Fever Detection Kiosk by Evoke Creative
Screen customers and staff at the point of entry using our contact free, automatic temperature check station by Evoke-Creative.
- Face detection, can remind a user to wear a mask if not already
- < 3 second detection rate using infrared technology
- Accurate to within +/- 0.5 c
- Clear call to action 15” screen
- Totally autonomous and contact-free
- Simple to deploy compact design
- Can be custom branded for any organization
BENEFITS & OPTIONAL COMPONENTS
- Proven hardware
- Rear static advertisment
- Easy to integrate
- Front vinyl wrap
- Touch free operation
- Durable
Download our brochure
EV-Lite-Temperature Station spec sheet
WHY EVOKE?
With over 25,000 kiosks installed across 60 countries, we are
one of the world’s leading kiosk manufacturers and have built
a strong reputation for delivering exceptional products
to some of the world’s largest brands. These include
McDonald’s, Google, Walmart, Mastercard and Tesco.
UK: +44(0) 151 334 3716
US: +1 864 313 7602
sales@evoke-creative.com
www.evoke-creative.com