmed recipe into a container.

A touchscreen menu enables users to select the cocktail and strength, prompting the machine to access the associated recipe.

Features include remote management, data driven cocktail recipes, beverage quality control, an analytics dashboard, automatic cleaning and enhanced calibration.

Zentech Electrical Electronics Ltd. Co.

Zentech Electrical Electronics Ltd. Co. introduced its HamurAI to automate the dough kneading process with AI, image processing and automated sensors.

Core features include a sensor head, a camera module, an infrared temperature sensor, an AI main board and an human machine interface display.

A smart recipe management module analyzes environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity as well as flour quality to determine the optimal water, ice and kneading time.

Dough analysis with image processing analyzes dough properties like consistency, texture, color and glossiness with a high resolution camera to identify the best kneading point.

The technology stack includes real-time texture and color monitoring via industrial camera analysis to detect baking stages, and AI monitored water/ice ratios based on ambient temperature and humidity sensors.

