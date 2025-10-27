Looking for Accessible Kiosks?

Case Study of Three Example Restaurants Before and After

“Elevating Restaurant Finances: The Transformative Power of Self-Ordering Kiosks,” presents a detailed study on how self-ordering kiosks can dramatically improve financial outcomes for independently owned counter-service restaurants.​

Editor Note — Nanonation AI offers a “suggestive selling” AI tool that recommends the best combinations based on learning from orders over time…The case studies below are generally using a Samsung kiosk (Tizen OS) with Clover POS. Something like $5000 a pop?

Purpose and Scope – Three Amigos

The paper presents three case studies—a Japanese-themed burger restaurant, a two-location taqueria, and a three-location ramen restaurant—each of which implemented self-ordering kiosks to streamline ordering and increase profitability.​

Key Findings

Customer Adoption and Satisfaction : Kiosk use has grown rapidly, driven partly by pandemic-related trends, and customers across demographics often prefer kiosks for speed, accuracy, and improved experience.​

Financial Investment : Each kiosk costs just under $4,000, with ongoing monthly fees. Restaurants typically install two kiosks per location for operational efficiency.​

Labor Cost Reduction : Taqueria: Saved 25 staff hours weekly, amounting to $385 per location per week. Ramen Restaurant: Eliminated a staff position, saving approximately $1,050 per week. Burger Restaurant: Estimated labor savings of $499 per week. Average monthly labor savings reached $2,793 per location.​

Suggestive Selling Benefits : Kiosks’ upselling features led to a consistent increase in average ticket size and overall bottom-line sales: Taqueria: An average upsell raised ticket price by $6.73, increasing margin by $3 per ticket. Burger Restaurant: 38% converted to combo meals, raising daily sales by $151. Ramen Restaurant: Upsold items increased revenue by 6.9% and basket value by 30.6%.​



Bottom Line – ROI Analysis

Kiosks quickly recoup initial investment—taqueria in under 7 weeks, ramen restaurant in just 4 weeks.

Average payback period was under 6 weeks across all examples.

Annual increase in take-home pay exceeded $72,949 per location, with the ramen restaurant reaching an annual increase of $104,013.​

Strategic Outcomes

Self-ordering kiosks drive operational efficiency, minimize labor pressures, and boost profitability, providing significant positive impact on owner take-home pay.

For franchise groups, kiosks accelerate break-even points and support strategic goals, despite higher upfront costs.​

Conclusion and Recommendations

The adoption of self-ordering kiosks is strongly recommended for owner-operated and franchise restaurants seeking financial resilience and a competitive edge.

Their proven ROI, efficiency gains, and sales enhancements make them a strategic imperative in a fast-evolving hospitality industry.

