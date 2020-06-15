Last Updated on June 17, 2020 at 11:01 am

Fever Detection Kiosk by Evoke Creative

Screen customers and staff at the point of entry using our contact free, automatic temperature check station by Evoke-Creative.

Face detection, can remind a user to wear a mask if not already

< 3 second detection rate using infrared technology

Accurate to within +/- 0.5 c

Clear call to action 15” screen

Totally autonomous and contact-free

Simple to deploy compact design

Can be custom branded for any organization

BENEFITS & OPTIONAL COMPONENTS

Proven hardware

Rear static advertisment

Easy to integrate

Front vinyl wrap

Touch free operation

Durable

Download our brochure

EV-Lite-Temperature Station spec sheet

WHY EVOKE?

With over 25,000 kiosks installed across 60 countries, we are

one of the world’s leading kiosk manufacturers and have built

a strong reputation for delivering exceptional products

to some of the world’s largest brands. These include

McDonald’s, Google, Walmart, Mastercard and Tesco.

UK: +44(0) 151 334 3716

US: +1 864 313 7602

sales@evoke-creative.com

www.evoke-creative.com