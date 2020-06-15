Fever Detection Kiosk by Evoke Creative

fever detection kiosk
Screen customers and staff at the point of entry using our contact free, automatic temperature check station by Evoke-Creative.

  • Face detection, can remind a user to wear a mask if not already
  • < 3 second detection rate using infrared technology
  • Accurate to within +/- 0.5 c
  • Clear call to action 15” screen
  • Totally autonomous and contact-free
  • Simple to deploy compact design
  • Can be custom branded for any organization

BENEFITS & OPTIONAL COMPONENTS

  • Proven hardware
  • Rear static advertisment
  • Easy to integrate
  • Front vinyl wrap
  • Touch free operation
  • Durable

 

WHY EVOKE? 

With over 25,000 kiosks installed across 60 countries, we are
one of the world’s leading kiosk manufacturers and have built
a strong reputation for delivering exceptional products
to some of the world’s largest brands. These include
McDonald’s, Google, Walmart, Mastercard and Tesco.

